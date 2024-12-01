NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Jets-Seahawks play wild first half; Commanders up big on Titans

Everything to know about Week 13 right here

Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means it's the home stretch of the NFL season. Either teams are planning for January football or planning for a January vacation -- and the Sunday slate will certainly have an impact on each team's fate.

The game of the day is between two clubs will Super Bowl aspirations -- Ravens vs. Eagles -- but it's far from the only intriguing matchup. The Chargers travel to the Falcons in a battle of playoff contenders, the Bengals attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Steelers, the Commanders look to snap their three-game losing streak versus the Titans and the Bills and 49ers face off in a snow-filled "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(16)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Leonard Williams pick six!

You don't see this every day! Sure, defensive linemen have scored pick sixes before, but how about a 92-yard pick six?!?!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Azeez Al-Shaair ejected after dirty hit on Trevor Lawrence

The Jaguars QB is injured after taking this dirty hit from Al-Shaair. Obviously, the Jaguars went after the Texans LB, who was ejected. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Burrow jump-pass TD to Ja'Marr Chase

The Steelers and Bengals are going back and forth in Cincinnati. Check out this jump-pass TD from Burrow to Chase: 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets take kickoff 99 yards for six

The Seahawks special teams have been terrible here in Week 13. They have fumbled away possession on two kickoffs, and allowed a 99-yard kick return TD from Nwagnu.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Terry McLaurin scores his second touchdown of the game

The Commanders are DESTROYING the Titans. Terry McLaurin just caught his second touchdown of the game in the second quarter. The rout is on. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers tie things up in Cincinnati with Calvin Austin TD

Russell Wilson threw his second touchdown of the game, this time finding Calvin Austin III on a post route. Steelers and Bengals are again tied up! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans-Commanders scuffle👀 

After all the fights we saw in college football yesterday, we got some action in the first quarter of the Titans-Commanders game. 

Tennessee is getting absolutely crushed, 28-0. The Titans have picked up one first down and turned the ball over twice. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers finds Davante Adams for TD

The Jets look rejuvenated today! Rodgers finds his buddy Davante Adams for the first TD of the day against the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase Brown runs wild on Steelers defense

Brown found a hole for 40 yards against the Steelers on this play. The Bengals did right by him by letting Brown score the 1-yard TD on the very next play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aaron Rodgers takes shot as lead blocker

Rodgers turns 41 years old tomorrow, but he still wants to get in on the action in the blocking game! He took a shot on this play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniels jukes everyone out in close quarters for TD

Washington is ROLLING against Tennessee early. Two drives, two TDs -- the most recent being this Daniels rushing touchdown where he put on some nifty moves on the way to six. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye using his legs

Drake Maye is already one of the more underrated scramblers in the league, and you have to account for him on offense. The rook picked up 41 yards on this run. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

George Pickens responds to pick-six with TD of his own

Russell Wilson threw a pick six while targeting Pickens earlier in the game, but the Steelers responded with an impressive drive that Pickens capped with a 17-yard TD. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bijan Robinson starts off the scoring in Atlanta

The Falcons are looking to hold onto their lead in the NFC South, and a win over the Chargers would certainly be a good one. Bijan Robinson was the first TD scorer for the Falcons on Sunday. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals pick-six!

After George Pickens fell down on a slant route, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Russell Wilson and returned it 51 yards to the house! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Robinson Jr. kicks off NFL Sunday with TD

The Commanders are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, and have a great opportunity to do so against the Titans. Tennessee got off to a horrific start Sunday, as the Titans lost 12 yards on their first possession, then allowed Brian Robinson Jr. to score three plays into Washington's first drive. 

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Eagles at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    2:13

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Steelers at Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Chargers at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Titans at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL On CBS Preview Week 13: Colts at Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Saquon, King Henry Set For Marquee RB Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Saquon Making A Serious Case For MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    6:21

    Emory Hunt's Top 5 All-Time Running Backs To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Week 13 Highlights: Raiders at Chiefs (11/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Aidan O'Connell & Antonio Pierce Sound Off on Late Game Blunder vs Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    MUST SEE: Raiders fumble away opportunity, let Chiefs clinch playoff berth

  • Image thumbnail
    3:25

    Chiefs Keep Finding New Ways To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Chiefs Edge Out A Win Against Lesser Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    7:05

    This Just In: Raiders at Chiefs Halftime Update

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Jets To Hire 3rd Coach Since 2019

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Saints 2-0 Under Interim HC Darren Rizzi

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Bears Make 1st In-Season Coaching Change In Franchise History

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    4:00

    Ryan Wilson's NFL Mock Draft: Ashton Jeanty Selected Outside Of Top 10

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Bears Fire HC Matt Eberflus

See All NFL Videos