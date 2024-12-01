NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Justin Tucker's nightmare season continues; Vikings shock Cards

Bucky Irving puts Bucs out front
The Buccaneers haven't done anything to look like the frontrunners in the NFC South today against the Panthers, but Bucky Irving has got Tampa Bay back in front in the fourth quarter with a rushing TD.
Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Up next, Lamar Jackson takes on Jalen Hurts in the "battle of the birds," Bryce Young looks to build on his impressive outing last week against the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams. That leads us up to "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland.
Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)
Friday
Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers 44, Bengals 38 (Takeaways)
Chargers 17, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)
Colts 25, Patriots 24 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Cardinals 22 (Recap)
Seahawks 26, Jets 21 (Recap)
Texans 23, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Commanders 42, Titans 19 (Recap)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
The Buccaneers haven't done anything to look like the frontrunners in the NFC South today against the Panthers, but Bucky Irving has got Tampa Bay back in front in the fourth quarter with a rushing TD.
Baker Mayfield was injured following a sack, but came back after being replaced by Kyle Trask for a few plays. Mayfield came back and immediately threw an interception to Xavier Woods.
The Panthers turned the pick into 3 points.
Tucker has now missed three total kicks vs. the Eagles, including an extra point.
Following the MVS TD, the Rams marched down the field and stole the lead back with a Puka TD. Can the Rams defense get a stop? Eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
MVS caught three touchdowns in his first three games with the Saints, and he has another one this week. The Rams had scored 14 unanswered, so the Saints needed this one. What a run he has been on.
The Ravens' legendary kicker has struggled as of late, and this week has been another rough go for him. Justin Tucker missed his only extra point attempt to the left, and just missed a 47-yard field goal in a two-point game.
It's Eagles 14-12 over the Ravens with 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter
L.A. got off to a slow start on Sunday vs. the Saints, but Matthew Stafford and Co. have now scored 14 unanswered points to start the second half. Kyren Williams found the end zone first, and then Demarcus Robinson scored to start the fourth quarter.
Rams up 14-6
The Eagles have now scored 14 straight points, as Jalen Hurts' offense has found a rhythm. They got out in front with the tush push. It capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive.
Also, did the Eagles get away with a false start here? Sure looks like it.
The Buccaneers are going to have to earn this victory in Carolina. The Panthers are playing some spirited football, and it's not just Bryce Young making plays. Check out this CSW interception:
About time! The Eagles finally scored some points with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter via a Dallas Goedert touchdown. That play action with Saquon Barkley is dangerous! It opens up so much in the passing game.
The Buccaneers forgot to keep an eye on the QB on this red-zone third-and-5! Bryce Young took off for the 10-yard score as he continues his impressive game.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead, thanks to this epic catch from Mark Andrews in the end zone. He just out-muscled Reed Blankenship -- wanted it more!
Justin Tucker missed the extra point to the left, so the lead remains single digits.
Who is this guy? Bryce Young has been making some pretty incredible throws over the past couple weeks. Growing up right in front of our eyes.
Jalen Carter blows up the jet sweep. Baltimore was kept out of the end zone and had to kick a field goal.
If you get your hands on Lamar Jackson you have to bring him down! Otherwise he will keep his eyes downfield and find Zay Flowers for a monster gain.
Evans has a history of scoring touchdowns against the Panthers, and he started off Sunday with a wild one-handed score from Baker Mayfield.
You weren't expecting a high-scoring affair in this AFC North grudge match, were you? Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, as the Bengals defense struggled mightily all day long. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Steelers, now at 9-3, again avoid a losing season. Mike Tomlin's streak continues.
This one was over in the first quarter. Washington jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to two Titans turnovers, and that was that. Jayden Daniels threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding another touchdown on the ground. Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Tennessee managed just 245 yards of total offense compared to Washington's 463 yards, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He has now caught eight touchdowns over the last eight games.
Trevor Lawrence left the game early after suffering a nasty hit to the head from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaiir -- who was ejected. Mac Jones came in and threw for 235 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in his place.
Joe Mixon helped ice the game for the Texans with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards.
Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and four interceptions, which explains how the Falcons lost despite the Chargers offense racking up just 187 total yards! These two offenses went a combined 6 of 25 on third downs, and 1 of 6 in the red zone. Bijan Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Ladd McConkey caught nine passes for 117 yards.
It was one of the weirdest games of the year, as the Seahawks fumbled away possession twice on kickoffs while the Jets jumped out to a 14-0 lead. However, New York's offense fell flat in the second half with zero points, while Seattle scored 10 unanswered in the final stanza to escape New York with a win.
Leonard Williams was an absolute monster with two sacks and a 92-yard pick six.
After Anthony Richardson threw a fourth-quarter interception, he came back and led his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a touchdown to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Shane Steichen called Richardson's number on the game-winning two-point conversion.
A Shaq Griffin INT sealed Minnesota's win after the Vikings went on a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory. Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 99 yards while Sam Darnold threw for 235 yards and two scores. The Vikings rushing offense was nonexistent, as Cam Akers and Aaron Jones rushed for 22 yards apiece.
Minnesota moves to 10-2, while Arizona falls to 6-6
The Vikings and Cardinals have given us quite the back-and-forth affair, and this one may come down to the final play. Aaron Jones got the Vikes out in front with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. What can Kyler Murray and Co. do?
Anthony Richardson took his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a 3-yard touchdown to pull within one point.
Instead of kicking the game-tying extra point, Shane Steichen elected to go for the win. Richardson punched it in himself.
All he does is score touchdowns. Unreal!
Zach Charbonnet rushes it in for Seattle's first lead of the game! They trailed 21-7 in the second quarter!
The Falcons are going to blow their lead in the NFC South, aren't they? Kirk Cousins had one of the worst performances maybe of his career coming off the bye. Atlanta is going to fall to .500 with this loss to the Chargers.
The Steelers forced their third turnover of the game after Burrow was stripped from behind. The rookie Payton Wilson took it back for six. This one may be over.
The second-year corner undercut Alec Pierce's route and got possession back for New England in the fourth quarter.