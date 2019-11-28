NFL Week 13 picks, odds: Ravens run over 49ers, Cardinals stun Rams, Seahawks survive Vikings

Week 13 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday with a three-game slate of Thanksgiving Day matchups, including a Bills-Cowboys showdown that could have serious playoff implications.

Can Dallas rebound against yet another AFC East contender? Will the Bills take another step toward double-digit wins? Later in the weekend, can the Ravens stay hot against one of the NFL's top defenses? Will Kirk Cousins be able to best Russell Wilson? Can the Steelers upset their rivals with another new quarterback? We'll find it all out in the coming days.

A week after yours truly finished 8-6 picking Week 12 straight-up, we've got more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Bears -4

Remember when some wondered if the Lions were quietly the class of the North? How times have changed. Jeff Driskel kept things close last time out, but even he's banged up now. It won't be pretty, but the Bears' defense should be good enough to win it.

Prediction: Bears 23, Lions 17

Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

The Cowboys are easily the better team, and they've got a serious advantage of play-makers. They're also poorly coached and have yet to beat a winning opponent. Believe it or not, their Thanksgiving track record also isn't spotless. Buffalo's "D" can take over.

Prediction: Bills 24, Cowboys 21

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Saints -6.5

Sorry, but three weeks after getting blanked by Atlanta in his own home, Sean Payton isn't losing to the Falcons again. New Orleans' offensive arsenal will be better this time around, even if the Falcons put up their fair share of yards and points.

Prediction: Saints 28, Falcons 22

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -6.5

Green Bay has been prone to stinkers amid their NFC North title push, but this should be a gimme. The Giants only looked decent in Week 12 because the Bears are so mediocre. Aaron Rodgers is set to rebound in a big way in the Big Apple.

Prediction: Packers 34, Giants 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -10

Dwayne Haskins has energy, but on Sunday, he's not going to have much time to throw. Christian McCaffrey, meanwhile, should be in line for yet another huge performance, whether on the ground or out of the backfield. Easy rebound spot for Carolina.

Prediction: Panthers 24, Redskins 16

San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Ravens -6

The way San Francisco has ridden its defense to a 10-1 start is mighty impressive. But no one's playing like Lamar Jackson right now. This guy is video-game electric, except better. At home, with their ground game, the Ravens will win this potential Super Bowl preview.

Prediction: Ravens 29, 49ers 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5

At this point, I'd prefer if I could just forfeit every Titans prediction. All signs point to them coming into Indy and grinding their way to a crucial win. But nothing makes sense in the AFC South. Frank Reich will find a way to put the Colts back in the division race.

Prediction: Colts 24, Titans 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -10

The Eagles have been so painfully out of sync that it seems wrong to assume they'll rout the Dolphins like so many others, but even a slow start shouldn't stop them from finally putting some good plays on tape here. Miami's just that lacking in talent.

Prediction: Eagles 29, Dolphins 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1

Justified or not, the calls for Gardner Minshew will probably only heat up after this Sunday. The Jags can't really stop anyone right now, they'll be up against a solid run "D," and while Jameis Winston is a turnover machine, he also pushes the ball down the field.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Jaguars 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3.5

Good on the Bengals for grinding it out these last few weeks, but they don't stand much of a chance against Gregg Williams' defense. It's crazy to predict a fourth straight win for an Adam Gase-coached team, but there's also a reason Cincy is 0-11.

Prediction: Jets 23, Bengals 14

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2

Just two weeks after the Myles Garrett fiasco, the Steelers will seemingly be out for revenge. The only problem: The wronged party, Mason Rudolph, will be on the sidelines. Devlin Hodges has fight, but Pittsburgh's all banged up, and the Browns can score now.

Prediction: Browns 23, Steelers 17

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3

Man oh man, the Rams aren't easy to ride with right now. So you know what? Let's get bold: Arizona gives up a ton of yards, but like Baltimore, they've got a QB with enough elusiveness to neuter the pass rush. With a takeaway or two, they can steal this.

Prediction: Cardinals 26, Rams 23

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Josh Jacobs should be good for another nice stat line, and K.C. isn't as invincible as we once thought. Andy Reid had two weeks to scheme this one up, though, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Derek Carr is no match. This could be the Chiefs' welcome-back party.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 24

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

It's astounding how talented the Chargers offense is -- and how little it matters because of L.A.'s penchant for untimely errors. Denver should keep this close in true division-rivalry fashion, but even so, Anthony Lynn has no excuse not to claim this one.

Prediction: Chargers 21, Broncos 16

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots -3

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins alone should make this a fun watch, but Bill Belichick is not losing to his old assistant. The Patriots' defense is too good not to disrupt Bill O'Brien's strategy, and Tom Brady will once again be hungry to improve in prime time.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Texans 22

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -3

There's little doubt the Vikings are the more complete team right now. Kirk Cousins has kind of exorcised his prime-time demons. Dalvin Cook should also fare well. But picking against Russell Wilson, at home, on Monday night? Can't do it just yet.

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Vikings 27

Benjamin's record

Last week: 8-6

Season (straight up): 108-67-1

Season (against the spread): 85-90-1