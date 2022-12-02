It's December in the NFL, which means that each game carries more significance as teams fight for playoff positioning. Several games this weekend are bound to have playoff feels, including an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Bengals and Chiefs and a possible Super Bowl preview between the Dolphins and 49ers.

As always, injuries are a main storyline entering this weekend's games, particularly in the two games alluded to above. The Bengals are hoping that Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon are available for Sunday's big game. 49ers' All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel's status has also been in question this week as he is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

In other games, Bears quarterback Justin Fields resumed practicing in full this week after missing Chicago's last game with a shoulder injury. His counterpart on Sunday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is dealing with injuries to both his thumb and midsection.

Along with those injuries, here's a look at each NFL team's final injury report ahead of Sunday's games. We'll be updating the following lists throughout the day, so make sure to revisit this page frequently with the latest updates regarding player injuries.

Steelers (-1) at Falcons



Steelers: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) OUT; RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), T.J. Watt (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Falcons: LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), OT Chuma Edoga (knee), DT Jalen Dalton toe) QUESTIONABLE

Watt's absence would be a major one given the Steelers' 1-10 record without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the lineup. Pittsburgh did receive positive news in that running Najee Harris was taken off the injury report after leaving Monday night's win over Indianapolis early after suffering an oblique injury.

Atlanta is relatively healthy for Sunday's home game. Ebiketie and Dalton are trending toward playing after both players were limited during Thursday and Friday's practices. The same can't be said of Edoga, who did not practice Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

Packers (-3) at Bears

Packers:

Bears: OL Larry Borom (ankle/knee), DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion), DB Kyler Gordon (concussion), QB Trevor Siemian (oblique) OUT; OL Riley Reiff (back), DB Kindle Vildor (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Chicago will have Justin Fields back on the field after Fields was a full participant during the week's final two practices. Bears fans were hit with somber news earlier this week when safety Eddie Jackson (Lisfranc) and wideout Darnell Mooney (ankle) were placed on injured reserve.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery.

Jaguars (-1) at Lions

Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne (foot), FS Andre Cisco (shoulder), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (illness), RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (illness), QUESTIONABLE

Lions:

While listed as questionable, Jaguars coach Doug Peterson is optimistic that his second-year running back Etienne will be able to play. Peterson is not as optimistic regarding Henderson, stating that he will likely be inactive on Sunday.

Jets at Vikings (-3)

Jets: S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) OUT; RB Michael Carter (ankle), OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin/illness) DOUBTFUL; OT Duane Brown (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Vikings: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion), TE Ben Ellefson (groin) OUT; DT Ross Blacklock (illness) QUESTIONABLE

With Carter doubtful, James Robinson's wish to receive more carries might be answered. Robinson may be playing behind a revamped offensive line, however, as both of the Jets' starting tackles are on the injury report. Mike Remmers and Max Mitchell are in line to start if Brown and Ogbuehi can't play. Remmers is a 10-year veteran with 90 starts under his belt. Mitchell has already logged four starts in his rookie season.

With Darrisaw out, Blake Brandel is slated to make his second start in as many week. A sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandel played in each of the Vikings' offensive snaps during the team's 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving.

Commanders (-2) at Giants

Commanders:

Giants: G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe) OUT; WR Richie James (knee), RB Gary Brightwell (illness), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), FS Dane Belton (clavicle), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), WR Darius Slayton (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Giants have a laundry list of injuries entering Sunday's big divisional showdown. Receiver is among the positions the Giants have been hit by injuries. Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay, and David Sills V will have to pick up the slack in the event that James and Slayton can't play.

Titans at Eagles (-4.5)

Titans:

Eagles:

Broncos at Ravens (-9.5)

Broncos:

Ravens:

Browns (-7) at Texans

Browns:

Texans: DL Mario Addison (thigh) DOUBTFUL; DE Rasheem Green (thigh) QUESTIONABLE

It's likely that Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will continue to have a big role in the Texans defense Sunday given the statuses of Addison and Green. A five-year veteran, Okoronkwo has started in each of Houston's last two games. He had seven tackles against the Commanders two weeks ago.

Seahawks (-7) at Rams

Seahawks:

Rams:

Dolphins at 49ers (-4)

Dolphins:

49ers:

Chiefs (-2) at Bengals

Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) OUT; DB Deon Bush (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

Bengals:

Not having Toney hurts, but the Chiefs have a plethora of other offensive skill players -- including Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Isiah Pacheco -- ready to pick up the slack. A more pressing issue would be the Chiefs' depth at safety if Bush can't play. Bryan Cook, a rookie who played college football in Cincinnati, is the Chiefs' only other backup safety.

Chargers at Raiders (-1)

Chargers:

Raiders:

Colts at Cowboys (-10.5)

Colts: CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), OT Braden Smith (illness) OUT

Cowboys:

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday has labeled Moore as "week to week." Tony Brown and Dennis Kelly are slated to replace Moore and Smith in the starting lineup, respectively. A four-year veteran, Brown recorded his first career sack earlier this season. Kelly, an 11-year veteran who played previously in Green Bay, Tennessee and Philadelphia, has 53 career starts under his belt.

Saints at Buccaneers (-3.5), Monday

Saints:

Buccaneers:

