Week 13 in the NFL is already off to a rollicking start, with three Thanksgiving games and a Black Friday game in the books. There are 12 more games on tap for this weekend, and we know that most of the league will be in action. But there are also some players who will either miss their games, or who may or may not make it out to the field.

Already this week, for example, we know that players like C.J. Stroud, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield will play. We also know that Jaycee Horn, Alvin Kamara, Drake London, Trey Benson, Walter Nolen III, Travon Walker, Lloyd Cushenberry, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Mayer, Omarion Hampton, Terrel Bernard, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Derrick Harmon, Jayden Daniels and more will not.

Meanwhile, players like Kamren Kinchens, Poona Ford, Jerome Ford, Chris Olave, Darren Waller, Chris Lindstrom, Marvin Harrison Jr., Bucky Irving, Haason Reddick, Elic Ayomanor, Christian Darrisaw, Jonathan Greenard, Jordan Meredith, Josh Palmer, Jonah Elliss and more have their statuses up in the air heading into Sunday morning.

As the inactive lists roll in, we'll keep you updated. And after that, you can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, stats, scores and highlights throughout the day.

Week 13 schedule

Thanksgiving

Packers 31, Lions 24 -- Takeaways

Cowboys 31, Chiefs 28 -- Takeaways

Bengals 32, Ravens 14 -- Takeaways

Black Friday

Bears 24, Eagles 15 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Saints at Dolphins (1 p.m., Preview)

Texans at Colts (1 p.m., Preview)

Falcons at Jets (1 p.m., Preview)

49ers at Browns (1 p.m., Preview)

Rams at Panthers (1 p.m., Preview)

Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., Preview)

Cardinals at Buccaneers (1 p.m., Preview)

Vikings at Seahawks (4:05 p.m., Preview)

Bills at Steelers (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Raiders at Chargers (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Broncos at Commanders (8:15 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Giants at Patriots (8:15 p.m., Preview)

NFL Week 13 essentials

