NFL Week 13 practice squad power rankings: Dakota Allen has skills that can help Rams defense

Another week, another new member of the Practice Squad Power Rankings.

Rams linebacker Dakota Allen, former TV star from Last Chance U on Netflix, spent time with the Oakland Raiders during his rookie season and is back with the team that picked him in the seventh round in the 2019 Draft, a reeling Rams club in need of some juice at the linebacker spot.

All Allen did after attending East Mississippi Community College was record 101 tackles, six tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and two picks with two sacks as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In his final collegiate season, his numbers dipped as he was limited to just 10 games, but his free-flowing ability in a wide open, pass-obsessed Big 12 provided him the specific experience he'd need in order to make an impact in the NFL.

Then, at the combine, Allen measured in just under 6-foot-1 and 234 pounds -- ideal size for a modern-day linebacker -- and while his 4.77 time in the 40 placed him in the 29th percentile at the position, his three-cone time of 6.88 was in the 86th percentile and his 4.04 short-shuttle time was in the 94th. His performance in the agility drills matched what the film showed, a springy change-of-direction linebacker.

In the preseason, Allen registered a "high-quality" Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 73.5 and an elite tackling grade. But he hasn't been on the field yet in the regular season. That needs to change.

PSPR has seen 10 call-ups this season, and a shout out is necessary for Steelers running back and former PSPR member for giving Pittsburgh's offense the jolt it needed a week ago, with 42 yards on six carries against the Cincinnati Bengals, including a 21-yard pickup on his first NFL carry.

These rankings will be updated throughout the season, as more players move onto practice squads while some get The Call.

1. Robert Davis, WR, Eagles

Hey, Eagles. DeSean Jackson is hurt. So is Alshon Jeffery. Call up Davis. It's time.

2. Kyle Sloter, QB, Cardinals

In the preseason, the 6-foot-5, 217-pound former undrafted free agent quarterback from Northern Colorado completed 76.5% of his throws at a hefty 8.7 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and one interception. He flashed plenty of velocity of his throws -- especially at the intermediate levels -- good pocket patience, and impressive throw-on-the-run ability in the Vikings' play-action, bootleg heavy attack.

3. Jason Cabinda, LB, Lions

Cabinda averaged 89 tackles, 5.6 tackles for loss, 3.6 pass breakups and 2.3 sacks over his final three seasons at Penn State. While he didn't run the 40 during the pre-draft process, he didn't appear to be a super-fast linebacker but was always around the football due to quick processing skills and an always humming motor. He displayed refined block-defeating skills with the Nittany Lions and was not a liability in coverage. After going undrafted last year, my No. 120 overall prospect in 2018 class signed with the Raiders and saw the field late in the season. He didn't dazzle but fared well on the inside, finishing with 21 total tackles and a "high quality" PFF grade of 73.6 on his 164 defensive snaps.

4. Deontay Burnett, WR, 49ers

With the Trojans, during his age 18/19 season in 2016, he accounted for an adequate 17.3% of the receiving yards and scored 21.2% of the team's receiving touchdowns -- on a squad with JuJu Smith-Schuster. After that, in 2017, when Sam Darnold was incredibly hyped in draft circles, Burnett upped his market-share figure to 26.6% -- not amazing, but not absolutely brutal -- and scored 34.6% of the receiving touchdowns. He can get open.

Johnson was my No. 61 overall prospect and No. 10 wide receiver in the 2019 class. I loved the completeness of his game at nearly 6-2 and 208 pounds while at Buffalo. He won in traditional chain-mover type ways: shielding with his body, strong hands in tight coverage. He was impressive tracking the football down the field and excelled after the catch in a deceptive way. He accounted for a whopping 39.7% of the Bulls' receiving yards as a junior and 32% in an injury-riddled senior campaign.

Melifonwu played five regular-season snaps for New England a season ago and registered a tackle and allowed one catch for 5 yards. There's plenty of mystery surrounding him, as he barely saw the field with the Raiders after they made him the No. 56 overall selection in the 2017 Draft. It wouldn't shock me in the least if Belichick got the most out of him if and when he sees the field.

7. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Vikings



Mitchell was the unquestioned top target for Justin Herbert in 2018. He accounted for a very encouraging 36.7% of Oregon's receiving yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His game is predicated on slippery movements at the line and especially after the catch. Also, Mitchell is fast down the field. He ran 4.46 at the combine and tracks the football well on those long balls.

8. Antoine Wesley, WR, Ravens

Wesley was a clear redshirt candidate, simply because of his spindly frame. At the combine, he measured in at just over 6-4 and 206 pounds. At Texas Tech, Wesley was as natural of a hands-catcher as I scouted in this past year's draft class. I'm serious. And with incredibly long 34-inch arms, mitts just under 10 inches, and a 37-inch vertical, Wesley boasts a mammoth catch radius.

9. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Panthers

Holyfield was a classic "plays faster than he timed" prospect. At Georgia, finally in a full-time role after Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed to the NFL, his feet were impossibly light, and his vision was outstanding. His contact balance was consistent each week too. That led to him being my No. 2 back in the 2019 class ... before the combine. Holyfield tanked there. At a little over 5-10 and a bulky 217 pounds, he ran 4.78 and had a vertical jump in the 4th percentile at the running back position.

Those figures were the catalyst for him going undrafted, and while he did lose the No. 3 ball-carrier battle to Reggie Bonnafon in the preseason, Holyfield averaged a respectable 4.0 yards per carry on his 20 rushes. More importantly, he finished second only to Bonnafon among Carolina running backs in yards after contact per rush at a hefty 3.25, per Pro Football Focus. Holyfield is a natural runner who sees blocks before they're made, and he has a nice blend of quickness and functional power to be a contributing No. 3 running back in the NFL, although he won't run away from anyone in the open field.

10. Dakota Allen, LB, Rams

Cory Littleton is one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Seriously. He's been a monster in coverage for the Rams for years now. But Los Angeles is severely lacking at the other linebacker spot. Allen could be a similar type space/coverage linebacker for Wade Phillips' defense down the stretch.

Honorable Mention

JUSTIN ZIMMER, DT, FALCONS: Zimmer entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State, and much of the reason he was able to make that colossal jump in competition was his Aaron Donald-ian athletic talents at the defensive tackle spot. At his pro day in 2016, at 6-2 and 302 pounds, Zimmer ran a blistering 4.86 in the 40 and had a 33.5-inch vertical, a ridiculous 7.01 three-cone drill, and a 117-inch broad jump, all figures in the Donald range.

He flashed as a pass rusher in the past two preseasons with Atlanta too. Per PFF, Zimmer registered a grand total of 11 quarterback pressures on 108 pass-rushing snaps in that span.