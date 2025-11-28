We hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving, and enjoyed all of the football. We saw Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers upset the Detroit Lions, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys sent the Kansas City Chiefs back to .500, and Joe Burrow's had a triumphant return to the field.

This week in the NFL, the Houston Texans look to make up ground on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South, the Buffalo Bills look to get back on track vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and Shedeur Sanders makes his second NFL start against a Robert Saleh-led defense. Let's jump into it.

Here's a look at what I'm thinking this week. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

Top five picks ATS record: 29-30-1

Overall ATS record: 95-82-1

Straight up record: 123-54-1

Friday, 3 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

The Bears are 8-1 in their past nine games after starting the season 0-2, but I think it's fair to say they are a bit overrated. Chicago is just the third team in NFL history to start 8-3 or better with a negative point differential, and six of its eight wins have come by five or fewer points. Still, they are competitive. There's no arguing that. Plus, Caleb Williams is getting better, and has accounted for nine total touchdowns compared to zero interceptions during this current four-game win streak.

The Eagles on the other hand just blew a 21-point lead to the rival Cowboys, which is tied for the largest blown lead by a defending Super Bowl champion all time. While A.J. Brown had a 110-yard outing on Sunday, I don't like that DeVonta Smith is going to miss this matchup with shoulder and chest injuries, plus an illness. He's the Eagles' leading receiver this year with 754 yards on 55 catches.

The Bears have four outright wins as an underdog during this current 8-1 stretch. I'm not sure I'm bold enough to take the Bears straight up, but I will take the +7.

The pick: Bears +7

Projected score: Eagles 24-20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

I feel left out not having strong feelings for Shedeur Sanders, whether those feelings be of hate or love, but I of course am intrigued by the most polarizing player in the NFL. I don't think his first NFL start vs. the Las Vegas Raiders was fantastic by any means, but I do think he looked better than Dillon Gabriel. That's probably why Kevin Stefanski is moving forward with him. Now, the Browns will hold the most highly-anticipated home game in quite some time.

There's reason to be worried about the 49ers right now. Obviously the defense isn't as good as we're used to, plus Brock Purdy threw three first-half interceptions against the Carolina Panthers of all teams. Now, he has to hit the road to take on one of the best defenses in the NFL that will be absolutely JUICED to play. Give me the Browns to keep it close.

The pick: Browns +5

Projected score: 49ers 17-13

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Seahawks burned me last week by allowing a late touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, but I'm going to give them another shot with a big spread here. Seattle is back at home, and hosting a flailing Vikings team that is expected to start rookie undrafted free agent Max Brosmer at quarterback. This is a frightening situation for the 4-7 Vikings.

The pick: Seahawks -11.5

Projected score: Seahawks 30-10

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The Raiders stink, and I don't think firing Chip Kelly fixes all of their issues. Vegas has now lost five straight games, and three of those losses have come by at least 14 points. The Chargers beat the Raiders in Vegas earlier this season, 20-9, when Justin Herbert was looking like an MVP candidate. Yes, there are concerns about the offensive line, but L.A. had the bye week to reset.

The Chargers are a tough team to figure out. They will blow out the Pittsburgh Steelers, 25-10, and then get obliterated, 35-6, by the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later. I don't think the Chargers are some super team, but I have them winning by double digits on Sunday.

The pick: Chargers -9.5

Projected score: Chargers 27-17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Marcus Mariota has lost four straight starts, while Washington has lost six straight. Now, the Commanders have to face off against one of the best defenses in the NFL in prime time. Denver leads the league in sacks, quarterback hits, third-down conversion percentage, red-zone touchdown percentage and yards per play entering Week 13, while Washington's defense ranks second worst in the NFL. The Commanders haven't covered the spread since Week 5, so give me the Broncos with the number under a touchdown.

The pick: Broncos -5.5

Projected score: Broncos 23-10

Other Week 13 picks

Packers (+2.5) 24-21 over Lions

Cowboys (+3.5) 30-27 over Chiefs

Ravens 23-21 over Bengals (+7.5)

Rams (-10.5) 31-20 over Panthers

Buccaneers (-2.5) 23-20 over Cardinals

Jaguars (-6.5) 24-17 over Titans

Dolphins (-5.5) 24-13 over Saints

Jets (+2.5) 20-18 over Falcons

Colts 23-20 over Texans (+3.5)

Bills (-3.5) 23-17 over Steelers

Patriots 27-20 over Giants (+7.5)