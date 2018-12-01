NFL Week 13 odds, picks, schedule, TV, streaming: Expert picks against the spread, predictions, survivor pool play

If you love road favorites or home underdogs, have I got a week of football for you. Week 13 brings us a whopping six road favorites, including two teams coming off a bye that are laying more than a touchdown on the road. Which team should you trust on the road out of the Chiefs and the Rams? I went over that in my Thursday tips column, but now it's time to open the floor to the rest of the team and see who they're taking in every single game.

We'll take you game by game to reveal how our experts picked the lines earlier in the week while also sharing our thoughts on survivor pool picks for Week 13 and showing you all the great places you can find NFL picks talk throughout the week. Let's get to it.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years, and find out.

Colts at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Colts -3



Colts -3 Current: Colts -4

"Pencil Andrew Luck in for another three-touchdown game. No Leonard Fournette means no ball control and Cody Kessler is not an NFL starting QB. The Jags are beyond hopeless, and I don't think they care about getting off the mat at this point. Too much at stake for the Colts and I love Luck against opponents he has a book on." -- Jason La Canfora on his best bets

La Canfora has locked in five best bets for this week as he looks to open December with a huge week. Find out who else he's backing in his Friday column.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX) Open: Panthers -4



Panthers -4 Current: Panthers -3

"One underdog I think has a chance to win straight up is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina has struggled on the road this year, three-game losing streak, problems in their secondary right now ..." -- SportsLine's Kenny White

Legendary Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White and former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts nailed their Week 12 underdog picks, cashing big on the money line as Cleveland (+145) and Seattle (+150) won outright. Watch as they give away their best Sunday underdog picks -- teams that not only can cover, but win outright -- over at SportsLine.

Ravens at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Ravens -3



Ravens -3 Current: Falcons -1.5

"This is one of my favorite games of the week and not just because it's on CBS or because of my recent interest in ornithology, but because I feel like it could be one of the most entertaining games during the early portion of the NFL schedule on Sunday. ... The thing about [Lamar] Jackson is that I'm still not sure how good he is. In this first two games, he got to go up against the NFL's worst rushing defense (Raiders) and second-worst rushing defense (Bengals), and now he's going to face a Falcons defense that isn't that great, but it's probably going to look like the 1985 Bears compared to those other two teams. Starting your career with Cincinnati and Oakland followed by a somewhat functional football team is like putting your kid on training wheels for two weeks and then asking him to jump over the Grand Canyon on a unicycle." -- John Breech on why he's taking the Falcons

Breech files his weekly picks the earliest of everyone at CBSSports.com, and he was all over the Falcons as a great value when the Ravens were favored in the game. The market agreed and quickly moved to the Falcons being short favorites. Find out what Breech thinks the final score of Ravens-Falcons and every Week 13 game will be in his Tuesday column.

Browns at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Texans -4.5



Texans -4.5 Current: Texans -5.5

"This is the first big test for Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb and the crew of Browns players who are leading the youth movement in Cleveland during this glorious post-Hue Jackson revolution. Defensively they haven't had to play anyone quite like the Texans: the Chiefs, Falcons and Bengals were Cleveland's last three matchups. Not exactly stout defenses. But Baker's been a pain in the rear as a road dog this year, with the Browns coming close to upsetting the Saints, Ravens and Buccaneers while beating Oakland and Cincinnati. Houston's on a short week, will be coming off the emotion of a divisional matchup against the Titans in a game where they were honoring their late owner and I think Mayfield will get up for a game against Deshaun Watson, who is often tied to the Browns because Cleveland passed on him twice in the 2017 NFL Draft. Cleveland's pass rush is a bad matchup for the Texans offensive line. Bottom line is I just think the Browns are a good team that will make a run at the playoffs, even if it's a long shot. And it starts this week." -- Will Brinson on his best bets

Despite the Browns pick, Brinson is switching up his usual strategy and laying the wood with a few massive favorites. Find out who he's taking as his five best bets in his Friday column.

Bills at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Dolphins -6.5



Dolphins -6.5 Current: Dolphins -3.5

"The Bills have done more with less than any other team in the league. The quarterback situation was a disaster with Nathan Peterman, but rookie first-rounder Josh Allen has returned from injury and he helped Buffalo beat Jacksonville last Sunday. The Dolphins aren't the Jags, who are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments, but it's hard to think of them as anything more than a replacement-level club. Yes, they're eight in the race for the final wild-card spot, but they're also 5-6 and according to Football Outsiders rank 18th overall, 21st in defense and 23rd in offense -- basically replacement level or slightly worse. That said, Miami has a 4.3 percent chance at the postseason though, honestly, that sounds high." -- Ryan Wilson, who thinks the Dolphins edge out the Bills 14-13

Think picking games straight up is easy? Try it and see if you can get anywhere near Wilson's 14-1 SU record last week. He didn't even have the Chiefs or Rams to lean on! You can see who he's taking in every single game in his Wednesday column.

Bears at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Bears -4.5



Bears -4.5 Current: Bears -3.5

"Chase Daniel played well last week, he's been around a while, he knows the offense. The Bears will be fine if he has to start again for Mitchell Trubisky. Saquon Barkley isn't going to get 100 yards against this defense. And they're not going to allow Eli Manning to feel comfortable." -- Hank Goldberg on his best bets

Legendary NFL handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg nailed all three of his best bets in Week 10, and anyone who parlayed those was rewarded with a 6-1 payout. Last week he went 2-1 on his best bets, cashing easily with Buffalo (+3) over Jacksonville and the Giants (+6) at Philadelphia. See which other two teams he's taking this week to cash his latest three-teamer over at SportsLine.

Broncos at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Broncos -3.5



Broncos -3.5 Current: Broncos -5

Will Brinson: "Everybody has this as a (lowest point play). I have Cincinnati, R.J. has Cincinnati, Pete has Denver --"

Pete Prisco: "Don't love it, don't love it, 4.5 points, I do not love it, but if I'm taking one of those two teams, I ain't taking Jeff Driskel, OK? I'll take the Broncos."

Brinson: "That's a compelling argument. My logic for this is basically anti-logic in that everyone is on the Broncos. Everybody thinks the Broncos are riding high and they're about to make a move, and the Bengals stink. And look, the Bengals do stink, but A.J. Green's back, and I think they'll put up at least a half-decent effort in this one as they try to salvage one -- win one for Hue! -- at home is my logic here."

R.J. White: "The lookahead (line) was Cincinnati -2.5 --"

Brinson: "Yeah, that's crazy."

White: "Now the line is Denver -4.5. Is Andy Dalton worth seven points?"

Brinson: "No, no, absolutely not."

White: "So take Cincy."

That's from the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast, hosted by Will Brinson five days a week. You can check it out below and get our thoughts on the entire NFL slate. Remember to click the button to subscribe!

Rams at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Rams -8.5



Rams -8.5 Current: Rams -10

"This is just too many points for a home dog. I understand that the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL and that they're coming off a bye, but the Lions will have had over a week off before this one themselves as they last played on Thanksgiving day. Also, as good as the Rams may be, they're still a team that is allowing 25.6 points per game. That's skewed a bit by their last game against the Chiefs, but it's still not a great defense. If I'm going to lay 10 points with a team on the road, they better have a great defense. Even if the Lions seem to be looking at 2019 already, they're good enough at home to avoid being embarrassed in this game." -- Tom Fornelli on his best bets

Fornelli thinks the Rams win but not cover -- a maddening trend for the NFC's No. 1 seed this season -- again, but see who else he likes in his Thursday column.

Cardinals at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Packers -14



Packers -14 Current: Packers -14

"The Cardinals appeared to quit last week in their loss to the Chargers. I don't like laying this big a number, but I think this is one of those games where Aaron Rodgers lights up a team with secondary issues. The Packers will look like a team I expected to see this season. At least for a day." -- Pete Prisco on his best bets

Prisco made a bold call to start the week by saying the Cowboys would win outright, and that came through to make him 1-0 in the SuperContest this week. Find out his other four picks, plus one bonus best bet, in his Friday column.

Chiefs at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Chiefs -15



Chiefs -15 Current: Chiefs -14

"The Chiefs are 8-2-1 against the spread this season. I've picked them nearly every week. Fifteen points on the road won't scare me away from them. The Raiders, on the other hand, are coming off a long trip to Baltimore where they lost their ninth game of the season. More than half of their losses have come by more than 14 points. They're 2-7 now against the spread as an underdog. And they've yet to face the Chiefs. By DVOA, this is a matchup between the league's best team and the league's second-worst team. I have no earthly idea how they'll stop Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. And I fully expect the Chiefs' pass rushers to bother Derek Carr enough over the course of the game." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on his best bets

Wagner-McGough is a strong 36-23-1 in his best bets column heading into Week 13, so you're going to want to see who else he's backing to cover this week in his Thursday column.

Jets at Titans

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Titans -9.5



Titans -9.5 Current: Titans -8

If you're still alive in your survivor pool, there's a great chance you haven't used the Titans yet. While the Titans have won five games this year, they were underdogs of at least three points in all five. In their only game as favorites, they lost on the road in Buffalo. Here's the perfect time to use them. The Titans are 3-1 SU at home this year, including wins over division leaders Patriots and Texans, and they're laying more than a touchdown against a Jets team that's a mess on offense and not much better on defense. They've played five games on the road this year, shocking the Lions in Week 1 then losing their next four, including games against the Browns, Jaguars and Dolphins. The Jets have also lost five straight regardless of location, including by 31 to the Bills at home. I think the Titans are a safe pick at this stage thanks to their home supremacy and their opponent this week.

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is an amazing 88-40 picking every NFL game straight-up over the last nine weeks, and he's identified a few better plays this week. Head over to SportsLine to find out who's earned his trust as the top survivor pool play of the week.

Vikings at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Patriots -7



Patriots -7 Current: Patriots -5

When it comes to Vikings vs. Patriots on Sunday, you absolutely need to hear what SportsLine No. 1 NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein is 6-0 in his last six spread picks for or against the Vikings, including 5-0 this season, part of a stunning 14-2 Minnesota run. Last Sunday, Hartstein was all over Minnesota (-3) when the Vikes dispatched Green Bay 24-17 in a game that wasn't that close. Minnesota outgained Green Bay, 416-254. "This line is saying the teams are even and I don't believe that's the case," Hartstein wrote then. "The Vikings have a massive homefield advantage -- they're 36-16-2 ATS in their last 54 home games -- and Green Bay's defensive injuries give them a chance to break out offensively."

Moreover, Hartstein is a mind-blowing 44-19 (70 percent) on all his NFL picks this season. After looking over this week's slate, he's locked in a strong play in this game to put his 14-2 record in Vikings games to the test. Check out who he's taking over at SportsLine.

49ers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Seahawks -10



Seahawks -10 Current: Seahawks -10

CBS Sports HQ host Nick Kostos is making the Niners one of his best bets in the Westgate SuperContest. He doesn't think the 49ers will win the game, but says the 49ers are getting too many points. Seattle is an overvalued team after two close wins, and they won't be able to cover as a huge favorite here.

Kostos is looking to bounce back after a rough week in the Las Vegas SuperContest as competitors chase a $1.4 million payout in the world's biggest NFL picks competition. He's joined by a cavalcade of NFL betting experts each Sunday at noon ET for SportsLine's NFL preview, where the team goes through the NFL slate each week and shares what you have to know before placing your bets. Be sure to join them at noon ET on Sunday over at CBS Sports HQ, your 24/7 home for news, analysis, Fantasy and gambling insight, and more.

Chargers at Steelers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Steelers -3.5



Steelers -3.5 Current: Steelers -3.5



SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos sportsbook director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts is having an excellent NFL season for SportsLine members, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks. Moreover, he's been razor-sharp when handicapping these clubs. Roberts has a record of 13-3 on picks involving the Chargers or Steelers, including a 6-0 run on Pittsburgh games!

Roberts has a strong play on this huge AFC matchup, and you can see which team he's taking over at SportsLine.

Redskins at Eagles

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)



Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) Open: Eagles -6.5



Eagles -6.5 Current: Eagles -6.5

"The Eagles have only won one game by seven points or more this year: a 38-14 pasting of the Giants in Week 6. Their secondary is in tatters due to injury and their offense is having trouble finding consistency. Enter the Redskins, who will have had a mini-bye by Monday after playing last Thursday, allowing Colt McCoy to get the reps he didn't in practice on the short week against the Cowboys. Washington still played well in that game and nearly covered as seven-point 'dogs in Dallas against a team that just proved it's far better than these Eagles. That means this line makes zero sense." -- R.J. White on his SuperContest picks for Week 13

I've cashed twice in the last three years in the Las Vegas SuperContest, the biggest NFL picks competition in the world. While this year hasn't been as kind, there's no time like the present to go on a run and get in the money. Head over to SportsLine to get all five of my contest picks, and use promo code WHITE to get your first month of access for just $1.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 13!