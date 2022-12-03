Week 13 in the NFL is already underway and we have arguably one of the best slates of the entire season on deck. There's a possible Super Bowl preview brewing in San Francisco between the Dolphins and 49ers, the Chiefs and Bengals are duking it out in an AFC Championship rematch, and five divisional matchups. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Steelers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Falcons -1

Current: Steelers -1

"The Steelers are playing consecutive road games outside the division and this one is on a short week. That's tough to do. It's also tough to prepare for the Falcons offense on a short week. Atlanta lost a close one last week to Washington, but will bounce back here and beat the Steelers." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Falcons to cover this matchup against Pittsburgh.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-1) at Falcons Falcons Steelers Steelers Falcons Steelers Steelers Falcons Steelers

Packers at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -2.5

Current: Packers -4

"'I've owned you all my f-ing life! I own you, I still own you!' The words every Bears fan hates to hear.

"Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a great season, but the Packers have dominated the Bears. Matt LaFleur is 7-0 SU and ATS vs. Chicago. I understand there's questions concerning Rodgers' health, but it sounds like he's going to play. This is a rebound spot, as Rodgers gets to face a defense that has kept the Bears in the "L" column for over a month.

"It remains to be seen if Justin Fields will play, and how he will fare with this shoulder injury. But I like the Packers in this spot. Even though they didn't cover the spread against the Eagles last week, I think everyone was surprised with how they battled." -- CBS Sports betting guru Jordan Dajani -- who is 97-77-6 ATS on the season -- on why is is laying the points and rolling with Rodgers and the Packers in Chicago on Sunday. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-4) at Bears Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Jaguars at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Even

Current: Jaguars -1

"The Jaguars are coming off an impressive home victory over the Ravens, while the Lions lost a tough one on Thanksgiving to the Bills. Both teams can score, which means this game will likely get loose. Look for a lot of points as Trevor Lawrence stays hot and the Lions score as well. The Jaguars will win a shootout." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco on why he is laying the small number and taking the Jags to beat Detroit on the road.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-1) at Lions Jaguars Jaguars Lions Jaguars Lions Lions Lions Jaguars

Jets at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Vikings -3

Current: Vikings -3

"As I've been saying on CBS Sports HQ and wherever else the powers at be allow me to speak into a microphone or type into a post, the New York Jets were a stable quarterback away from being a weekly threat. Well, it does seem like they may have found one in Mike White. Do we expect him to throw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns each week? Of course not. But, if he can keep the offense efficient, the Jets have a defense capable of shutting top offenses down. Currently, New York ranks fourth in the NFL in fewest points per game allowed, third in yards per play allowed, and has the top-graded defense by Pro Football Focus. Sauce Gardner also leads the NFL in completion percentage allowed and pass breakups. Now that they have a quarterback capable of putting together consistent scoring drives, that should make the Jets a live dog heading into Minnesota. The defense matches up well with this Vikings offense and Minny's defense did just allow New England to put up 409 yards of total offense." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why is taking the points with the Jets in Minnesota as one of his five locks of the week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Vikings (-3) Vikings Vikings Jets Vikings Vikings Jets Jets Vikings

Commanders at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Commanders -1.5

Current: Commanders -2.5

"This is suddenly a big game for playoff contention. Both teams would be in right now. The Commanders have won six of seven and three straight by running it and playing good defense. The Giants use the same formula to win games. The Commanders have the better defense, which will show. They keep streaking with a victory." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL Analyst Pete Prisco saying why he likes the Commanders to beat the Giants on Sunday it MetLife Stadium.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-2.5) at Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Titans at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -6.5

Current: Eagles -5.5

"The Eagles have a strong team with an offense that can run all over opponents, but Tennessee is third in yards per rush allowed, so Philadelphia is likely going to need to lean more on the passing game than it has in recent weeks. That's not necessarily a reason to fade the Eagles with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith catching passes from Jalen Hurts, but it does mean that they won't necessarily get to do whatever they want on the offensive side of the ball. Their defense has been suspect in recent weeks as well, giving up 32 and 33 points in Philadelphia's last two home games. If Jordan Davis is back, that'll certainly help, but their issue go beyond one player when you consider it was Washington and Green Bay putting up those big numbers -- both teams are averaging fewer than 20 points scored per game.

"Then you have the Titans, who lost a game in regulation last week for the first time since Week 2 and just the second time overall. That's despite having to turn to a rookie quarterback in Malik Willis that severely limited how the offense could operate and then having to deal with Ryan Tannehill playing at less than 100% as he continued to recover from his injury. Long story short, the Titans know how to win games, and historically under Mike Vrabel that's been the case even in games they're supposed to lose. When tapped as an underdog of more than three points, the Titans under Vrabel are 16-6 ATS with 14 outright wins. They've also won six straight games when underdogs of more than three points but less than seven, going 13-4 ATS in that situation over the last five years with Vrabel at coach.

"Basically, the Titans have had continue success as moderate underdogs, and I like that to continue here against an Eagles team that hasn't look as good in recent weeks as it did over the first half of the season."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Eagles (-5.5) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Eagles Titans

Broncos at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -6.5

Current: Ravens -8

"The Broncos offense has been flailing all season, but now their elite defense isn't playing as well. The Ravens, on the other hand, are coming off a devastating loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite holding first place in the AFC North, Baltimore has had kind of a rough season. The Ravens are the fourth team in NFL history to lead by more than one score in each of their first 11 games. The other three teams to accomplish this started their seasons 11-0. The Ravens are 7-4.

"I think the Ravens take some anger out on the Broncos in Baltimore on Sunday. I mean, Denver's defense allowed a Sam Darnold-led offense to rack up 349 yards of total offense last week in a 13-point win for the Carolina Panthers." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he's going to lay the points and go with the Ravens in Week 13 as one of his top plays.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Ravens (-8.5) Ravens Ravens Ravens Broncos Ravens Broncos Ravens Ravens

Browns at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -5

Current: Browns -7

"I don't know how hard it is to shake off 700 days of rust, but it can't be easy.

"Watson's last start came on January 3, 2021, and his last win came more than two years ago (Nov. 26, 2020). I have no idea what Watson is going to look like, but if I took 700 days off from something, I'm pretty confident that I would fall flat on my face when I returned. I'm not saying Watson is going to do that, but I do expect him to struggle, and also, I feel like the Texans would really love to beat him here. I think this game is going to be a lot closer than people think, but the Texans are so bad that I can't pick them to win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer and Pick Six Podcast co-host John Breech on why is picking the Browns to win by just a four-point margin, 21-17.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-7) at Texans Browns Browns Browns Browns Texans Texans Browns Browns

Seahawks at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -3

Current: Seahawks -7

"One team I'm sure plenty of people will be interested in teasing is the Seahawks after the spread ballooned up over the key number of -7 before settling in as touchdown favorites on Tuesday.

"However, I'm not sure how good the Seahawks are, especially on the defensive side after that embarrassing performance against the Raiders at home coming off a bye. Matchups don't get easier than facing a severely depleted Rams team, but the Seahawks losing a divisional game on the road because their defense fell flat again is pretty easy to picture once you get past the state of the Rams roster. With plenty of other quality options on the board, there's no reason to put your teaser at risk by expecting a Seahawks bounceback here."

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-7.5) at Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks

Dolphins at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: 49ers -4.5

Current: 49ers -4

"What I find even more fascinating than Mike McDaniel going up against his former team and mentor Kyle Shanahan is that this could sneakily end up being a Super Bowl preview. While Philadelphia, Kansas City and the Bills get most of the Super Bowl pump, both the 49ers and Dolphins find themselves inside the top six for the highest odds to win the title later this season in Arizona. While Miami is riding a five-game winning streak into this game and is averaging over 30 points per game over that stretch, I believe this game will be more about San Francisco's defense. San Fran holds the No.1 scoring defense and total defense in the NFL this season, allowing just 15.7 points and 282 yards per game. More importantly for the sake of this matchup, the Niners are also the third-best coverage team in the league, according to PFF. With Terron Armstead (pectoral) already ruled out for this game, that'll be a major blow to a Dolphins offensive line that already had the second-worst pass block grade in the league." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan explaining why he is putting his money on the side of the 49ers defense as they host the Dolphins.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at 49ers (-4) 49ers Dolphins 49ers Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins 49ers 49ers

Chiefs at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -3

Current: Chiefs -2.5

"The Chiefs have struggled to stop the pass this year, which is why Burrow could be in for a big day. The Chiefs are one of 12 teams that have surrendered more than 230 yards per game through the air this year and of those 12 teams, Burrow has faced five of them. In those games, Burrow has averaged 324.7 yards and 2.2 touchdown passes per game. Basically, if your defense struggles to stop the pass, Burrow will find a way to exploit it.

"On the other hand, the Bengals have been Mahomes' personal Kryptonite. Since the start of the 2019 season, Mahomes has a record of 33-3 in the months of November, December and January: He's 0-2 against the Bengals and 33-1 against everyone else.

"Also, Mahomes has a career record of 44-4 in any game where the Chiefs have a 14-point lead: He's 0-2 against the Bengals and 44-2 against everyone else. Some things in life just aren't meant to be: I can't eat pizza with my right hand, Derek Zoolander can't turn left and Patrick Mahomes can't beat the Bengals." -- CBS Sports' John Breech on why he likes Cincinnati to edge out the Chiefs by a field goal on Sunday.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-2) at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Chiefs Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Chargers at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -3

Current: Even

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-1.5) at Raiders Raiders Chargers Raiders Chargers Chargers Raiders Raiders Chargers

Colts at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -9.5

Current: Cowboys -11

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Cowboys (-11) Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Colts Cowboys Colts Colts Cowboys

Saints at Buccaneers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -6.5

Current: Buccaneers -4

