The suits in the NFL office have to be thrilled.

Thanksgiving is usually a time when we start to get a real gauge on the NFL elites, with an eye on the coming playoffs. But not this year.

Parity at the top is real -- and the NFL loves it that way.

This is going to be the most wide-open playoffs we've seen in a long, long time.

The projected top seeds are the Los Angeles Rams -- the No. 1 team in my Power Rankings — and the New England Patriots. The Rams have looked dominant at times, but they lost at home to Mac Jones and the 49ers earlier this year.

The Patriots have ripped off nine straight victories, but do you see that team being unbeatable?

Putting together my weekly Power Rankings has been a major challenge this season since the top changes on a weekly basis.

The Rams stay in the top spot this week, but the Eagles and Colts — two of my top-five teams heading into last week — slip a bit after both lost road games on Sunday.

It was 10 days ago we were talking about the Eagles and Colts possibly being the best in their respective conferences. Now there are questions for both.

Then again, all the teams have questions. That's why we wonder if anybody is truly any good.

Nobody looks dominant aside from maybe the Rams, and it was nine days ago when the Seahawks had a chance to beat them despite a four-interception performance by Sam Darnold.

It really is still so wide open.

And the NFL higher-ups wouldn't have it any other way.