Week 13 in the NFL is well underway with four games already under our belts over the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday. Now, it's time to heat up the leftovers and gear up for a jam-packed Sunday slate where we have a number of key matchups with major playoff implications.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Vikings -3.5, O/U 45 (via BetMGM)

"This is not your uncle's Arizona team! They don't seem intent on fading into oblivion in the second half of the season, instead remaining frisky and much better on defense. The Vikings have been a little uneven lately despite positive results and we haven't seen them really pull away from anyone over the last few weeks -- or at least pull away and then let the Bears in the backdoor unnecessarily anyway. Arizona is easily the best offense of the last few they've faced and I think Kyler Murray can rip off of some runs in this one and use his mobility a la Caleb Williams in the second half last week to get the ball to his playmakers and keep Arizona within the number here." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Will Brinson on why he has Cardinals +3.5 as one of his Week 13 best bets. To see all of those picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Vikings (-3.5) Vikings Cardinals Vikings Vikings Vikings Cardinals Cardinals Vikings

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Texans -3.5, O/U 44 (via DraftKings)

"The Jaguars are coming off a bye week with no changes made to the coaching staff. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be back for this one. But the defense has major issues. Look for C.J. Stroud to light them up as he gets it going again after a couple of so-so weeks." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Texans to take down the Jaguars, 33-20. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-5) at Jaguars Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars

Colts at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Colts -2.5, O/U 42.5 (via Caesars)

"The Patriots are coming off two bad losses, especially bad for the defense. But the Colts struggled on offense last week. I think that changes here as Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor both have good days to lead the Colts." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Colts to beat the Patriots, 23-17. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-2.5) at Patriots Colts Patriots Patriots Patriots Colts Patriots Patriots Colts

Seahawks at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 42.5 (via FanDuel)

"Geno Smith revenge game! He's the NFL leader in passing yards per game and passing completions this season, and with the win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, his Seahawks own first place in the NFC West!

"The Jets have been a disaster, and the firing of general manager Joe Douglas is not going to spark a run. In fact, it sounds like he was respected in that organization, not disliked. Aaron Rodgers had the bye week to rest, but I think the entire NFL world is curious to know how injured he is. The future Hall of Famer has recorded the worst yards per attempt (6.4) and passer rating (88.9) through 11 games in his entire career, and has now gone 33 straight starts without a 300-yard passing game. It seems like the Seahawks are improving, while the Jets are going the other direction." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Seahawks to head into MetLife Stadium and take down the Jets, 23-18. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-2) at Jets Jets Jets Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Titans at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Commanders -6, O/U 44.5 (via BetMGM)

"The Titans had to overcome a trademark awful pick-six from Will Levis against the Texans, and they did so by hitting a big touchdown to Chig Okonkwo late in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. The 32-27 final score doesn't speak to how well the Titans defense played in the second half, with a field goal after a seven-yard drive being the only other points Houston scored after the break aside from the pick-six. That defense should be able to handle a beat-up Commanders rushing attack and force Jayden Daniels to beat them with his arm. Six weeks ago, that would've been easy to imagine, but the Washington pass attack has been less effective in recent weeks, with an improbable 86-yard touchdown at the end of the Cowboys game masking an otherwise mediocre game from Daniels through the air.

"Maybe the matchup will allow Daniels to excel as a passer once again after facing some tough pass defenses over the last month, but if that's the case then the Titans still have an opportunity to cover and even win in a shootout with how solid the offense has performed since Levis' return. And if Washington's offensive issues continue, Tennessee should have a great chance at winning this game." -- R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert from 2017-23, going 636-534-34 against the spread. He's also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks from 2015-23, which is exactly what you're getting on SportsLine. While we can tell you White likes Titans +6 against Washington this week, to see all of his contest selections you'll need to head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Commanders (-5.5) Commanders Titans Commanders Commanders Titans Commanders Titans Titans

Chargers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Chargers -1, O/U 47.5 (via Caesars)

"The Chargers are going to be at a major rest disadvantage for this game. After taking on a physical Ravens team on Monday night, they are playing on a short week and needing to travel across the country to take on a Falcons club that is coming off their bye week. Sure, the Falcons limped into the bye on a two-game losing skid, but they are primed for a bounce back in a key game as they look to keep the Buccaneers at arm's length in the NFC South race. This could prove to be a game where Atlanta looks to lean on its backfield tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as the Chargers are allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season. That's tied for the fourth-highest in the league." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Falcons as home dogs to Los Angeles. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-2) at Falcons Chargers Chargers Falcons Chargers Chargers Falcons Chargers Chargers

Steelers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Current odds: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings)

"The Bengals are off the bye and have to win out to basically have a playoff shot. The Steelers lost to the Browns in the snow last Thursday. The defense let them down in that game, and now they get Joe Burrow and company. That's not easy. Burrow will find a way to win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bengals to take down the Steelers, 26-20. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Rams at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Rams -2.5, O/U 49.5 (via BetMGM

"The Rams are off a bad loss to the Eagles, while the Saints are coming off their bye. They won two straight before the bye to keep them in the playoff chase. The loser is likely done here. I think Sean McVay will get his team back off the deck and find a way to win it behind Matt Stafford." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Rams to edge out the Saints, 31-23. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3) at Saints Rams Rams Rams Saints Rams Rams Rams Saints

Buccaneers at Panthers



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Buccaneers -5.5, O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel)

"The Bucs seemed to get back on a good track last week, but this game might be tougher than expected. The Panthers pushed the Chiefs last week in a loss. Bryce Young was better than he's been, but I think the Tampa Bay defense will be good in this one as the Bucs start stacking victories." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bucs to take down Carolina, 28-17. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-6) at Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -2.5, O/U 51 (via DraftKings)

"I'm still not sure if the Eagles are the NFC's version of the Ravens or if the Ravens are the AFC's version of the Eagles, but I have come to the conclusion that Philadelphia and Baltimore are the same team. Both teams made the playoffs last year, but they both fell short of the Super Bowl, so they both went out during the offseason and made a move that you don't usually see NFL teams make these days: They both paid big money to a running back and the gamble has paid off immensely for both teams.

"The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley while the Ravens added Derrick Henry, and now, as we head into Week 13, Philadelphia and Baltimore are the top-two rushing teams in the league. Barkley has 1,392 rushing yards through 11 games and is on pace for 2,151 yards this season, which would smash the NFL single-season record. And Henry isn't too far behind him. The Ravens running back has 1,325 yards, which ranks second in the NFL behind only Barkley (And to put their totals in perspective, no other running back in the NFL even has 950 yards this season).

"Basically, these two guys are human battering rams, so the big question is: Which defense will perform better? There are only seven teams in the NFL surrendering less than 100 rushing yards per game this year and two of them are playing in this game. The Ravens are giving up just 77.9 yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL while the Eagles rank seventh overall, surrendering 99.5 yards per game. I feel like that small edge might be enough to push the Ravens over the top." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Ravens to edge out the Eagles, 34-31. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Ravens (-3) Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Eagles Ravens Ravens

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Bills -7, O/U 43.5 (via BetMGM Sportsbook)

There's no better person to follow when it comes to this "Sunday Night Football" matchup than SportsLine's Micah Roberts. In games involving the 49ers, Roberts is on a 25-6 roll and has now zeroed in on his best bet for this primetime affair in Orchard Park. In this contest between the Niners and Bills, we can tell you Roberts is leaning Under the total, but to see his best bet for this matchup you'll have to check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers at Bills (-7) Bills Bills 49ers Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Current odds: Broncos -5.5, O/U 41.5 (via Caesars)

SportsLine expert Matt Severance has been the go-to source when it comes to betting Broncos games. In contests involving Denver, Severance is posting a remarkable 23-7 record and has now released his best bet for this matchup on Monday night. We can tell you he's leaning Under on the 42 point total, but to see his best bet and which side of the spread he's backing you'll have to head over to SportsLine.