NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Vikings shock Cardinals with late TD; Kirk Cousins throws 4 INTs

Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Up next, Lamar Jackson takes on Jalen Hurts in the "battle of the birds," Bryce Young looks to build on his impressive outing last week against the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Derek Carr's New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams. That leads us up to "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland. 

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers 44, Bengals 38 (Takeaways)
Chargers 17, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)
Colts 25, Patriots 24 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Cardinals 22 (Recap)
Seahawks 26, Jets 21 (Recap)
Texans 23, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Commanders 42, Titans 19 (Recap)
Rams at Saints, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Eagles at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Bryce Young uses his legs for the TD!

The Buccaneers forgot to keep an eye on the QB on this red-zone third-and-5! Bryce Young took off for the 10-yard score as he continues his impressive game. 

 
Mark Andrews 'big-boys' the Eagles secondary

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead, thanks to this epic catch from Mark Andrews in the end zone. He just out-muscled Reed Blankenship -- wanted it more! 

Justin Tucker missed the extra point to the left, so the lead remains single digits. 

 
Bryce Young insane throw

Who is this guy? Bryce Young has been making some pretty incredible throws over the past couple weeks. Growing up right in front of our eyes. 

 
Defensive tackles shouldn't be able to move like this

Jalen Carter blows up the jet sweep. Baltimore was kept out of the end zone and had to kick a field goal. 

 
Lamar and Zay Flowers hook up for big gain

If you get your hands on Lamar Jackson you have to bring him down! Otherwise he will keep his eyes downfield and find Zay Flowers for a monster gain. 

 
Mike Evans goes up and gets it

Evans has a history of scoring touchdowns against the Panthers, and he started off Sunday with a wild one-handed score from Baker Mayfield. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 44, Bengals 38

You weren't expecting a high-scoring affair in this AFC North grudge match, were you? Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, as the Bengals defense struggled mightily all day long. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers, now at 9-3, again avoid a losing season. Mike Tomlin's streak continues. 

 
FINAL: Commanders 42, Titans 19

This one was over in the first quarter. Washington jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to two Titans turnovers, and that was that. Jayden Daniels threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding another touchdown on the ground. Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee managed just 245 yards of total offense compared to Washington's 463 yards, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He has now caught eight touchdowns over the last eight games.

 
FINAL: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Trevor Lawrence left the game early after suffering a nasty hit to the head from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaiir -- who was ejected. Mac Jones came in and threw for 235 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in his place. 

Joe Mixon helped ice the game for the Texans with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards. 

 
FINAL: Chargers 17, Falcons 13

Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and four interceptions, which explains how the Falcons lost despite the Chargers offense racking up just 187 total yards! These two offenses went a combined 6 of 25 on third downs, and 1 of 6 in the red zone. Bijan Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Ladd McConkey caught nine passes for 117 yards. 

 
FINAL: Seahawks 26, Jets 21

It was one of the weirdest games of the year, as the Seahawks fumbled away possession twice on kickoffs while the Jets jumped out to a 14-0 lead. However, New York's offense fell flat in the second half with zero points, while Seattle scored 10 unanswered in the final stanza to escape New York with a win. 

Leonard Williams was an absolute monster with two sacks and a 92-yard pick six. 

 
FINAL: Colts 25, Patriots 24

After Anthony Richardson threw a fourth-quarter interception, he came back and led his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a touchdown to pull within one point. Instead of tying the game with an extra point, Shane Steichen called Richardson's number on the game-winning two-point conversion. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 23, Cardinals 22

A Shaq Griffin INT sealed Minnesota's win after the Vikings went on a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to escape with a victory. Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 99 yards while Sam Darnold threw for 235 yards and two scores. The Vikings rushing offense was nonexistent, as Cam Akers and Aaron Jones rushed for 22 yards apiece. 

Minnesota moves to 10-2, while Arizona falls to 6-6

 
Vikings take lead with one minute remaining

The Vikings and Cardinals have given us quite the back-and-forth affair, and this one may come down to the final play. Aaron Jones got the Vikes out in front with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter. What can Kyler Murray and Co. do? 

 
Colts win game with two-point conversion!

Anthony Richardson took his offense 80 yards down the field on 19 plays, and hit Pierce for a 3-yard touchdown to pull within one point.

Instead of kicking the game-tying extra point, Shane Steichen elected to go for the win. Richardson punched it in himself. 

 
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine now has 8 TDs in last 8 games

All he does is score touchdowns. Unreal!

 
Seahawks come back to take lead!

Zach Charbonnet rushes it in for Seattle's first lead of the game! They trailed 21-7 in the second quarter!

 
Kirk Cousins throws FOURTH INT

The Falcons are going to blow their lead in the NFC South, aren't they? Kirk Cousins had one of the worst performances maybe of his career coming off the bye. Atlanta is going to fall to .500 with this loss to the Chargers. 

 
Steelers defense comes up big again

The Steelers forced their third turnover of the game after Burrow was stripped from behind. The rookie Payton Wilson took it back for six. This one may be over. 

 
Christian Gonzalez picks off Anthony Richardson

The second-year corner undercut Alec Pierce's route and got possession back for New England in the fourth quarter. 

 
Zach Ertz extends Washington's lead to 22

After allowing 13 straight points from the Titans, the Commanders finally got back on track via a Zach Ertz touchdown -- the 50th of his incredible career. 

 
Steelers pick off Joe Burrow

Already up 10 points in the fourth quarter, things got a little easier for the Steelers when Donte Jackson intercepted a Burrow pass off the tip. 

 
Russ is cooking in Cincy

You could say that Russell Wilson is cooking in the Queen City. He now has three passing touchdowns, and has thrown for 361 yards. The Bengals defense is struggling to contain Arthur Smith's offense. 

 
Kirk Cousins throws third INT of the day

Cousins is having a game to forget. He threw his third INT of the day to Marcus Maye in the end zone. Maye was just signed by the Chargers this week! 

 
Yet another fumble in Seahawks-Jets game

The Seahawks and Jets are playing in one of the weirdest games of the year. Both teams have turned the ball over two times, and both teams have lost at least one fumble as well. Seattle lost two fumbles just on kickoffs today! 

 
Vikings pull within six with Johnny Mundt TD

The Vikings are looking to move to 10-2 in Week 13, but the Arizona Cardinals have made it tough on them. A Mundt TD pulled Minnesota within six points late in the third quarter. 

 
Amani Hooker INT aids Titans' comeback attempt

The Titans once trailed 28-0, but are now down 18 and have the ball back thanks to this impressive interception.

 
Wild Colts INT at the goal line

This play quickly went from a Hunter Henry TD to a Colts INT! Julian Blackmon came up with the ball. 

 
Ray-Ray McCloud breaks loose

The Falcons needed a big play on offense, and they got one from Ray-Ray McCloud. He now has three catches for 86 yards. 

 
Still's second INT today is a pick-six!

Someone help Kirk Cousins! Tarheeb Still has picked him off twice now, and this one went back for six. 

