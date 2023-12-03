This week, multiple games may see weather conditions that could impact the game. Not only is it good to know what the weather will be if you are a fan attending these games, but it is also something that could influence player and overall team performance as well as fantasy stats.
Teams may alter their game plan depending on the weather. The kicking and passing game can change significantly and there could be more fumbles as slippery conditions make it difficult to handle the ball. This week, we also may have a "Sunday Night Football'' game with some snow flurries.
Here are some of this week's games that could be impacted by weather conditions via accuweather.com:
Chargers at Patriots
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Weather forecast: Rain expected throughout the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 99 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 46 degrees
Wind factor: Gusts of 17 mph
Falcons at Jets
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Weather forecast: Rain expected throughout the day
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 75 percent chance of rain
Temperature at kickoff: 50 degrees
Wind factor: 18 mph
49ers at Eagles
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Weather forecast: Cloudy, rain expected to stop around 10 a.m. ET
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 30 percent
Temperature at kickoff: 52 degrees
Wind factor: 6 mph
Chiefs at Packers
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Weather forecast: Winter weather advisory, snow expected during the day, low of 22 degrees
Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 14 percent chance of snow
Temperature at kickoff: 31 degrees
Wind factor: 10 mph