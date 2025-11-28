Week 13's games could be critical for teams searching to make charges to the NFL playoffs, including the Buffalo Bills, who lost to the Houston Texans last week. At 7-4, Buffalo is firmly in second place in the AFC East behind 10-2 New England, and any serious challenge for the division title would need to begin now. With injuries on the offensive line mounting and quarterback Josh Allen being sacked far too often, more pressure will be on running back James Cook to perform. Cook is one one of three running backs we've included in our Week 13 running backs parlay at BetMGM, which pays out at better than 5-1.

NFL Week 13 running backs parlay at BetMGM

Jonathan Taylor Over 87.5 rushing yards (-115)

Kyren Williams Over 15.5 carries (-110)

James Cook Over 80.5 rushing yards (-118)

Final odds: +559 (wager $100 to win $559) at BetMGM



Jonathan Taylor Over 87.5 rushing yards

The Houston defense just got the better of the Bills, but Taylor is making a serious MVP case -- even if he's likely to lose out to Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford. Taylor has hit his rushing yardage Over in four of his last five home games, and the SportsLine model projects him to go for 102.6 yards on Sunday.

Kyren Williams Over 15.5 carries

The Panthers have looked frisky lately, but they're not in the Rams' weight class. This feels like a game where the Rams should build a fast lead and then eat the clock with Williams. The model projects a whopping 22.2 carries for Williams, rating this Over 5 stars out of 5.

James Cook Over 80.5 rushing yards

Josh Allen suffered a whopping eight sacks at the hands of the Texans, and with both starting offensive tackles ruled out against Pittsburgh, he likely won't have much time to throw this Sunday. Expect plenty of quick passes, and also plenty of hand-offs to Cook. The SportsLine model projects 94.8 rushing yards for Cook.