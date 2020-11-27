Kicking off Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season was bittersweet. It was great that we had two matchups to watch and on Thanksgiving nonetheless, but it also hurt that the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was taken away from us due to COVID-19 concerns. Still, we got to watch the Houston Texans cover with ease against the Detroit Lions and the Washington Football Team destroy the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 41-16 despite being underdogs.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 12, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 13, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 13. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 13 lookahead lines

Cowboys at Ravens (OFF)

Bengals at Dolphins (-10.5)

Browns at Titans (-3)

Jaguars at Vikings (-9)

Saints (-3.5) at Falcons

Raiders (-8) at Jets

Colts at Texans (OFF)

Washington at Steelers (OFF)

Lions at Bears (OFF)

Giants at Seahawks (-7)

Rams (-1.5) at Cardinals

Eagles at Packers (-7)

Patriots at Chargers (-2.5)

Broncos at Chiefs (-13)

Bills (-2.5) at 49ers

Picks to consider

Saints (-3.5) at Falcons

The Saints blew out the Falcons by a score of 24-9 last week despite Taysom Hill making his first NFL start as a quarterback. He threw for 233 yards, but really hurt the Falcons with his feet, as he rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Brees' status is probably still up in the air when it comes to Week 13, but either way, I think this spread is too low. The Saints travel to Denver to take on the 4-6 Broncos while the Falcons host the 6-4 Raiders -- who just forced Patrick Mahomes to orchestrate a game-winning drive in order to beat them last week. The bottom line is, the Saints beat the Falcons by 15 points last week and I think they can cover four points in Week 13.

Broncos (+13) at Chiefs

The Chiefs destroyed the Broncos by a score of 43-16 last month, but I have reason to believe this matchup will be a bit closer this time around. Drew Lock was just returning from his shoulder injury back in October, and this Broncos team finally created some momentum for themselves with a 20-13 win over the Dolphins last Sunday. Defeating the Dolphins probably doesn't sound like an incredible accomplishment, but up until this past week, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was undefeated. Additionally, last Sunday marked the first time head coach Brian Flores ever failed to cover as a favorite. I do not anticipate the Broncos giving the Chiefs a run for their money in Week 13, but I do think 13 points is too big of a spread.

Bills (-2.5) at 49ers

The Rams should take care of the 49ers this Sunday while the Bills get the Chargers. I'm not sure why this Week 13 line is so low considering the 49ers have been blown out in their last two games with Nick Mullens under center. Meanwhile, the Bills are fresh off of a bye and ready to avenge their Week 11 loss and the "Hail Murray." I would be surprised if this line doesn't increase by this time next week.