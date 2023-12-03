This week, multiple games may see weather conditions that could impact the game. Not only is it good to know what the weather will be if you are a fan attending these games, but it is also something that could influence player and overall team performance as well as fantasy stats.

Teams may alter their game plan depending on the weather. The kicking and passing game can change significantly and there could be more fumbles as slippery conditions make it difficult to handle the ball. This week, we also may have a "Sunday Night Football'' game with some snow flurries.

Here are some of this week's games that could be impacted by weather conditions via accuweather.com:

Chargers at Patriots

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Weather forecast: Rain expected throughout the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 99 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 46 degrees

Wind factor: Gusts of 17 mph

Falcons at Jets

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather forecast: Rain expected throughout the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 75 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 50 degrees

Wind factor: 18 mph

49ers at Eagles

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Weather forecast: Cloudy, rain expected to stop around 10 a.m. ET

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 30 percent

Temperature at kickoff: 52 degrees

Wind factor: 6 mph

Chiefs at Packers

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather forecast: Winter weather advisory, snow expected during the day, low of 22 degrees

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 14 percent chance of snow

Temperature at kickoff: 31 degrees

Wind factor: 10 mph