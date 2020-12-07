It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.
Schedule
Sunday
Lions 34, Bears 30 (Recap)
Browns 41, Titans 35 (Recap)
Colts 26, Texans 20 (Recap)
Vikings 27, Jaguars 24 (Recap)
Saints 21, Falcons 16 (Recap)
Raiders 31, Jets 28 (Recap)
Dolphins 19, Bengals 7 (Recap)
Giants at Seahawks, (Game Tracker)
Rams at Cardinals, (GameTracker)
Eagles at Packers, (GameTracker)
Patriots at Chargers, (GameTracker)
Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
Washington at Steelers, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)
Bills at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Tuesday
Cowboys at Ravens, 8:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rodgers connects on No. 400
In what has already been an incredible season for the future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers made history with his 400th career touchdown pass in Week 13. And of course, he found No. 17 for the score.
.@AaronRodgers12 throws his 400th career passing TD!— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
7th player in NFL history to reach that mark. #GoPackGo
📺: #PHIvsGB on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/j3gmZdXJWn
Murray fits it into a tight window
Kyler Murray seems to no longer be feeling the impact of the shoulder injury he suffered a couple weeks back. On this TD, he fit the ball into an incredibly tight window where only DeAndre Hopkins could catch it for the score.
.@K1 makes a tight window throw to @DeAndreHopkins for the score! #RedSea— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/gL2AbmySsf
Patriots special teams going to work
The Patriots are pulling out all the stops against the Chargers and their special teams came up with a big play to put more points on the board just when Los Angeles felt like they were going to get some points.
Devin McCourty scoops and scores the blocked punt for SIX.— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
The second special teams TD for the @Patriots today. #GoPats
📺: #NEvsLAC on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/q94RvTqvqT
Miracle at the Meadowlands, Part II
Maybe it's a bit hyperbolic to call it the "Miracle at the Meadowlands, Part II" or maybe not. You be the judge. For some odd reason, the Jets blitzed and played with no safety help over the top when literally all they needed to do was stop a long touchdown pass to get their first win of the season. We're not saying they're tanking, but the Jets coaching staff will certainly have to answer for this surprising defensive call to lose the game. The Raiders had just 13 seconds remaining from around the 50-yard line with no timeouts. This should have never happened, but of course, it's the Jets.
CARR TO RUGGS. WOW. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/l66xyxhgtt— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
Murray looking healthy again
Kyler Murray connected with tight end Dan Arnold on a beautifully-placed TD to give Arizona an early lead. This was the Kyler Murray we remembered from earlier this season before the shoulder injury.
.@K1 to Dan Arnold for a 59-yard @AZCardinals TD! #RedSea— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #LARvsAZ on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/5w0t6mAzQq pic.twitter.com/vvxKVMzO1Q
Lions score 10 points in 42 seconds to win
The Lions scored 10 points in 42 seconds to win a football game and it wasn't against the Atlanta Falcons. The Chicago Bears did their best impression of the Falcons this week to blow a game they should have never lost. That Matt Nagy coaching seat was already warming up prior to this game, but now it's red hot.
Stafford to @MarvinJonesJr for the score! @Lions trail 30-27 with 2:18 remaining.— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/ADWQp0kqtf
Two TDs in 41 seconds and the @Lions have the lead! #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/4QC4JrS8va
Gesicki with the one-handed grab
This might just be the best catch we'll see all season and certainly the best of Week 13. After a sluggish first half on offense, the Dolphins got rolling in the third quarter against the Bengals and Tua Tagovailoa has found a new favorite target in tight end Mike Gesicki. Just look at this incredible grab by Gesicki with one hand!
GESICKI DOES IT AGAIN. #FinsUp— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #CINvsMIA on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/Lf2cm2mkeB
Wild TD play in Tennessee
The Titans are trying to mount a comeback from down what felt like a million so it's obvious they're going to need a little bit of luck. That's exactly what they got in the third quarter when A.J. Brown was stripped of the football just short of the end zone before his teammate scooped the fumble and scored.
Catch. Fumble. Recovery. TOUCHDOWN. @titans— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #CLEvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/6bT44LZk65
Jefferson does it again
Justin Jefferson is making a strong case to be Rookie of the Year instead of Justin Herbert. On a tear since earlier this season, Jefferson continued with another big second half. Earlier on this scoring drive, Jefferson drew a pass interference. He capped off the drive with a beautiful route run for TD.
Did we mention Justin Jefferson is a playmaker? @JJettas2 #SKOL— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #JAXvsMIN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/Np63URlqnP
Mayfield drops it in perfectly
Baker Mayfield is absolutely cooking in the first half of this pivotal game against the Titans. This might just be the closest he has looked to his dominant rookie season since 2018. Mayfield executed a perfect play-action pass before dropping the ball in perfectly over the top to rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
SEVENTY-FIVE YARDS. @dpeoplesjones @bakermayfield— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #CLEvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/yC0UYQbPtw
Later in the half, Mayfield threw his fourth TD.
This is @BakerMayfield's FOURTH TD pass in the first half. 🎯— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #CLEvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/bkDKCyeyxJ
Stafford hits Cephus on the bomb
It's a banner day so far for rookie wide receivers and Quintez Cephus got on the board too. What a throw here by Stafford.
This throw by Matthew Stafford 😱 #OnePride— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #DETvsCHI on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/ykk35Trglj
Colts find success with Taylor
Fresh off the reserve/COVID list, Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor caught a pass wide open out of the backfield and showed off his straight-line speed. Remember, despite weighing in at over 220 pounds, Taylor ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. He broke away easily and found the end zone here.
4th down? No problem.— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
👋 @JayT23
📺: #INDvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/3UwJ0zBKbt
Tannehill connects with Davis
Corey Davis was the No. 6 overall pick once upon a time but his career hasn't gone as expected thus far due to injuries. Now, in a contract year, Davis is fully healthy and displaying the kind of upside and potential that led to him being selected so early in the draft. Davis made an excellent catch and secured it for the score.
.@RyanTannehill1 ➡️ @TheCDavis84 ... Touchdown @Titans!— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #CLEvsTEN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/O1BuNbYpA2
Hilton gets on the board early
The Philip Rivers to T.Y. Hilton connection hasn't gone down as hoped for, but it's starting to catch some heat late in the season. Rivers found Hilton on an early TD throw to give the Colts a brief lead.
Philip Rivers ➡️ @TYHilton13 ... Touchdown @Colts!— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #INDvsHOU on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/Tx24R7FSMJ
How did this get through?!
The first TD of the Week 13 Sunday slate came on a wild pass attempt that almost certainly should have been intercepted by a VIkings defender. Instead, Mike Glennon's pass was tipped and landed perfectly in the hands of rookie WR Laviska Shenault. You have to see this wild play to believe it.
Off the deflection and into Laviska Shenault's hands for the TD! #DUUUVAL— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2020
📺: #JAXvsMIN on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nO8DOddpx2 pic.twitter.com/zBedIstzli
Here's where weather could play a factor
The calendar says December, which usually means a handful of NFL games will be dealing with wind, cold and maybe even snow ... but in Week 13, not so much. In fact, it appears there's only one game where bad weather could affect play, and that's in the Raiders-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. The temperature won't be bad (a forecasted high of 42 degrees) but there is expected to be sustained winds between 12-14 mph. Even that might not be enough to mean much, but there is a forecast of 20-24 mph gusts at times, which could send a pass from Sam Darnold or Derek Carr off target.
Otherwise, there's only a bit of a chill in spots: Eagles-Packers, Lions-Bears, Broncos-Chiefs, Washington-Steelers and Cowboys-Ravens are all likely to see temperatures in the 30s.