Week 13 of the NFL is poised to have some of the biggest matchups of the season and could very well shape the playoff picture in both conferences going forward. Getting us started will be the Cowboys and Saints, who'll open up Week 13 down in New Orleans for a matchup on Thursday night.

Naturally, every team is a little banged up this time of year and some clubs are more beat up than others. In this space, we'll take stock of all the injuries throughout the NFL as the bulk of teams release their first injury reports of the week as they hit the practice field. We'll also take a look at the final injury report for both Dallas and New Orleans leading up to their showdown on Thursday.

Here's the first injury report from what is to be an exciting Week 13 in the NFL. All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys won't have Wilson on Thursday night, but may return Cooper to the fold. He was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. The Pro Bowl wideout is officially listed as questionable.

The Saints are making a quarterback change, as Taysom Hill is in line to take over for the struggling Trevor Siemian, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. He was listed on the injury report with a foot injury, but was a full participant all week and did not have an injury designation. The Saints will be without a couple defensive ends in Kpassagnon and Davenport on Thursday night, but the real news is that Kamara could return to the starting lineup. He's missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was a limited participant all week and is listed as questionable. He may not have his starting offensive tackles to run behind, however, as Armstead and Ramczyk are questionable to play. Both missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown did not practice again Wednesday due to his ankle injury, and Bruce Arians said he's already doubtful to play this weekend. Joining him on the sideline were wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion), safety Mike Edwards (knee), defensive lineman William Gholston (wrist) and offensive guard Aaron Stinnie (knee). Limited participants included offensive guard Ali Marpet (abdomen), defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps).

Atlanta saw linebacker Deion Jones practice fully Wednesday for the first time after he missed the team's Week 12 win over Jacksonville with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett both missed the session, but were merely given a veteran's day off. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard missed practice with an ankle injury.

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was the only Cardinal who missed practice Wednesday due to a medical issue, as he sat out with a calf injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and safety James Wiggins (knee) were limited participants. It looks like Hopkins and Murray are on track to return to the field.

The Bears had several players sit out of practice Wednesday. Among them were defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot/ribs), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle), tight end Cole Kmet (groin), wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and running back Damien Williams (calf). Quarterback Justin Fields was limited with his ribs issue, but it appears he's back on track to start this week.

Chargers rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. sat out of Wednesday's practice session with a concussion. Offensive guard Matt Feiler and defensive back Trey Marshall were limited with ankle injuries.

The Bengals had several players who missed practice on Wednesday. Running back Chris Evans (ankle), center Trey Hopkins (ankle), defensive end Khalid Kareem (illness), cornerback Darius Phillips (knee/calf), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle), wide receiver Auden Tate (calf) and wide receiver Mike Thomas (illness) sat out.

The Vikings may be without star running back Dalvin Cook for a couple weeks due to his shoulder injury, and he sat out of practice Wednesday. Joining him in missing practice were linebacker Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring), offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle), linebacker Ryan Connelly (quadriceps) and safety Camryn Bynum (ankle). Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ribs), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (knee), linebacker Nick Vigil (ribs), linebacker Eric Kendricks (biceps), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and defensive tackle Armon Watts (knee) were limited participants.

Detroit was without six players at practice to begin the week, including running back D'Andre Swift. He is still dealing with a knee injury that knocked him out of the Thanksgiving Day game against Chicago. Linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) was among those also missing along with tackle Penei Sewell and receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who are both dealing with an illness. Offensive tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) was limited.

Eight players were missing from New York's first practice of the week Wednesday, including receivers Kadarius Toney (oblique, quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad) along with defensive back Adoree' Jackson (quad). However, one player who was at practice was quarterback Daniel Jones, who participated in a limited fashion. Jones is dealing with a neck injury that puts his status for Sunday's matchup with Miami in question. Head coach Joe Judge did say that he expects Jones to practice throughout the week, leaving the door open for him to play.

Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (back), safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) were limited participants.

Running back Jordan Howard (knee), running back Boston Scott (illness) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (illness) did not practice for the Eagles on Wednesday. Philly had several limited participants as well. Included in that group were defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs), linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle), quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle), defensive end Tarron Jackson (neck), running back Miles Sanders (ankle) and defensive end Josh Sweat (knee).

For the Jets, wide receiver Corey Davis (groin), defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (back), defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (knee) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) missed practice Wednesday. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (hip), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and linebacker Quincy Williams (calf) were limited participants.

The Colts had a few notable players sit out of practice on Wednesday. They were defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee), center Ryan Kelly (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/wrist), offensive guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf). Offensive tackle Eric Fisher was limited with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), defensive back Terrence Brooks (hamstring), wide receiver Chris Conley (illness), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (illness), running back David Johnson (illness/thigh), offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion), offensive lineman Cole Toner (illness) and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday for the Texans. Defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) were limited.

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Safety Landon Collins (foot), center Tyler Larsen (knee), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), offensive guard Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday for Washington. Running back Antonio Gibson (shin), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) were limited participants.

For the Raiders, defensive end Carl Nassib (knee), linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and tight end Darren Waller (back/knee) sat out of practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) were limited participants.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (knee), linebacker Damien Wilson (ankle) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (toe) sat out of practice on Wednesday for the Jaguars. Cornerback Tyson Campbell was limited with a shoulder injury.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) and cornerback David Long Jr. (illness) sat out of practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was limited with a hip injury while wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) was limited as well.

The Ravens had a lengthy Wednesday injury report. Cornerback Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle), tight end Nick Boyle (knee), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot/thigh), cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) and cornerback Tavon Young (illness) sat out, while wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (concussion), linebacker Patrick Queen (ribs) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck) were limited.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sat out of practice with pectoral and right shoulder injuries. Joining him sidelined were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), offensive guard Trai Turner (coaches decision) and offensive tackle Zach Banner (illness). Wide receiver Chase Claypool was limited with a toe injury.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), cornerback Davontae Harris (concussion), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin), running back Trey Sermon (ankle) and linebacker Fred Warner (hamstring) did not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday. Running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) were limited participants.

Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle) was the only player who did not practice on Wednesday for the Seahawks, but they had plenty of limited participants in offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee), offensive guard Damien Lewis (elbow), wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot), running back Alex Collins (abdomen), running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and offensive tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder).

The Broncos are entering this important matchup banged up. Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder/hip), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee), tight end Eric Saubert (ankle), offensive guard Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (illness) sat out of practice on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (knee), linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), safety Kareem Jackson (neck), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and pass-rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) were limited participants. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was listed on the injury report with a tibia injury, but he was a full participant.

For the Chiefs, cornerback Rashad Fenton was the only player who missed practice due to a knee injury. Offensive lineman Lucas Niang was limited with a ribs issue.