NFL Week 13 injuries: Lions' Jeff Driskel questionable; Adam Thielen, JuJu Smith-Schuster still sidelined

Bye weeks are over, so we've got tons of football on the schedule starting in Week 13, including three different games on Thanksgiving Day alone.

That means there are plenty of injuries to monitor entering the weekend. Will Tyreek Hill be back to full speed? How many starters will the Steelers be without for their crucial AFC North battle? Can T.Y. Hilton stay healthy to help the Colts against Tennessee?

Below, you'll find all the notable injury news and notes you need ahead of Week 13 as teams begin to file their injury reports.

All that and more below.

Bears (-3.5) at Lions

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford (back), WR Marvin Hall (foot), CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), CB Rashaan Melvin (ribs) OUT; QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring), TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), DE Trey Flowers (concussion), DL Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), DT Damon Harrison (knee), DB Tracy Walker (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bears: WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), TE Adam Shaheen (foot), TE Ben Braunecker (concussion), OL Bobby Massie (ankle), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow), DB Sherrick McManis (groin) OUT

With Stafford out again, the Lions are going to need a backup QB to take on the Bears for the second straight time this season. The only problem: Driskel might not be healthy in time to suit up, which would leave undrafted rookie David Blough as the only available signal-caller. For what seems like the umpteenth straight week, the Lions may or may not also be without a few of their starting defensive linemen in a game where pass rush could be essential to disrupting Chicago's inconsistent offense.

We all know by now that the Bears offense kind of lives or dies with the performance of mercurial QB Mitchell Trubisky and/or coach Matt Nagy's play-calling, but they will be a few weapons short against Detroit's secondary, with Gabriel and Shaheen already confirmed out. The former is arguably the biggest loss for Chicago on Thursday, as he's been one of the Bears' bigger-play threats out wide. Massie's absence will also put added pressure on the Bears' blockers to hold steady against a solid Lions D-line.

Bills at Cowboys (-6.5)

Bills: OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) OUT; WR Robert Foster (hamstring), C Mitch Morse (hand) QUESTIONABLE

Cowboys: TBA

As has been the case for a while, Buffalo is pretty healthy. Morse told reporters after the Bills' last game, which he left early after hurting his right thumb, that he expected to be OK, but if he doesn't suit up, the team could follow a strategy similar to the one it deployed against the Denver Broncos -- with LG Jon Feliciano moving to center and Spencer Long taking over at LG.

Saints (-7) at Falcons

Saints: TBA

TBA Falcons: TBA

Wednesday practice report notes

Giants vs. Packers (-6.5)

The Giants could be without a few weapons at home against Green Bay, as WR Golden Tate (concussion) and TE Evan Engram (foot) were both absent from this week's first practice. Reserve TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) also remains sidelined, so Kaden Smith could once again get extended reps as a target for QB Daniel Jones.

Panthers (-10) vs. Redskins

After getting dinged up in Week 12, WR Paul Richardson (hamstring) was absent from Wednesday's practice, paving the way for even more targets for rookies Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon.

Ravens (-6) vs. 49ers

Colts (-2.5) vs. Titans

A calf problem has hindered WR T.Y. Hilton for weeks now, and Wednesday was no exception, as the big-play target was limited at practice. He should, however, be ready for this weekend's AFC South showdown, with coach Frank Reich declaring he suffered no setbacks in his long-term recovery of the injury. Reich has, however, already ruled out RB Marlon Mack (hand), so Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines figure to split carries.

Dolphins vs. Eagles (-9.5)

Days after cutting ties with Jordan Matthews, the Eagles seem to be getting healthier at WR, with Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (ankle) both back at practice in full capacity Wednesday. Starting RT Lane Johnson, a vital piece of Philly's O-line, has also been cleared for practice after missing Week 12 with a concussion. RB Jordan Howard (stinger) has not been cleared for contact, meaning he's in danger of missing a third straight game coming off the bye -- and allowing rookie Miles Sanders to start once again. Fellow rookie WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is also expected to see more time with Matthews gone.

Jaguars (-1) vs. Buccaneers

Bengals vs. Jets (-3.5)

Steelers vs. Browns (-2)

No. 1 Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) was still sporting a "sizable brace" on Wednesday and looks like a relative long shot to take the field, at least in full health, in Sunday's rematch with Cleveland.

The Browns could easily be without OT Greg Robinson, who remains in concussion protocol but has also struggled when healthy this season.

Cardinals vs. Rams (-3)

Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Raiders

RB Damien Williams (ribs) was a no-go to open practice this week, a strong indication he's at least another week from returning after already resting up on the Chiefs' bye. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams are slated to continue splitting reps in his place. WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), meanwhile, practiced in full despite exiting Kansas City's most recent game on the Chiefs' opening drive and is fully expected to take the field against Oakland.

Broncos vs. Chargers (-2.5)

Texans vs. Patriots (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3) vs. Vikings

Kirk Cousins might need all the help he can get taking on Russell Wilson in Seattle, but it looks like WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is still a ways away from getting back to full health. The Vikings were reportedly scared Thielen suffered a setback early this week, then held him out of practice on Wednesday.