NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights, injuries and analysis from around the league

Everything to know about Week 13 right here

lamar-jackson.jpg
Getty Images

Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means it's the home stretch of the NFL season. Either teams are planning for January football or planning for a January vacation -- and the Sunday slate will certainly have an impact on each team's fate.

The game of the day is between two clubs will Super Bowl aspirations -- the Ravens against the Eagles -- but it's far from the only intriguing matchup. The Chargers travel to the Falcons in a battle of playoff contenders, the Bengals attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Steelers, the Commanders look to snap their three-game losing streak versus the Titans, and the Bills and 49ers face off in a snow-filled "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

