It's the 13th Sunday of the 2021 NFL season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 13 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 27, Saints 17 (Recap)

Sunday

Cardinals at Bears (GameTracker)

Colts at Texans (GameTracker)

Chargers at Bengals (GameTracker)

Vikings at Lions (GameTracker)

Giants at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Eagles at Jets (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Falcons (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Washington at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Ravens at Steelers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

49ers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Patriots at Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tua TD

The Dolphins, looking for their fifth straight win after starting 1-7, are on their way to a victory against the Giants. Tua Tagovailoa's short touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford to begin the fourth quarter put Miami up 11, which seems pretty insurmountable the way New York has looked with backup quarterback Mike Glennon.

Brady to Gronk (x2)

Make that 90-career touchdown passes from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski -- the second-most by any combo in NFL history in the regular season behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112). Their most recent hookup came late in the third quarter against the Falcons when Gronk gained enough separation from his defender and Brady put the ball right where it needed to be for the 11-yard score.

Roller coaster trick play

The double-pitch to Andy Dalton, who was split out wide, nearly turned disastrous, but Dalton was able to shake off the defender, flip his hips downfield and locate a wide open Jakeem Grant streaking down the right sideline. Grant ended up gaining 34 yards, which set up a Bears touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14 against the Cardinals.

Colts double up Texans

The Texans have hung tough against their division rivals, but there was nothing their defense could do to prevent Ashton Dulin from putting the Colts up two scores. It was a great throw from Carson Wentz and an even better grab from Dulin for the two-yard score.

Brady pick-six!

Tom Brady had been magnificent so far in Atlanta, yet his final throw before halftime was AWFUL. With Tampa Bay backed up and just 25 seconds to play in the second quarter, Brady choreographed the check-down pass to Leonard Fournette and paid the price, as defensive end Marlon Davidson secured what will almost definitely be the easiest pick-six of his football life.

Mack Attack

To say the Giants-Dolphins game has been uninteresting would be an understatement, but the Dolphins provided some exciting action at the end of the half. With the game tied at three, Miami went on a 14-play, 89-yard drive that Tua Tagovailoa capped with a five-yard touchdown pass, which Mack Hollins initially juggled before hauling it in just as his momentum carried him out of bounds.

Brady making MVP case



Tom Brady has been absolutely on fire in the first half in Atlanta. He's completed 20 of his first 26 passes for 216 yards, three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 139.3. Rob Gronkowski caught the latest score to put the Buccaneers ahead, 20-10.

Lions extend lead!

The enigmatic Vikings are at it again, falling behind to the winless Lions in the first half Sunday. Detroit extended its advantage to 14-6 with a pretty throw from Goff to Brock Wright for the 23-yard score.

Lions lead!

Still looking for their first win of the season, the Lions are off to a great start (by their standards). By way of a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to T. J. Hockenson, Detroit has the lead over Minnesota in the second quarter.

Falcons running wild

Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, it doesn't matter. The duo has combined for 69 yards rushing in the first quarter alone, with Patterson breaking off a 39-yard run against the Buccaneers and Davis barreling into the end zone from 17 yards out.

Welcome back Kyler and DeAndre



Remember Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins -- one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos that has been sidelined since Week 8 with injuries? Well, they're back on the field and already wreaking havoc against the Bears. On 4th-and-2, Murray floated the ball up for Hopkins, who made the contested catch while somehow getting both feet in bounds for the 21-yard score.

Minshew Mania!

With Jalen Hurts nursing an ankle injury, the always entertaining Gardner Minshew is back as an NFL starting quarterback. He wasted little time reminding the football world of his talents, as his first possession ended with a 36-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert.

One-handed TD snag

Leonard Fournette cannot stop scoring touchdowns. He racked up four in the Bucs' thrilling come-from-behind win over the Colts last week, and he added a fifth on the sweet one-handed grab on the opening possession versus the Falcons.

Rain, wind could affect Cardinals-Bears, other games

We're into December, and that means there are bound to be NFL games affected by adverse weather conditions. In Week 13 there are a few where trying to throw the ball could get tricky. That starts in Chicago, where Kyler Murray returns to action just in time for rain and wind. Things shouldn't start off too ugly -- the weather.com forecast calls for a 37% chance of showers and 14 mph winds at 1 p.m. ET kickoff -- but that increases to a 47% chance of rain by 2 p.m. And it's up to an 80% chance by 3 p.m. for the second half.

Elsewhere, the Chargers-Bengals and Ravens-Steelers games don't look as bad as initially thought, with just a 15% chance of rain throughout the game in Cincy and only wind to contend with in Pittsburgh. But on Monday night in Buffalo, though there's only about a 10% chance of rain or snow when Mac Jones and the Patriots come to town, winds are expected to reach 26 mph.