It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Sunday

Lions at Bears (GameTracker)

Browns at Titans (GameTracker)

Colts at Texans (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Vikings (GameTracker)

Saints at Falcons (GameTracker)

Raiders at Jets (GameTracker)

Bengals at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Giants at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Patriots at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Washington at Steelers, 5 p.m. ET (Preview)

Bills at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Cowboys at Ravens, 8:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Mayfield drops it in perfectly

Baker Mayfield is absolutely cooking in the first half of this pivotal game against the Titans. This might just be the closest he has looked to his dominant rookie season since 2018. Mayfield executed a perfect play-action pass before dropping the ball in perfectly over the top to rookie WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Later in the half, Mayfield threw his fourth TD.

Stafford hits Cephus on the bomb

It's a banner day so far for rookie wide receivers and Quintez Cephus got on the board too. What a throw here by Stafford.

Colts find success with Taylor

Fresh off the reserve/COVID list, Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor caught a pass wide open out of the backfield and showed off his straight-line speed. Remember, despite weighing in at over 220 pounds, Taylor ran a 4.4 40-yard dash. He broke away easily and found the end zone here.

Tannehill connects with Davis

Corey Davis was the No. 6 overall pick once upon a time but his career hasn't gone as expected thus far due to injuries. Now, in a contract year, Davis is fully healthy and displaying the kind of upside and potential that led to him being selected so early in the draft. Davis made an excellent catch and secured it for the score.

Hilton gets on the board early

The Philip Rivers to T.Y. Hilton connection hasn't gone down as hoped for, but it's starting to catch some heat late in the season. Rivers found Hilton on an early TD throw to give the Colts a brief lead.

How did this get through?!

The first TD of the Week 13 Sunday slate came on a wild pass attempt that almost certainly should have been intercepted by a VIkings defender. Instead, Mike Glennon's pass was tipped and landed perfectly in the hands of rookie WR Laviska Shenault. You have to see this wild play to believe it.

Here's where weather could play a factor

The calendar says December, which usually means a handful of NFL games will be dealing with wind, cold and maybe even snow ... but in Week 13, not so much. In fact, it appears there's only one game where bad weather could affect play, and that's in the Raiders-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. The temperature won't be bad (a forecasted high of 42 degrees) but there is expected to be sustained winds between 12-14 mph. Even that might not be enough to mean much, but there is a forecast of 20-24 mph gusts at times, which could send a pass from Sam Darnold or Derek Carr off target.

Otherwise, there's only a bit of a chill in spots: Eagles-Packers, Lions-Bears, Broncos-Chiefs, Washington-Steelers and Cowboys-Ravens are all likely to see temperatures in the 30s.