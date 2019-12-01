NFL Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Dolphins run bizarre special teams trickery for TD
All the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 13.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Chicago Bears 24, Detroit Lions 20 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 26, Dallas Cowboys 15 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 26, Atlanta Falcons 18 (Recap)
Sunday
- Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Green Bay Packers at New York Giants (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Dolphins run insane trick play
Remember that wild Colts special teams trick play that they tried to run (and failed miserably) against the Patriots all those years ago? Well, the Dolphins went with their own version on Sunday in Miami ... and it worked! Without the help of an offensive line (swinging gate formation), the Dolphins punter received a snap and shoveled a pass to the place kicker in the end zone for one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see.
Parker picks up six
We've already seen a couple of great fourth down catches already today but this DeVante Parker snag...my goodness. The catch was impressive enough on its own but the Dolphins receiver also managed to control his body enough to stay in bounds and take it to the end zone for six. What a play.
Throw in the snow
It's a winter wonderland at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and Packers duking it out in heavy snow. It's creating a pretty spectacular scene in Jersey; just have a look at this great throw from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard.
Landry lays out on the line
Jarvis Landry's talent is undeniable and he put it on full display with this sick sideline grab in the first quarter in Pittsburgh. Such great hands and body control showcased here.
Deebo'd
It's a little wet in Baltimore this Sunday but that hasn't stopped Jimmy Garoppolo from connecting on a nice chuck to Deebo Samuel, who created a little separation before hauling in this first quarter touchdown pass on fourth down.
Duck hunting
Duck Hodges is starting for the Steelers this week as they take on the Browns in a big AFC North matchup. The Steelers-Browns rivalry is hotter than ever after the Myles Garrett incident earlier in the season, so this one should be worth keeping an eye on.
-
