As the 2025 NFL season starts moving into late November and December, it's safe to assume rain, snow and wind will start playing a bigger role in the outcome of the contest. Most NFL players are accustomed to playing in the cold, though it becomes evident which ones are better prepared for the environment in live action. Here's a look at how the weather could play a factor in Week 13 games for those interested in NFL betting.

49ers vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

Both teams have had inconsistent quarterback play and the Browns have an excellent defense, which sets up well for the Under in this game given the forecast. The wind is going to play a factor with a consistent 15-20 mph breeze and there's snow in the forecast as well, though there might not be much accumulation given the temperature will stay in the mid 30s. The total has moved to 36.5 and the SportsLine model has a moderate lean to the Over, as it hits in 64% of simulations.

Jaguars vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

This is another game with a low total and inconsistent quarterback play. The consensus over/under is 41.5 and there's going to be rain all day in the Nashville area. The Jaguars and Titans have both been quite sloppy offensively this season, though Jacksonville is probably better equipped to take advantage of these conditions. The SportsLine model likes the Over here as well, as it hits in 59% of simulations.

Bills vs. Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday)

Any time Buffalo is involved in a weather story, bettors might look at the Under. This game is in Pittsburgh, though, so that's not necessarily the play. This game has a late kickoff and there's a good chance the heaviest of what will end up being a wintry mix is out of the area but there could be some problematic spots on the field. That's not great for the Steelers defense (28th in yards allowed) but could work out for Josh Allen and Co. The Over hits in 50% of SportsLine simulations.