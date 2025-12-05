Imagine traveling back in time to tell someone who was preparing to bet on Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season that neither Shane Steichen or Jonathan Taylor were runaway favorites to win Coach of the Year or Offensive Player of the Year. Taylor got to around -2000 at one point but has fallen back and I actually think Jahmyr Gibbs, on the heels of his three-touchdown performance against the Cowboys on Thursday night, is a pretty good look at 10-1 to take that hardware. The Colts can surge back to the forefront with a strong stretch run, especially with two games with the Jaguars on tap, including this Sunday. The matchup is one of the biggest games of Week 14 and will go a long way to determine how the AFC South shakes out.

Let's find some winners.

Best bets

Take this bet with a couple grains of salt. One, I have been right about the Packers exactly once this season and it was against the Vikings, who they did blow out, but who I have not been right about a lot this year either. And two, I originally liked the Bears but circled around to the other side, because Chicago just looks too easy.

Ben Johnson has done an incredible job with this team. The Bears hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they just won't stop winning, they keep pulling off miracle after miracle and have looked so impressive over the last eight to nine weeks ... why are they 6.5-point dogs?

The Packers may just be a bad matchup for them, because they have a defense that can snuff out comebacks and an offense that can grind away a second half.

Jaguars +1.5 vs. Colts

The wrong team is favored here, right? The Colts have been the better team for most of the season, no question about it. But the season isn't 10 games long, and the Jaguars are starting to surge at the right time while the Colts are just hitting a wall.

Daniel Jones is playing on a broken leg that's being described oddly as something that basically gives him North-South movement but nothing laterally. That's kind of a problem.

Brian Thomas Jr. is back and Brenton Strange appears to be putting together the season we expected before his injury. If the Jags can come out hot on offense and force the Colts to throw a ton, this sets up really well for them to take control of the AFC South.

Bengals +5.5 at Bills

This made my Bet It Now column on Tuesday and we're doubling down. Joe Burrow is back and the Bengals have a legitimate shot at the AFC North with him under center and the Steelers and Ravens (who are playing each other, by the way), refusing to take a freebie.

Buffalo was awesome in Pittsburgh, particularly on defense and in the run game. The latter will probably shred this Cincy defense but I think the former is more of a pop-up shop than brick and mortar.

So ultimately, this probably turns into a shootout and I will happily take a big chunk of points with Burrow in a place where he's really caused some problems before, especially when he's determined to make the impossible happen and get Cincy into the postseason.

Week 14 NFL player props

De'Von Achane longest rush Over 17.5 yards

Achane has been shredding lately, hitting big play after big play. In his last seven games, he's crushed this number all but once and his longest rushes over that span -- 29, 23, 59, 22, 12, 46, 49, respectively -- are not just kind of crazy but reflective of the type of player we've seen him be since college.

He's a home run hitter who can go deep at any moment and I'd be willing to bet he pops a big one off on the Jets this week.

R.J. Harvey Over 48.5 rushing yards (-110)

Harvey hasn't put up monster rushing numbers the last two weeks, and is probably going to be limited to getting about 15 carries, give or take. But this is game where the Broncos could roll into Las Vegas, get an early lead and really feed him with the defense taking care of Geno Smith and providing some short fields.

I think Sean Payton would love to keep boosting the confidence of his young back and he is fully capable of hitting this on a single play.

Rashee Rice Over 6.5 receptions (+126)

Kansas City in a must-win situation! How novel! The Chiefs are desperate for a win and I don't think they can run the ball effectively against the Texans barring a next-level performance from the offensive line.

They'll also need to get the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands quickly, and that means a lot of work underneath for Rice.

The Houston secondary is extremely stingy, but Rice is the type player who can give them issues with where he lines up and how quickly he makes his early moves to get open on short players. Maybe the yardage won't be massive, but the receptions will definitely be there.

Anytime touchdown scorer props

Look, I get that this is way past the normal "this is kind of juicy" number ... but Derrick Henry isn't -200 against a Pittsburgh defense that just gave up franchise record in rushing yards to the Bills? Seriously?

Henry hasn't had the best season, but the last time he played the Steelers in December he torched them for 162 yards on 24 carries. This price just feels out of whack for a player who will get massive usage near the goal line against a struggling rush defense, so we're going to lay that chalk.

Let's flip it and go a little deeper with a backup running back who is seeing a ton of carries. He's also the understudy to Kyren Williams, who suffered an injury last week.

Sean McVay's already shown a willingness to rotate in Corum regularly and when the game is out of hand. The Rams are huge favorites here and I think he wants Wiilliams healthy for the postseason, which means Corum could end up seeing most of the work, especially the high-impact touches near the goal line.

This price feels really nice for the possible opportunity he could see.

Big, big fan of this price for Irving, who came back and scored last week and should have an excellent game script against a bad Saints offense.

Even if the game is close, Irving should get looks in the red zone whether it's rushing or receiving, especially with Tampa Bay still banged up. He appeared to have his explosiveness back last week.