NFL Week 14: Cowboys-Giants, how to watch, stream online, picks, odds, storylines

The Giants and Cowboys will meet on Sunday in an early timeslot for the first time in a long time, with the NFL deciding to move Seahawks-Jaguars (!) to the late 4 p.m. slot, primarily so FOX can make the Eagles-Rams, featuring Jared Goff and Carson Wentz squaring off for the first time, the national game on a late stage.

It says a lot about where the Cowboys and Giants are that this would happen -- New York is already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and just fired its coach and general manager, while the Cowboys are back alive with a glimmer of hope to try and make the postseason as an NFC wild-card team.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

Eli's going streaking?

The demise of Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese came amid the decision to bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith, which is not a thing that passes the "say it out loud" test. But the Giants did it anyway and here we are, with Manning having lost his consecutive start streak for no reason other than "the franchise got real dysfunctional for a hot second." Manning hasn't been great, but he's been good enough to not warrant benching -- and now he's going to be very angry.

Being sat down and having that streak shattered was devastating to Eli. But he's got good football left and the final four games of the season are his opportunity to make sure everyone knows it, particularly the teams out there (hello Jaguars, Broncos) who might be interested in chasing after him in the offseason.

Manning has played well against the Cowboys in his career, completing 61.5 percent of his passes with 48 touchdowns in 26 games (13-13 record in those game). The Giants are a worse team but they could rally around Eli and really push to derail the Cowboys season.

Winning for yourself is important but winning for spite is pretty fun too.

Cowboys run game back on track?

Dallas has been a hard team to figure out this year, struggling to move the ball early in the year, but then really starting to figure it out with Ezekiel Elliott for a few weeks. Then Elliott's suspension kicked in and the Cowboys struggled once again. But finally, with Alfred Morris playing against his old team last Thursday, Dallas piled up big yardage against the Redskins behind an impressive performance by the offensive line and the backup running back.

This is another good opportunity for the offense to get going, as the Giants rank 24th in rush defense according to Football Outsiders. New York hasn't given up less than 100 rushing yards to a team since Week 6, when they locked down the Broncos in a stunning win on Sunday night.

But, again, the Giants may be motivated to really stifle the Cowboys offense in this situation, hoping that if they can bottle up the run game and limit Morris, then Dallas will have to lean on Dak Prescott, who is battling a hand injury he fought through against Washington.

The Cowboys offense has plenty of talent in the passing game, but it needs the running game to function.

Who will win?

My take on this is clear -- and I laid it out in my best bets from this week -- and I think the Giants pull the upset behind the HYPE OF ELI'S REVENGE.

My colleague Pete Prisco vehemently disagrees. Although he amusingly pretended to like the Giants on the Pick Six Podcast this week, Pete actually is a big fan of the Cowboys in this spot, for a very simple reason.

This should be Eli Manning back under center playing for interim coach Steve Spagnuolo for the Giants. This is New York's Super Bowl, but they aren't good enough. The Cowboys got the running game back on track last week, and it continues. Cowboys stay alive.

The Cowboys are a better team. But to paraphrase Tim Tebow appearing on a television show Friday, half of being a quarterback is getting people to believe in you, the rest is just running around some and throwing passes. Eli will get people to believe.