NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league
Everything to know about Week 13 right here
Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means it's the home stretch of the NFL season. Either teams are planning for January football or planning for a January vacation -- and the Sunday slate will certainly have an impact on each team's fate.
The game of the day is between two clubs will Super Bowl aspirations -- the Ravens against the Eagles -- but it's far from the only intriguing matchup. The Chargers travel to the Falcons in a battle of playoff contenders, the Bengals attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Steelers, the Commanders look to snap their three-game losing streak versus the Titans, and the Bills and 49ers face off in a snow-filled "Sunday Night Football" showdown.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Week 13 schedule
Thursday
Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)
Friday
Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
-
2:42
NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Eagles at Ravens
-
2:13
NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Steelers at Bengals
-
2:18
NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Chargers at Falcons
-
2:41
NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Titans at Commanders
-
2:30
NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Colts at Patriots
-
3:15
Saquon, King Henry Set For Marquee RB Clash
-
1:22
Saquon Making A Serious Case For MVP
-
6:21
Emory Hunt's Top 5 All-Time Running Backs To Watch
-
3:28
Week 13 Highlights: Raiders at Chiefs (11/29)
-
1:04
Aidan O'Connell & Antonio Pierce Sound Off on Late Game Blunder vs Chiefs
-
1:24
MUST SEE: Raiders fumble away opportunity, let Chiefs clinch playoff berth
-
3:25
Chiefs Keep Finding New Ways To Win
-
2:58
Chiefs Edge Out A Win Against Lesser Raiders
-
7:05
This Just In: Raiders at Chiefs Halftime Update
-
2:09
Jets To Hire 3rd Coach Since 2019
-
0:28
Saints 2-0 Under Interim HC Darren Rizzi
-
3:07
Bears Make 1st In-Season Coaching Change In Franchise History
-
0:55
Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1
-
4:00
Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Selected Outside Of Top 10
-
2:43
Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus