NFL Week 13 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Gardner Minshew returns to action, gives Jags life

It's the 13th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 13.

Justin Tucker does Justin Tucker things

The common belief is that all kickers are bad in 2019 but Justin Tucker may be the exception to the rule. The Ravens kicker gave Baltimore its eighth win in a row by nailing this game-winning kick at the buzzer against the 49ers on Sunday.

Blocked dreams

Adam Vinatieri and the Colts lined up with a chance to hit a field goal for a late lead against the Titans, but Tennessee flipped the script by blocking the kick and returning it for a touchdown and a lead of their own.

BLOCK. THAT. KICK.



And take it all the way for a @Titans TOUCHDOWN! @TyeSmithCB #TENvsIND



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

And take it all the way for a @Titans TOUCHDOWN! @TyeSmithCB #TENvsIND

Big Play Parker

DeVante Parker is tearing up the Eagles' secondary and he picked up another huge chunk of yards on this fourth quarter catch that helped set up the Dolphins' go-ahead touchdown. Yes, that's correct ... the Dolphins with a fourth quarter lead over the Eagles. Wow.

Frozen Four

The snow isn't keeping Aaron Rodgers from having himself a big day through the air. The Packers quarterback has braved the blizzard and thrown for four touchdowns against the Giants, his latest coming on this toss to Marcedes Lewis.

.@AaronRodgers12 is having himself a game. #GoPackGo



His 4th touchdown pass goes to @MarcedesLewis89! #GBvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

.@AaronRodgers12 is having himself a game. #GoPackGo

His 4th touchdown pass goes to @MarcedesLewis89! #GBvsNYG

Minshew Mania returns

The Jaguars have not seen things go their way lately and their expensive new quarterback Nick Foles has been benched. That's bad news for Foles but good news for those of us who enjoyed Minshew Mania earlier this season. Gardner Minshew is back in action and he found the end zone with a touchdown pass that gave the Jags a pulse against the Bucs.

Dolphins run insane trick play

Remember that wild Colts special teams trick play that they tried to run (and failed miserably) against the Patriots all those years ago? Well, the Dolphins went with their own version on Sunday in Miami ... and it worked! Without the help of an offensive line (swinging gate formation), the Dolphins punter received a snap and shoveled a pass to the place kicker in the end zone for one of the most bizarre touchdowns you'll ever see.

PUNTER TO KICKER TOUCHDOWN!



The @MiamiDolphins pull off the trickery! #PHIvsMIA



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

PUNTER TO KICKER TOUCHDOWN!

The @MiamiDolphins pull off the trickery! #PHIvsMIA

Parker picks up six

We've already seen a couple of great fourth down catches already today but this DeVante Parker snag...my goodness. The catch was impressive enough on its own but the Dolphins receiver also managed to control his body enough to stay in bounds and take it to the end zone for six. What a play.

Parker added a second impressive touchdown catch in the third quarter. The man is having himself a day.

.@DeVanteParker11 is having a day!



4 catches, 109 yards and 2 TDs. #FinsUp #PHIvsMIA



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

.@DeVanteParker11 is having a day!

4 catches, 109 yards and 2 TDs. #FinsUp #PHIvsMIA

Throw in the snow

It's a winter wonderland at MetLife Stadium with the Giants and Packers duking it out in heavy snow. It's creating a pretty spectacular scene in Jersey; just have a look at this great throw from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard.

Touchdowns in the snow. You love to see it. #GiantsPride@Daniel_Jones10 and @sterl_shep3 connect for an 18-yard score! #GBvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Touchdowns in the snow. You love to see it. #GiantsPride@Daniel_Jones10 and @sterl_shep3 connect for an 18-yard score! #GBvsNYG

Landry lays out on the line

Jarvis Landry's talent is undeniable and he put it on full display with this sick sideline grab in the first quarter in Pittsburgh. Such great hands and body control showcased here.

Jarvis just did that 😱



Sideline grab of the year?! @God_Son80



📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Jarvis just did that 😱

Sideline grab of the year?! @God_Son80

Deebo'd

It's a little wet in Baltimore this Sunday but that hasn't stopped Jimmy Garoppolo from connecting on a nice chuck to Deebo Samuel, who created a little separation before hauling in this first quarter touchdown pass on fourth down.

The @49ers score first!@JimmyG_10 to Deebo Samuel for 33 yards on 4th and 2! #GoNiners



📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

The @49ers score first!@JimmyG_10 to Deebo Samuel for 33 yards on 4th and 2! #GoNiners

Duck hunting

Duck Hodges is starting for the Steelers this week as they take on the Browns in a big AFC North matchup. The Steelers-Browns rivalry is hotter than ever after the Myles Garrett incident earlier in the season, so this one should be worth keeping an eye on.