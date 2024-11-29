There are no teams on bye around the NFL in Week 13, which means we'll be treated to a packed slate of Sunday games even after seeing four games played on Thursday and Friday.

Among the more notable players who will miss this weekend's games are J.K. Dobbins, Josh Downs, Braden Smith, Jordan Whitehead and Dalton Kincaid. And we've got a bunch of players whose statuses are up in the air, like Alex Highsmith, Orlando Brown, Cam Robinson, Alec Pierce, Tristan Wirfs, Keon Coleman and Matt Milano.

We'll have to wait for more information on Saturday night and Sunday morning for many of these players, but for now, here's everything you need to know about the NFL's latest round of injury reports.

Chargers (-2) at Falcons

Not only will L.A. be without Dobbins, but it will also be missing at least three key defenders. Henley popped up on the Friday injury report for the first time this week, which is never a good sign, either.

We'll find out more about Koo's status when we see if the Chargers elevate a kicker to the active roster on Saturday. If they do, then it's likely he'll be out for the week.

Steelers at Bengals (-2.5)

Steelers: DB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (knee) OUT; LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) DOUBTFUL

DB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), DT Montravius Adams (knee) OUT; LB Alex Highsmith (ankle) DOUBTFUL Bengals: WR Charlie Jones (groin) DOUBTFUL; OT Orlando Brown (fibula) QUESTIONABLE

Highsmith has missed each of the last two games since suffering an injury against Washington in Week 10. He got in a pair of limited practices on Thursday and Friday, but that was the first time he participated since the injury, so he looks unlikely to play. Nick Herbig will continue to pick up extra snaps in his absence.

Brown has missed the last three games but did get upgraded to a full practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. Cincinnati's offensive line has been an issue this season, so the Bengals could really use him back.

Texans (-4) at Jaguars

Not having Pitre could affect Houston's defense against Jacksonville, especially if Lawrence returns to the lineup. Hutchinson moved back into a backup role with the return of Nico Collins last week.

We're waiting on official word on Lawrence, though coach Doug Pederson expressed optimism that he will be able to suit up after a two-game absence heading into the team's bye week.

Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5)

All four questionable Cardinals were limited in Friday's practice. If Demercardo has to sit, James Conner and Trey Benson would likely be in a two-man rotation, rather than ceding some third-down snaps to Demercardo. Robinson has still yet to make his debut this season.

Minnesota will again be without Oliver, who operates as the blocking tight end. T.J. Hockenson got closer to a full complement of snaps last week, and could pick up even more on Sunday. Robinson was upgraded to a full practice on Friday, potentially a good sign.

Colts (-3) at Patriots

The Colts could be very shorthanded offensively. Two linemen won't be active, and the receiver corps could be seriously depleted if Pierce can't give it a go. There would be a lot of pressure on Michael Pittman and Adonai Mitchell if that's the case.

New England has an extensive list of players whose statuses are up in the air, with key players on both sides of the ball involved. Not having Douglas could be a bad thing for Drake Maye -- especially if the offensive line remains banged up. And so many question marks in the front seven and at safety could affect the Patriots' ability to deal with Indy's run game.

Seahawks (-2) at Jets

Pretty clean report for the Seahawks.

New York will again be without Smith, while Mosley and Clark were each downgrades to limited in Friday, which is never great. Hall and Hanson were full participants on Friday, though, which is a good sign for them.

Titans at Commanders (-5.5)

Tennessee being down a pair of defensive backs against Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Co. is less than ideal. Spears was upgraded to a full practice on both Thursday and Friday, indicating that he is close to clearing the concussion protocol.

Ekeler is out, but Brian Robinson Jr. has no injury status for Washington. He'll likely share the backfield with Jeremy McNichols. Lattimore has yet to suit up since arriving via trade from New Orleans, and it looks like he might miss at least one more week.

Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers

Tampa is going to be without several contributors defensively. For a unit that has largely struggled this season, it's less than ideal. not having Wirfs could affect Baker Mayfield and the offense, but they did just fine without him last week against the Giants.

Bryce Young will be without a pair of rookie pass catchers for this matchup against the depleted Bucs defense. But the Panthers could also be without several defenders against what has been a very good Tampa offense.

Rams (-3) at Saints

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (knee), OL KT Leveston (ankle) OUT; OL Alaric Jackson (foot) QUESTIONABLE

TE Tyler Higbee (knee), OL KT Leveston (ankle) OUT; OL Alaric Jackson (foot) QUESTIONABLE Saints: G Lucas Patrick (calf) OUT, C Eric McCoy (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (groin), DL Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) QUESTIONABLE

Both Higbee and Leveston got in a full practice Friday but are listed as out. Jackson participated in Friday's walkthrough and is expected to play, according to Rams coach Sean McVay.

McCoy didn't practice at all this week, so it seems unlikely that he'll be able to give it a go. Williams was upgraded to full on Friday and Kpassagnon was full all week, so their statuses should have a bit more optimism.

Eagles at Ravens (-3)

Slay left last week's win against the Rams early on, and is apparently not ready to return after not practicing all week. Smith sat out last week as well, but did at least get in a limited practice session on Friday. His return would be huge in allowing the Eagles to keep pace with the explosive Ravens offense.

Kolar's absence could mean more snaps for Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Pierce and Tampa remain on injured reserve for the moment, and would need to be activated on Saturday in order to play. Pierce got in a full practice Friday and seems more likely to go. Not having Van Noy against the Eagles would be a significant hindrance to the defenses's efforts to slow down Saquon Barkley and Co.

49ers at Bills (-7)

TBD Bills: TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) OUT; WR Keon Coleman (wrist), DT DeWayne Carter (wrist) LB Matt Milano (biceps) QUESTIONABLE

Dawson Knox will again fill in as the full-time tight end with Kincaid on the sideline. The fact that he was unable to practice even after the Bills took their bye is less than ideal. Coleman was limited in practice all week, so his status is likely up in the air. Both Carter and Milano are still on injured reserve, and would need to be activated on Saturday in order to play.

Browns at Broncos (-5.5), Monday

