NFL Week 13 odds, picks: Kyler Murray adds to Rams free fall, Steelers upset Browns

Two blowouts from arguably the two most dangerous teams in both the AFC and NFC were the main highlight coming out of Week 12. The Baltimore Ravens were able to head into Los Angeles and completely shell shock the Rams as Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns. Meanwhile, the 49ers moved to 10-1 on the year after holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to single digits.

As we turn the calendar over to Week 13, these two clubs will be squaring off in what may be the most highly anticipated game of the season. Along with picking a winner in that showdown, we have five locks of the week on deck that feature two contests from the Thanksgiving slate.

Before we go over this week's slate of games, let's take a look at where we stand after Week 12.

Picks record

Straight up: 110-65-1

Against the spread: 81-93-2

The Buccaneers snapping the Falcons' mini two-game winning streak was a bit of a knock last week and Jason Garrett's decision to attempt a field goal (allow the Cowboys to cover) was annoying, but overall it was a strong week for us. We saw the Ravens dropping 40-plus points against the Rams, had the Jets beating the Raiders and the Giants covering over Chicago. Hopefully, we can ride that momentum into an even stronger week of picks.

Alright, let's get into it.

Saints at Falcons

Point spread: Falcons +7

Atlanta demoralized the Saints back in Week 10 in a contest where Drew Brees was sacked six times and the Saints offense couldn't even get in the end zone once. With that loss hanging over their heads, the NFC South title within their grasp, and a chace to contend for the No. 1 seed in the conference, New Orleans is slated to come into this Thanksgiving matchup extremely motivated. On top of that, they also are coming off two outings in a row where Drew Brees has seemingly found his groove again, throwing for six total touchdowns. The Falcons are also 1-4 at home this season.

The pick: Saints 27-13 over Falcons

Jets at Bengals

Point spread: Bengals +3.5

Don't look now, but the New York Jets are starting to get hot. They've won three straight games heading into Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati and it seems to revolve around quarterback Sam Darnold, who has elevated his play recently. He's reduced his number of interceptions and just threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 12. The Jets defense has also been pretty stout, allowing just 20 points over the last two games. Andy Dalton will be back under center for the Bengals, but I don't see this group contending for their first win of the season or covering that 3.5 point spread.

The pick: Jets 30-17 over Bengals

Rams at Cardinals

Point spread: Cardinals +3

The Rams were absolutely thrashed by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football to the tune of a 45-6 loss. Jared Goff and the Los Angeles offense couldn't get into a rhythm all night, and on defense, they were run over by the Ravens for 285 rushing yards. Kyler Murray isn't exactly Lamar Jackson, but the No. 1 overall pick has kept his team in plenty of these games this season, including two near wins against the NFC West-leading 49ers. After their bye week, I see the Cards coming into this game smelling blood in the water and send the Rams season into even more of a free fall.

The pick: Cardinals 24-10 over Rams

Bills at Cowboys

Point spread: Bills +6.5

The Buffalo Bills were able to smack down the Broncos on Sunday, while the Cowboys fell to the Patriots during a very rainy game at Gillette Stadium. Because of those weather conditions, it's tough to really figure out if that Dallas team is one that's starting to fall behind or is it one that simply struggled with the elements. I think they'll be a more improved team after returning home for this Thanksgiving matchup, but they won't be improved enough to get the win here. One area where the Cowboys struggled against the Patriots was stopping Sony Michel in the running game. Buffalo is coming into this game after rushing for 244 yards as a team in Week 12. I think they ride rookie Devin Singletary and veteran Frank Gore to their ninth win of the season and move Dallas into a very questionable future, specifically with head coach Jason Garrett.

The pick: Bills 26-17 over Cowboys

Browns at Steelers

Point spread: Steelers +2

Call me crazy, but a blowout win over the Dolphins doesn't have me totally convinced that the Browns have suddenly figured out their offense. Even with Duck Hodges under center for Pittsburgh, I think the Steelers at home will be able to find a way to simply make fewer mistakes against Cleveland, which will lead them to a win. Really, I'm choosing Mike Tomlin over Freddie Kitchens more than anything else.

The pick: Steelers 24-17 over Browns

Rest of the bunch

Lions 23-17 over Bears

Packers 24-20 over Giants

Eagles 20-7 over Dolphins

Buccaneers 27-24 over Jaguars

Titans 27-17 over Colts

Panthers 29-10 over Redskins

Ravens 33-14 over 49ers

Chargers 21-9 over Broncos

Chiefs 32-17 over Raiders

Patriots 28-24 over Texans

Seahawks 24-20 over Vikings