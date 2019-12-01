NFL Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Drew Lock throws first two touchdowns to Courtland Sutton
All the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 13.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Chicago Bears 24, Detroit Lions 20 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 26, Dallas Cowboys 15 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 26, Atlanta Falcons 18 (Recap)
Sunday
- Washington Redskins at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Green Bay Packers 31, New York Giants 13 (Recap)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Cleveland Browns 13 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 11 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 37, Philadelphia Eagles 31 (Recap)
- Cincinnati Bengals 22, New York Jets 6 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 31, Indianapolis Colts 17 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)
Monday
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
More Mahomes magic
Running about 15 yards backward, throwing off his back foot and STILL flicking the ball with ease to pick up a first down. Mahomes is just ridiculous. (Also, a pretty damn nice catch from Travis Kelce too.)
Locked in
Drew Lock is the new quarterback of the Broncos and he's got the first two touchdowns of his career -- both going to Courtland Sutton. The first of the pair came thanks to an unreal one-handed catch by Sutton -- perhaps the best catch of the week.
Justin Tucker does Justin Tucker things
The common belief is that all kickers are bad in 2019 but Justin Tucker may be the exception to the rule. The Ravens kicker gave Baltimore its eighth win in a row by nailing this game-winning kick at the buzzer against the 49ers on Sunday.
Blocked dreams
Adam Vinatieri and the Colts lined up with a chance to hit a field goal for a late lead against the Titans, but Tennessee flipped the script by blocking the kick and returning it for a touchdown and a lead of their own.
Big Play Parker
DeVante Parker is tearing up the Eagles' secondary and he picked up another huge chunk of yards on this fourth quarter catch that helped set up the Dolphins' go-ahead touchdown. Yes, that's correct ... the Dolphins with a fourth quarter lead over the Eagles. Wow.
Frozen Four
The snow isn't keeping Aaron Rodgers from having himself a big day through the air. The Packers quarterback has braved the blizzard and thrown for four touchdowns against the Giants, his latest coming on this toss to Marcedes Lewis.
Minshew Mania returns
The Jaguars have not seen things go their way lately and their expensive new quarterback Nick Foles has been benched. That's bad news for Foles but good news for those of us who enjoyed Minshew Mania earlier this season. Gardner Minshew is back in action and he found the end zone with a touchdown pass that gave the Jags a pulse against the Bucs.
Dolphins run insane trick play
Remember that wild Colts special teams trick play that they tried to run (and failed miserably) against the Patriots all those years ago? Well, the Dolphins went with their own version on Sunday in Miami ... and it worked! Without the help of an offensive line (swinging gate formation), the Dolphins punter received a snap and shoveled a pass to the place kicker in the end zone for one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see.
Parker picks up six
We've already seen a couple of great fourth down catches already today but this DeVante Parker snag...my goodness. The catch was impressive enough on its own but the Dolphins receiver also managed to control his body enough to stay in bounds and take it to the end zone for six. What a play.
Parker added a second impressive touchdown catch in the third quarter. The man is having himself a day.
Throw in the snow
It's a winter wonderland at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and Packers duking it out in heavy snow. It's creating a pretty spectacular scene in Jersey; just have a look at this great throw from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard.
Landry lays out on the line
Jarvis Landry's talent is undeniable and he put it on full display with this sick sideline grab in the first quarter in Pittsburgh. Such great hands and body control showcased here.
Deebo'd
It's a little wet in Baltimore this Sunday but that hasn't stopped Jimmy Garoppolo from connecting on a nice chuck to Deebo Samuel, who created a little separation before hauling in this first quarter touchdown pass on fourth down.
Duck hunting
Duck Hodges is starting for the Steelers this week as they take on the Browns in a big AFC North matchup. The Steelers-Browns rivalry is hotter than ever after the Myles Garrett incident earlier in the season, so this one should be worth keeping an eye on.
