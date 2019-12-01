NFL Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dolphins run bizarre special teams trickery for TD

It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 13.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Dolphins run insane trick play

Remember that wild Colts special teams trick play that they tried to run (and failed miserably) against the Patriots all those years ago? Well, the Dolphins went with their own version on Sunday in Miami ... and it worked! Without the help of an offensive line (swinging gate formation), the Dolphins punter received a snap and shoveled a pass to the place kicker in the end zone for one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see.

PUNTER TO KICKER TOUCHDOWN!



The @MiamiDolphins pull off the trickery! #PHIvsMIA



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/lf4M4xFvVO — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Parker picks up six

We've already seen a couple of great fourth down catches already today but this DeVante Parker snag...my goodness. The catch was impressive enough on its own but the Dolphins receiver also managed to control his body enough to stay in bounds and take it to the end zone for six. What a play.

Throw in the snow

It's a winter wonderland at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and Packers duking it out in heavy snow. It's creating a pretty spectacular scene in Jersey; just have a look at this great throw from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard.

Touchdowns in the snow. You love to see it. #GiantsPride@Daniel_Jones10 and @sterl_shep3 connect for an 18-yard score! #GBvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/laGop93b09 — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Landry lays out on the line

Jarvis Landry's talent is undeniable and he put it on full display with this sick sideline grab in the first quarter in Pittsburgh. Such great hands and body control showcased here.

Jarvis just did that 😱



Sideline grab of the year?! @God_Son80



📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/YeyZHmG4R1 — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Deebo'd

It's a little wet in Baltimore this Sunday but that hasn't stopped Jimmy Garoppolo from connecting on a nice chuck to Deebo Samuel, who created a little separation before hauling in this first quarter touchdown pass on fourth down.

The @49ers score first!@JimmyG_10 to Deebo Samuel for 33 yards on 4th and 2! #GoNiners



📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/le8w4HC2Ha — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Duck hunting

Duck Hodges is starting for the Steelers this week as they take on the Browns in a big AFC North matchup. The Steelers-Browns rivalry is hotter than ever after the Myles Garrett incident earlier in the season, so this one should be worth keeping an eye on.