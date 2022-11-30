Thanksgiving has come and gone and now it's a mad dash down the stretch in the NFL. With each passing week, the playoff jockeying becomes more intensified and a single play could very well determine the fate of a given season. That puts quite a lot of pressure on clubs as they enter a Week 13 slate that has six division head-to-heads. As we look deeper into the weekend, it's also worth pointing out that we have two teams -- the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers -- on the bye. They'll try to use that time off to get healthy and end the year on a strong note.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup and go through a rundown of all the initial injury reports that have come out across the league as we look forward to Week 13.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Miller and Dawkins were unable to practice all week, so it's not entirely surprising to see them officially put on the shelf for this game, but significant nonetheless. In the case of Miller, he said that he did damage his lateral meniscus but believes he can play through it and plans to be ready for Week 14.

New England will be without Harris and starting tackle Wynn for this game as neither could hit the practice field this week. With Harris sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson should see an increased uptick in work out of the backfield. Starting corner Mills was limited all week at practice and is officially listed as questionable, while Peppers -- who did not practice on Tuesday due to an illness -- returned on a limited basis.

The Steelers officially listed running back Najee Harris (oblique) and corner Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) as nonparticipants during Wednesday's opening session. Harris left Monday's game against the Colts early due to that oblique injury and head coach Mike Tomlin was mum on his status for this week. Pass rusher T.J. Watt (ribs) headlined a group of Steelers that were limited to start the week, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), offensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring).

Atlanta held out defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from practice due to a toe injury. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson also did not participate, but he was given a veteran rest day. Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga knee) were limited.

Chicago was missing a handful of players during Wednesday's practice, but that did not include quarterback Justin Fields. He was limited due to the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Offensive lineman Larry Borom (ankle, knee), defensive back Jaquan Brisker (concussion), defensive back Kyler Gordon (concussion), wideout Dante Pettis (illness), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (back) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique) were all missing. Receiver Chase Claypool (knee) and defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) were limited alongside Fields.

The Lions listed center Evan Brown (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness), linebacker Julian Okwara (elbow) and offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) as nonparticipants on Wednesday. Guard Jonah Jackson (concussion), corner Chase Lucas (hamstring), corner Jeff Okudah (concussion), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were limited.

Analysis to come.

Washington listed three players as nonparticipants on Wednesday: receiver Dax Milne (foot), corner Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and guard Trai Turner (knee, ankle). Running back Antonio Gibson (foot), center Tyler Larsen (shoulder), tight end Logan Thomas (rib) and pass rusher Chase Young (knee) were limited.

Defensive back Adoree' Jackson (knee), receiver Richie James (knee), running back Gary Brightwell (illness), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) all did not practice for the Giants on Wednesday. The club also limited tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (neck), defensive back Cordale Flott (concussion), defensive back Darnay Holmes (shoulder), defensive back Fabian Moreau (oblique) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the only player listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. He is out indefinitely after suffering a lacerated kidney in Week 12. Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle) along with receivers Zach pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) were limited.

The Baltimore Ravens did get running back J.K. Dobbins back on the practice field, opening up his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Dobbins was put on IR after having his knee scoped in October.

The Texans listed eight players as nonparticipants on Wednesday, but only half were due to actual injury. Running back Rex Burkhead is dealing with a concussion, linebacker Blake Cashman has a knee injury, defensive lineman Maliek Collins is nursing a chest injury and the club says cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is dealing with a hamstring. Linebacker Christian Harris (shoulder) and defensive lineman Kenyon Green (illness) were limited.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

After playing on Monday, the Colts ran a walkthrough on Wednesday, so their initial practice report is an estimation. That said, receiver Keke Coutee (illness), cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder, quad) were listed as DNPs. Defensive end Ben Banogu (abdomen) and center Ryan Kelly (knee, ankle) were limited.