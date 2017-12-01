NFL Week 13 schedule: Winston, Gordon and Revis return, plus more to watch

Here is the Week 13 schedule as well as 10 things that intrigue me about it:

Schedule

Sunday

Patriots at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Jets, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Colts at Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Vikings at Falcons, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Broncos at Dolphins, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Lions at Ravens, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Packers, 1 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Browns at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Giants at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on FOX (GameTracker)

Eagles at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Steelers at Bengals, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (GameTracker)

How will Geno Smith play replacing Eli Manning?

The uproar over the benching of Manning took Smith out of the spotlight some. There will be little pressure on him this week to play well since the Giants haven't played well all season. Smith had some good moments with the Jets, like the final game in 2014 against Miami, but he was far too inconsistent. This could be his chance to show he deserves another starting job. The Raiders are bad on defense, so he should have a chance to make plays down the field.

The Falcons' receiver and the Vikings' cornerback have faced each other twice in their careers, although Rhodes wasn't on Jones entirely in either game. In those two games, Rhodes has done a good job on Jones when matched against him. The Vikings held Jones to 11 catches for 138 yards and no scores in those two games, with Rhodes limiting him to four catches when matched in man. Rhodes is much better now as a corner than he was in those meetings. Jones is coming off his best game this season, his third game of at least 250 receiving yards in his career. That's special. The Falcons are getting back to being an explosive offense again, and this battle will go a long way to deciding this game.

Success or more heat for Alex Smith?

Earlier this season, the Chiefs were flying high on offense as they went 5-0 to open the season. But that seems like a long time ago now. They've scored 36 points combined in the past three games. That's not good enough. There is heat on Smith, who has three touchdown passes and four interceptions in the last three. That isn't to say it's all on him. The running game has been dormant and the offense is too gimmicky. They need to get back to playing conventional football and using the weapons they have. Kareem Hunt needs to get the ball more. If they can't roll up some offensive numbers against the Jets this week, the catcalls to play rookie Patrick Mahomes will grow louder.

What will the return of Darrelle Revis bring the Chiefs?

If Revis is in shape, which he wasn't last season for the Jets, he should help. In 2016, he was heavy and slow and looked like he was done. Word is that he put a lot of time this year getting in shape, which he needed to do. Revis has always been a fierce competitor, but how much does he have left? Anything?

Russell Wilson vs. Eagles defense

The Seahawks quarterback is playing outstanding football, carrying this Seattle team to a 7-4 record. But the Eagles have a fierce defense, one that can attack the quarterback. They use a wide-nine technique at defensive end to rush the passer, which means they will be up the field and most likely won't be allowing Wilson to get outside. That will put a lot of pressure on a bad Seattle line to help him this week. It's a big challenge.

How will Jameis Winston play in his return?

This has to be classified as a bad season for Winston considering the expectations. Aside from missing the last three games, he hasn't been good, throwing 10 touchdown passes and six picks on the year. This is a chance for him to get going again, but the injuries up front on his offensive line are concerning. The thing to watch here is the shoulder. Is he healed, or is he rushing back to play? We will find out.

The Jimmy Garoppolo era begins for 49ers

What took so long? The 49ers traded to get him from the Patriots in late October, but it's taken him a long time to pick up the complicated offense. Even now, he might play Sunday against the Bears with a wristband on to help him make his play calls. The offense is also being streamlined to help make it easier for him. He has a bunch of talent, but to think he's going to step in and play like Joe Montana in his prime for the 49ers is misguided.

Colts offensive line vs. Jaguars defensive front

In the first meeting, a 27-0 shutout victory by Jaguars, Jacksonville had 10 sacks and pressured Jacoby Brissett all game long. If not for his ability to move, that number could have been even higher. Since that game in Week 7, the Colts' line has continued to struggle in protection. The Titans had eight sacks last week in their victory over the Colts. This could be a feeding frenzy for the Jacksonville line that has helped the team lead the league in sacks with 41.

Steelers offense vs. Bengals defense

This is always an interesting matchup, particularly with Vontaze Burfict at linebacker for the Bengals. He's been in the middle of a lot controversy in the games between the two teams, but he is also a key if the Bengals are to slow down the Steelers' offense. Cincinnati has won two consecutive games to get to within a game of .500, and this game is enormous for them in terms of a potential late-season playoff push. The Steelers' offense against the Bengals' defense is the battle to watch.

How will Josh Gordon do in his return to action?

Gordon hasn't played a regular-season game since December of 2014 because of suspension and off-the-field problems. That's a long time. But he is a talented player, and the Browns say he will start and be used a lot against the Chargers Sunday. Let's just hope he stays clear of trouble and can stay on the field because he is a talented player.