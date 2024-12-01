NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Jets-Seahawks play wild first half; Commanders up big on Titans

Leonard Williams pick six!
You don't see this every day! Sure, defensive linemen have scored pick sixes before, but how about a 92-yard pick six?!?!
Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means it's the home stretch of the NFL season. Either teams are planning for January football or planning for a January vacation -- and the Sunday slate will certainly have an impact on each team's fate.
The game of the day is between two clubs will Super Bowl aspirations -- Ravens vs. Eagles -- but it's far from the only intriguing matchup. The Chargers travel to the Falcons in a battle of playoff contenders, the Bengals attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Steelers, the Commanders look to snap their three-game losing streak versus the Titans and the Bills and 49ers face off in a snow-filled "Sunday Night Football" showdown.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)
Friday
Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
The Jaguars QB is injured after taking this dirty hit from Al-Shaair. Obviously, the Jaguars went after the Texans LB, who was ejected.
The Steelers and Bengals are going back and forth in Cincinnati. Check out this jump-pass TD from Burrow to Chase:
The Seahawks special teams have been terrible here in Week 13. They have fumbled away possession on two kickoffs, and allowed a 99-yard kick return TD from Nwagnu.
The Commanders are DESTROYING the Titans. Terry McLaurin just caught his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The rout is on.
Russell Wilson threw his second touchdown of the game, this time finding Calvin Austin III on a post route. Steelers and Bengals are again tied up!
After all the fights we saw in college football yesterday, we got some action in the first quarter of the Titans-Commanders game.
Tennessee is getting absolutely crushed, 28-0. The Titans have picked up one first down and turned the ball over twice.
The Jets look rejuvenated today! Rodgers finds his buddy Davante Adams for the first TD of the day against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.
Brown found a hole for 40 yards against the Steelers on this play. The Bengals did right by him by letting Brown score the 1-yard TD on the very next play.
Rodgers turns 41 years old tomorrow, but he still wants to get in on the action in the blocking game! He took a shot on this play.
Washington is ROLLING against Tennessee early. Two drives, two TDs -- the most recent being this Daniels rushing touchdown where he put on some nifty moves on the way to six.
Drake Maye is already one of the more underrated scramblers in the league, and you have to account for him on offense. The rook picked up 41 yards on this run.
Russell Wilson threw a pick six while targeting Pickens earlier in the game, but the Steelers responded with an impressive drive that Pickens capped with a 17-yard TD.
The Falcons are looking to hold onto their lead in the NFC South, and a win over the Chargers would certainly be a good one. Bijan Robinson was the first TD scorer for the Falcons on Sunday.
After George Pickens fell down on a slant route, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Russell Wilson and returned it 51 yards to the house!
The Commanders are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, and have a great opportunity to do so against the Titans. Tennessee got off to a horrific start Sunday, as the Titans lost 12 yards on their first possession, then allowed Brian Robinson Jr. to score three plays into Washington's first drive.