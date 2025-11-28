Are you full from all the turkey and gravy you consumed over the last few days? Are there some leftovers that you've been waiting to break out until Sunday's Week 13 action in the NFL? We're right there with you. As we sit back, relax, and wrap up the bulk of this week's action in the NFL, let's make sure you're situated with all your bets for Week 13.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video

When it comes to betting Eagles games, look no further than SportsLine expert Adam Silverstein. In his last 67 picks involving Philadelphia, Silverstein is 40-25-1 (+1260), which makes him an ideal expert to lean on for this "Black Friday" contest from Lincoln Financial Field. We can tell you Silverstein is leaning Under the 44.5 point total, but to see his official play for this standalone matchup, you'll need to log on to SportsLine.

Eagles -7: "This is a big prove-it game in front of the national audience for the Bears. For the Eagles, it's a chance to get back on track after losing to the Cowboys. I think they will. Their defense will force some Caleb Williams turnovers that lead to short fields. And Saquon Barkley will actually get the ball. Eagles win it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Philly to bounce back with a 30-21 win over the Bears at home. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Buccaneers -3: "Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a shoulder sprain Sunday night that puts his status in doubt for this one. That means it could be Teddy Bridgewater. He is more than capable. The Cardinals have had success with Jacoby Brissett throwing it, but they are one-dimensional. The Tampa Bay defense wasn't good against the Rams, but I think they bounce back here. Bucs take it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Bucs to win and cover against the Cardinals. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Jets +2.5: "The Falcons are out on the road for a second straight week, which is a challenge. They beat the Saints last week, thanks to the defense. That defense will play well here too, but I think the Jets defense will as well. It's a low-scoring game with the Jets pulling off the upset at home." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Jets to pull off the upset over Atlanta. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Texans +4.5: "The Colts haven't imploded yet, but that will be dangerously close to happening if they lose this game. If the Colts want to win on Sunday, all they have to do is figure out how to move the ball against the best defense in NFL. The Texans have given up the fewest yards per game (264.3), the second-fewest points per game (16.5), the third-fewest passing yards per game (172.1) and the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (92.2). They also have 33 sacks on the season and they were so good in Week 12 that they made Josh Allen look like a Division II college quarterback.

"This feels like a game where the Colts will try to get Jonathan Taylor going, but the Texans will be ready for that, which means if Indy is going to win, Daniel Jones is going to have to come up big. Three weeks ago, I trusted him. I was drinking the Daniel Jones Kool-Aid, but it tasted a little funny, so I spit it out, which is almost fitting, because I feel like the Texans are going to chew him up and spit him out on Sunday." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Houston to upset Indy, 19-16. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Titans +6.5: "This is a be-careful game for the Jaguars with the Colts on deck next week. It's also a second-consecutive road game at a place they haven't played well in their history. Look for the Titans to hang around in this one, but the Jaguars will pull it out late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Titans to cover over the Jags. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Survivor pools are coming down to the wire in the NFL as we enter Week 13. If you're still alive, there is no better resource to lean on than SportsLine's R.J. White. He has a detailed week-by-week survivor strategy that he has been concocuting since before Week 1, and has identified his top play for Week 13. While Los Angeles is among his top plays, White has another matchup that he prefers much more. To see that survivor pick, click here.

Panthers +10.5: "This is a long trip for the Rams, but they get a Panthers team coming off a West Coast Monday night game. That evens it out. The Rams have an MVP leader in Matt Stafford on offense and a defense playing at a high level. Bryce Young wasn't good Monday night and he will struggle here too. Rams take it but the Panthers hang around behind their defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes Carolina to cover. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Dolphins -6: "The Dolphins are coming off a bye and won two straight before that. They've done it with a good running game with De'Von Achane and better defense. The Saints have offensive issues that will come into play here. Miami has seemed to right things and that will show up. Miami takes it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Dolphins to cover against New Orleans. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Browns +6: "If it were up to Brock Purdy, the 49ers would've lost in Week 12. The 49ers quarterback tossed three first-half interceptions against the Panthers on Monday night, but was bailed out by his defense that allowed just three points off those turnovers en route to a win. And Purdy's struggles go beyond just this game as he's thrown seven interceptions in four starts this season overall. Now, he's asked to shake that off against a Browns defense that has been utterly dominant this season and is coming off a 10-sack performance in Week 12 against the Raiders. On the year, the unit is top three in the league in yards per game allowed (273.0), passing yards per game allowed (170.7), sacks (42), and third-down efficiency (34.5% opponent conversion rate). If Cleveland continues to play at that level, Purdy's issues could persist and keep the Browns within range of an upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Browns to cover against San Francisco. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Seahawks -11.5: "This is the revenge game for Sam Darnold against the team he played with in 2025. He led that Vikings team to the playoffs and they didn't want him back. Now he's playing at a high level, while the Vikings have quarterback issues. With struggling J.J. McCarthy in the concession protocol, this could be rookie Max Brosmer making his first start. That's tough enough on the road, but in Seattle it's brutal. Seahawks big." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Seahawks to dominate over Minnesota. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Bills -3.5: "Remember a few weeks ago when we were all wondering if the Steelers were really going to blow a 3.5-game lead to the Ravens in the AFC North? Well, the Steelers blew a 3.5-game to the Ravens in the AFC North. I expect Aaron Rodgers to return this week after fracturing his non-throwing wrist, but I wonder how comfortable he'll be with the injury. The Bills clearly aren't some Super Bowl contender with this horrific run defense, but I'll take Josh Allen to bounce back and cover the spread in the fourth quarter." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes Buffalo to cover against Pittsburgh. To see the rest of his top Week 13 picks, click here.



Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Raiders +9.5: "The Raiders are in a bad way, falling to 2-9 on the season last week following a loss to the Browns, which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. It's possible that this move provides a momentary boost for the unit in this divisional matchup, but this pick has more to do with questions surrounding the Chargers than anything else. Let's not forget that this team came out extraordinarily flat in a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars before the Week 12 bye. While they'll be well-rested for this game, it doesn't necessarily mean Justin Herbert will be better protected. They are still without starting left tackle Joe Alt for the year, and Herbert's numbers have dipped in his absence. Without Alt, Herbert is averaging 6.4 yards per attempt and has eight touchdowns with six interceptions compared to the 8.3 yards per attempt average, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions with him. Las Vegas has a pass rusher led by Maxx Crosby who can continue to give Herbert fits, so this stays within a double-digit game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Raiders to cover against the Chargers. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.







Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

You want an inside track at cashing you Sunday night bet? Look no further than SportsLine's Mike Tierney. He comes into this primetime matchup between the Broncos and Commanders with a strong 15-9 record in games involving Washington. He has now zeroed in on this contest and has made his top wager. We can tell you he's leaning Over the 43.5 point total, but to see his official play for this Week 13 contest, click here.

Broncos -6.5: "Washington is likely not going to have Jayden Daniels for this game. Subjecting Marcus Mariota to this hellacious Denver pass rush is not going to go well, if you ask me. I don't trust the Denver offense as far as either I or Bo Nix can throw it, but I do trust that defense a whole lot -- especially against a backup QB." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dublin on why he likes the Broncos to cover over Washington. To see his top picks for Week 13, click here.







New York Giants at New England Patriots

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Giants +7.5: "The Patriots enter Week 13 atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed in the conference and the first club to reach 10 wins on the year. While they were able to notch a ninth straight win over the Bengals last week, it came at a cost. The entire left side of their offensive line went down due to injury, and both left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson are expected to miss time, including Monday's contest. One of the strengths of New York this season has been its front, which is headlined by Brian Burns (13 sacks). With reserves set to man Drake Maye's blindside, there's an opportunity for Burns, Abdul Carter, and others to tee off and throw the Patriots offense off the track. If they can do that, it'll help whoever is under center for them (Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart) stay within the spread." -- CBS Sports NFL wirter Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Giants to cover against New England. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



