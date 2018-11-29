NFL Week 13 QB Power Rankings: Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck deserve some MVP buzz as well

This column mercifully took the week off during Thanksgiving and now it returns, fatter and more stuffed full of quarterbacks than ever. Actually I take that back: the quarterback ranks are the opposite of my body post Turkey Day, as they've slimmed out considerably.

There are now multiple backups making starts, including some because of injury -- Chase Daniel, Jeff Driskel, Colt McCoy -- and some because of performance -- Cody Kessler -- and it is going to make for some uglier football than usual down the stretch. That's just part of life in the NFL, though.

And it's totally worth it to get a pair of MVP candidates back in our lives playing at a high level. Worth noting here that any discussion of the MVP award starts and ends with Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes, but the final five weeks of the regular season are about finding candidates to fill the void in a boring race (see: Philip Rivers and Todd Gurley last year).

Typically quarterbacks on teams that are 6-5 won't get massive MVP buzz and there's a crowded quarterback field already. The Seahawks have sort of opened up their passing offense over the last four weeks though, as Wilson's averaged 31.8 passing attempts per game after averaging just 26 through the first seven games of the year. In that four game stretch, Wilson has completed 67.7 percent of his passes, is averaging 243 yards per game and has thrown nine touchdowns to just one interception. Maybe more than anything else that gives him VALUE: he's doing it with a bunch of no-name guys. Tyler Lockett and David Moore are his best weapons with Doug Baldwin fighting through an injury to soldier on out there. There's no Legion of Boom taking the credit here, although the defense is much better than people think and the run game has been impressive. The Seahawks have the inside track at a wild-card berth and could very well reel off five wins to finish 11-5; it's not out of the question. If that happens, Russell deserves some buzz for how well he's played in a new system under extenuating circumstances.

Luck is playing his tail off right now, thanks in part to a great offensive line and a great offensive scheme from Frank Reich. Over his last five games, Luck has completed more than 75 percent of his passes, is averaging 264 yards per game, has 16 touchdowns to just three interceptions and is averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. He was just named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November and he's not getting enough buzz in MVP circles. Luck's been sacked a single time over that span -- back in 2013 he would get sacked three times getting out of bed. The Colts entering the playoff fray with Luck playing this well merits him getting consideration.

To the rankings: