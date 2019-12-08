NFL Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo trading big strikes
All the best highlights from Week 14 are right here
It's the 14th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 14.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24 (Recap)
Sunday
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Houston Texans (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Saints and Niners trading strikes
This probably won't come as much of a surprise the Saints-49ers game at the Superdome has been quite good in the first half and we've got ourselves a good old fashioned shootout in the making. Drew Brees and the Saints are doing some damage on offense and Jared Cook has been a big target. The tight end has two touchdowns already in the first half.
But Jimmy G and the 49ers are doing some damage of their own, with the biggest punch coming on a 75-yard connection between Garoppolo and Emmanuel Sanders.
Scoop and score, with a twist
The Broncos defense forced a big fumble and Jeremiah Attaochu was there to scoop it up, but he couldn't manage to escape the grasp of a Texans player. Fortunately, his generosity and willingness to hand the ball off to a teammate paid big dividends as Kareem Jackson took it all the way to the house.
Brissett launching bombs
The Colts are on the board early after a turnover and the score came courtesy of a Jacoby Brissett bomb to Marcus Johnson to the tune of 46 yards. That's a pretty great way to start the day if you're Indy.
