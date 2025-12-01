Welcome back to reality, everyone. After the vortex that is Thanksgiving, we're quickly back on the horse for the stretch run of the NFL season. What a reminder about the stark unpredictability of professional football we got this past week, too, as seven underdogs won outright, including a holiday sweep with the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games for the teams catching points. Now on Monday Night Football, we've got the ascendant New England Patriots hosting the lowly New York Giants.

We've got a spread pick and a handful of props for this game. While these aren't the days of Eli Manning and Tom Brady anymore, those Super Bowls speak to what we just saw over Thanksgiving -- anything can happen in the NFL.

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Giants +7.5 at Patriots

Let's ride the theme of the week here, as we get the Giants catching a ton of points on the road against the seemingly unstoppable New England Patriots.

There's a chance this line creeps down a little, but I highly doubt we get past the key number of 7, mostly because anything less will invite a flood of Pats money. However, as good as New England is -- and I think it's very good -- I'm quite comfortable taking the points here.

Mostly because the Patriots have played a soft schedule, but more importantly because the injuries on their offensive line create a bad setup here against a Giants defensive front that can really generate some pressure.

I'm not sure I'd back the Giants on the money line or anything crazy here, but I do think they'll be more than competitive. I'm also a little curious whether Jaxson Dart, who is starting now that he's returned from concussion protocol, has anything to say about Lane Kiffin in the form of a celebration should he score.

There's also a small chance Dart gets nicked up here and we get Jameis Winston off the bench, which would provide a sizable window for a back door cover.

Monday Night Football player props

Drake Maye Over 21.5 rushing yards

Maye has gone through some weird stretches when it comes to his rushing yards -- the attempts are largely consistent, but we'll see random spikes from him over the course of a few games when it comes to his yardage.

I think with Will Campbell now out, this might be one of those spike games, considering how much pressure the Giants defense can apply on the quarterback.

It's pretty unlikely Josh McDaniels is going to dial up a bunch of designed runs, but I think Maye can get going down the field in this one if he's forced out of the pocket. He's obviously capable, but we might have to dodge some knees at the end of this game.

Brian Burns to record a sack

Be cautious about rules depending on where you bet this, as certain books don't count half sacks, etc. Bet365, if you have it, has a good price on Burns sack at -125.

Burns is up to 13 sacks on the season and gets a depleted Patriots offensive line in a primetime game. He's got relentless motor and excellent pass rush skills.

Even though Maye is pretty evasive, I think there's a strong chance Burns gets to the quarterback at least once tonight.

Theo Johnson Over 3.5 receptions

With Dart out of concussion protocol and back under center, I'm interested in going away from Wan'Dale Robinson and back towards Theo Johnson, with whom Dart's had an excellent rapport with over the start to his career.

This is a nice price at plus money, especially if we believe the Giants will be throwing the ball more. Robinson can still get there, but I don't see him going nuts without Jameis Winston under center.

Instead, the Giants will want to get the ball out of Dart's hands as quickly as possible, and Johnson could be peppered early in this one.

Anytime touchdown picks

Nothing super sexy here as we're eating the chalk, but I think this is a very fair price on Henderson given his usage and the Patriots' willingness to run him between the tackles and at the goal line over the last few weeks.

Despite Rhamondre Stevenson returning, Henderson still got some goal line work last week and now has five touchdowns in his last three games.

Henderson is obviously explosive and can take the ball to the house at any moment. He's seeing 15-20 carries per game and a handful of targets as well, so we're going to back him stepping up at home in primetime.

You normally can't run against the Patriots, but I think without Milton Williams in there, things might be a little different. Williams is on injured reserve, which means if the Giants get down to the goal line, there's a pretty good chance Devin Singletary is going to get a couple of cracks at scoring.

This isn't for the faint of heart because we're talking about an average running back who needs volume against a stout defense as an underdog of 7+ points on the road.

However, the price is nice enough and there's some sneaky upside here with Singletary as the goal line bell cow with Williams out.