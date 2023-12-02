Week 13 is in full swing and teams are starting to truly jockey for playoff position as we rocket down the stretch run of the regular season. Of course, with it being so late in the year, injuries continue to be a predominant storyline to monitor heading into each slate and this weekend is no different. Specifically, the quarterback position in Cleveland has taken an interesting turn with veteran Joe Flacco named the starter against the Rams with Dorian Thompson-Robinson ruled out with a concussion. And that's just one situation that we'll be monitoring below.

Here's a look at all of the final injury reports for Week 13.

Chargers (-5.5) at Patriots

Allen made his return to practice on a limited basis on Friday and is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup in New England due to a quad injury. Meanwhile, Pipkins was also limited on Friday.

The Patriots will be down a couple of wide receivers as Douglas and Boutte have been ruled out after not practicing on Friday. For Douglas, he missed the entire week due to a concussion he suffered against the Giants, while Boutte was downgraded on the injury report on Thursday and missed back-to-back days due to an illness on top of his shoulder injury.

Lions (-4) at Saints

The Lions just designated Hooker for return, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered at Tennessee last year, this week so the rookie quarterback was not expected to be activated this week. Meanwhile, Anzalone did not practice at all this week, so his prospects look bleak for Week 13. As for Jackson, he was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that despite Olave being a full participant in Friday's practice he is still in concussion protocol though has a chance to play. The wideout still has another hurdle to pass to be cleared to play on Sunday so his status is still very much up in the air.

Falcons (-2) at Jets

Atlanta is relatively healthy coming into this matchup. Hollins, who injured his ankle in Week 9, participated on a limited basis every day this week, which is encouraging for his prospects to play on Sunday. As for Hughes, he practiced fully all week after suffering a hand injury last weekend against the Saints. Linebacker Nate Landman (thigh) missed practice on Wednesday but will play vs. New York.

Rodgers was once again limited in practice but, as expected, will not be activated this week and will be sidelined as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles just a few months ago. Meanwhile, Cook popped up on the injury report due to a shoulder injury, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that the back should be fine.

Cardinals at Steelers (-5.5)

Despite missing the entire week of practice, the Cardinals are holding out hope for Brown to play by listing him as questionable. McBride is also questionable after being limited on Thursday and Friday, but told reporters that he's "good to go."

Pittsburgh has listed Adams as its lone player with a game designation to wrap up the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) practiced fully throughout the week, carries no designation, and told reporters Friday that he will play this weekend.

Colts (-1) at Titans

Colts : CB JuJu Brents (quad), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) OUT

: CB JuJu Brents (quad), RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) OUT Titans: WR Treylon Burks (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Indianapolis ruled out Brents and Taylor after they both missed the entire week of practice. For Taylor, he underwent surgery on his thumb this week and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, which will thrust Zack Moss into a more prominent role in the Colts backfield.

Burks is the only Titan to have an injury designation entering the weekend, but the wideout was a full participant in Friday's practice. However, he will need to clear the final stages of concussion protocol in order to play.

Dolphins (-9.5) at Commanders

Every player who the Dolphins listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. That includes Cotton and Lamm, who both were DNPs earlier in the week. Rookie running back De'Von Achane was a full participant in Friday's practice and head coach Mike McDaniel said he will play this week after missing time with a knee injury.

Washington could be without its starting center this weekend as it plays host to Miami. Larsen, who missed Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, was limited on Friday and is officially listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Commanders will play Week 13 without Forbes Jr., who has been sidelined since suffering an elbow injury against the Giants in Week 11. Head coach Ron Rivera called the injury "significant" earlier this week.

Broncos at Texans (-3)

Denver's lone player with an injury designation for Week 13 is Mathis, who did not practice Friday after being limited on Thursday. Outside of him, the Broncos are healthy heading into this matchup with Houston. Wideouts Jerry Jeudy (groin) and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were both full participants on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Dell logged back-to-back days as a limited participant in practice to end the week and is officially questionable. Brown is also questionable but did not practice Friday due to a knee injury.

Panthers at Buccaneers (-5.5)

Carolina may be down two tight ends this weekend as the club has ruled out Hurst and is listing Tremble as doubtful. This is the third straight game Hurst will miss. The team will also be without Bell and will likely look to rookie Alex Cook to start. Meanwhile, corner CJ Henderson (concussion) was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation heading into the weekend.

Tampa Bay is pretty banged up coming into Week 13, particularly on the defense side of the ball. The Bucs will be without key pieces David, Dean, and White when they play host to Carolina. Meanwhile, Godwin did not practice Friday after being added to the injury report on Thursday with a neck injury.

49ers (-3) at Eagles

Each of the 49ers' questionable players were limited Friday and did not practice the previous two days. Armstead has stated that he will suit up on Sunday.

Philadelphia saw the return of tight end Goedert at practice on Friday. He was limited for the session and officially listed as doubtful after practicing for the first time since suffering a fractured forearm against the Cowboys on Nov. 5. As for Cox, he is questionable despite not practicing Friday due to a groin injury.

Browns at Rams (-3.5)

Browns : QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) OUT; C Nick Harris (knee) QUESTIONABLE

: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion), WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) OUT; C Nick Harris (knee) QUESTIONABLE Rams: S Quentin Lake (hamstring) OUT; OLB Michael Hoecht (knee) QUESTIONABLE

The Browns have officially ruled out Thompson-Robinson due to a concussion he suffered last week against Denver, which will thrust veteran Joe Flacco in as the starter for Cleveland in Los Angeles.

For the Rams, Hoecht didn't practice the last two days after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Chiefs (-6) at Packers

Kansas City is relatively healthy coming into Week 13. McKinnon was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday, so his prospects of playing on Sunday appear to be trending in a positive direction. As for Bolton, he is still on IR and working his way back from a wrist injury.

Green Bay will be without Jones as the running back continues to deal with a knee injury. Reed returned to practice Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday due to a chest injury, while Alexander -- who has missed six of the Packers 11 games this year -- was limited throughout the week.

Bengals at Jaguars (-8.5), Monday

