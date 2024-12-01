NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Justin Tucker's nightmare season continues; Vikings shock Cards

Everything to know about Week 13 right here

Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Up next, Lamar Jackson takes on Jalen Hurts in the "battle of the birds," Bryce Young looks to build on his impressive outing last week against the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams. That leads us up to "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland. 

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers 44, Bengals 38 (Takeaways)
Chargers 17, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)
Colts 25, Patriots 24 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Cardinals 22 (Recap)
Seahawks 26, Jets 21 (Recap)
Texans 23, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Commanders 42, Titans 19 (Recap)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(60)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucky Irving puts Bucs out front

The Buccaneers haven't done anything to look like the frontrunners in the NFC South today against the Panthers, but Bucky Irving has got Tampa Bay back in front in the fourth quarter with a rushing TD. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield throws INT after coming back from injury

Baker Mayfield was injured following a sack, but came back after being replaced by Kyle Trask for a few plays. Mayfield came back and immediately threw an interception to Xavier Woods. 

The Panthers turned the pick into 3 points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Tucker misses another one

Tucker has now missed three total kicks vs. the Eagles, including an extra point.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams jump back in front with Puka Nacua TD

Following the MVS TD, the Rams marched down the field and stole the lead back with a Puka TD. Can the Rams defense get a stop? Eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues hot streak

MVS caught three touchdowns in his first three games with the Saints, and he has another one this week. The Rams had scored 14 unanswered, so the Saints needed this one. What a run he has been on. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Justin Tucker's struggles could cost Ravens Week 13 matchup vs. Eagles

The Ravens' legendary kicker has struggled as of late, and this week has been another rough go for him. Justin Tucker missed his only extra point attempt to the left, and just missed a 47-yard field goal in a two-point game. 

It's Eagles 14-12 over the Ravens with 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams score 14 unanswered vs. Saints

L.A. got off to a slow start on Sunday vs. the Saints, but Matthew Stafford and Co. have now scored 14 unanswered points to start the second half. Kyren Williams found the end zone first, and then Demarcus Robinson scored to start the fourth quarter.

Rams up 14-6

 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles take lead by pushing tushes

The Eagles have now scored 14 straight points, as Jalen Hurts' offense has found a rhythm. They got out in front with the tush push. It capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive. 

Also, did the Eagles get away with a false start here? Sure looks like it. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chau Smith-Wade with the Baker Mayfield INT

The Buccaneers are going to have to earn this victory in Carolina. The Panthers are playing some spirited football, and it's not just Bryce Young making plays. Check out this CSW interception:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dallas Geodert gets Philly on the board with TD

About time! The Eagles finally scored some points with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter via a Dallas Goedert touchdown. That play action with Saquon Barkley is dangerous! It opens up so much in the passing game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young uses his legs for the TD!

The Buccaneers forgot to keep an eye on the QB on this red-zone third-and-5! Bryce Young took off for the 10-yard score as he continues his impressive game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mark Andrews 'big-boys' the Eagles secondary

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead, thanks to this epic catch from Mark Andrews in the end zone. He just out-muscled Reed Blankenship -- wanted it more! 

Justin Tucker missed the extra point to the left, so the lead remains single digits. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young insane throw

Who is this guy? Bryce Young has been making some pretty incredible throws over the past couple weeks. Growing up right in front of our eyes. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Defensive tackles shouldn't be able to move like this

Jalen Carter blows up the jet sweep. Baltimore was kept out of the end zone and had to kick a field goal. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lamar and Zay Flowers hook up for big gain

If you get your hands on Lamar Jackson you have to bring him down! Otherwise he will keep his eyes downfield and find Zay Flowers for a monster gain. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans goes up and gets it

Evans has a history of scoring touchdowns against the Panthers, and he started off Sunday with a wild one-handed score from Baker Mayfield. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Steelers 44, Bengals 38

You weren't expecting a high-scoring affair in this AFC North grudge match, were you? Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, as the Bengals defense struggled mightily all day long. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers, now at 9-3, again avoid a losing season. Mike Tomlin's streak continues. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Commanders 42, Titans 19

This one was over in the first quarter. Washington jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to two Titans turnovers, and that was that. Jayden Daniels threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding another touchdown on the ground. Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee managed just 245 yards of total offense compared to Washington's 463 yards, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He has now caught eight touchdowns over the last eight games.

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Trevor Lawrence left the game early after suffering a nasty hit to the head from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaiir -- who was ejected. Mac Jones came in and threw for 235 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in his place. 

Joe Mixon helped ice the game for the Texans with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Chargers 17, Falcons 13

Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and four interceptions, which explains how the Falcons lost despite the Chargers offense racking up just 187 total yards! These two offenses went a combined 6 of 25 on third downs, and 1 of 6 in the red zone. Bijan Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Ladd McConkey caught nine passes for 117 yards. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Seahawks 26, Jets 21

It was one of the weirdest games of the year, as the Seahawks fumbled away possession twice on kickoffs while the Jets jumped out to a 14-0 lead. However, New York's offense fell flat in the second half with zero points, while Seattle scored 10 unanswered in the final stanza to escape New York with a win. 

Leonard Williams was an absolute monster with two sacks and a 92-yard pick six. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Colts 25, Patriots 24

After Anthony Richardson threw a fourth-quarter interception, he came back and led his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a touchdown to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Shane Steichen called Richardson's number on the game-winning two-point conversion. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Vikings 23, Cardinals 22

A Shaq Griffin INT sealed Minnesota's win after the Vikings went on a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory. Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 99 yards while Sam Darnold threw for 235 yards and two scores. The Vikings rushing offense was nonexistent, as Cam Akers and Aaron Jones rushed for 22 yards apiece. 

Minnesota moves to 10-2, while Arizona falls to 6-6

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings take lead with one minute remaining

The Vikings and Cardinals have given us quite the back-and-forth affair, and this one may come down to the final play. Aaron Jones got the Vikes out in front with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. What can Kyler Murray and Co. do? 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts win game with two-point conversion!

Anthony Richardson took his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a 3-yard touchdown to pull within one point.

Instead of kicking the game-tying extra point, Shane Steichen elected to go for the win. Richardson punched it in himself. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine now has 8 TDs in last 8 games

All he does is score touchdowns. Unreal!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks come back to take lead!

Zach Charbonnet rushes it in for Seattle's first lead of the game! They trailed 21-7 in the second quarter!

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kirk Cousins throws FOURTH INT

The Falcons are going to blow their lead in the NFC South, aren't they? Kirk Cousins had one of the worst performances maybe of his career coming off the bye. Atlanta is going to fall to .500 with this loss to the Chargers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers defense comes up big again

The Steelers forced their third turnover of the game after Burrow was stripped from behind. The rookie Payton Wilson took it back for six. This one may be over. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Christian Gonzalez picks off Anthony Richardson

The second-year corner undercut Alec Pierce's route and got possession back for New England in the fourth quarter. 

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    On-Field Reaction: Russell Wilson Breaks Down Steelers Big Division Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Week 13 Highlights: Titans at Commanders (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:41

    Week 13 Highlights: Texans at Jaguars (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off After Jets Clinch 9th Straight Losing Season (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    Week 13 Highlights: Steelers at Bengals (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Week 13 Highlights: Seahawks at Jets (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Week 13 Highlights: Cardinals at Vikings (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Week 13 Highlights: Colts at Patriots (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 13 Highlights: Chargers at Falcons (12/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    On-Field Reaction: Jayden Daniels Sounds Off On Blow Out Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    On-Field Reaction: Anthony Richardson Reflects On Narrow Victory

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    On-Field Reaction: Ladd McConkey Sounds Off On Win Over Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    6:13

    Geno Smith Leads Seahawks To Win Against His Former Team

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Jets Turn Their Season Over On Downs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Vikings Hold On To Defeat Cards, Improve To 10-2 On The Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Anthony Richardson Leads Colts To Victory Over Patriots

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Kirk Cousins Throws 4 INTs As Chargers Take Down Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    Chargers Notch 4th Straight Win, Take Down Sloppy Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Highlights: Anthony Richardson Calls Game

See All NFL Videos