NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Justin Tucker's nightmare season continues; Vikings shock Cards

Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Up next, Lamar Jackson takes on Jalen Hurts in the "battle of the birds," Bryce Young looks to build on his impressive outing last week against the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams. That leads us up to "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

