The NFL marathon that was Week 13 did not disappoint. Starting last Thursday, we all embarked on a wildly entertaining five-day stretch where the NFL was on for four of them. Beginning with Thanksgiving's triple-header, upsets were the story with every underdog pulling off the outright win on the holiday. That also stretched into Black Friday with the Bears taking down the Eagles in Philly, and the Sunday slate also featured some barking dogs.

That has made the overall playoff picture quite complex as we begin to turn our attention to Week 14 and the final full month of the regular season. And that sets the stage for most of these games from here on out to carry with them massive stakes. Naturally, that makes these contests that much more fascinating to bet on, but who do the oddsmakers believe will begin the month of December on a high note? Below, we're going to examine the early lines for Week 14 to see who the sportsbooks believe will come out on top.

Note: New England, New York (Giants), San Francisco, and Carolina are on the bye in Week 14.

Week 14 early odds

all games on Sunday unless noted.

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Cowboys at Lions (Thursday) Lions -3 53.5 Cowboys +146, Lions -174 Bengals at Bills Bills -5.5 51.5 Bengals +235, Bills -290 Dolphins at Jets Dolphins -2.5 41.5 Dolphins -154, Jets +130 Saints at Buccaneers Buccaneers -8.5 42.5 Saints +380, Buccaneers -490 Steelers at Ravens Ravens -6.5 43.5 Steelers +260, Ravens -319 Seahawks at Falcons Seahawks -8.5 43.5 Seahawks -461, Falcons +360 Titans at Browns Browns -3.5 33.5 Titans +169, Browns -200 Commanders at Vikings Commanders -1.5 41.5 Commanders -118, Vikings +100 Colts at Jaguars Colts -1.5 47.5 Colts -130, Jaguars +110 Broncos at Raiders Broncos -7.5 40.5 Broncos -429, Raiders +340 Bears at Packers Packers -5.5 45.5 Bears +215, Packers -260 Rams at Cardinals Rams -7.5 48.5 Rams -450, Cardinals +350 Texans at Chiefs Chiefs -3.5 42.5 Texans +168, Chiefs -200 Eagles at Charges (Monday) Eagles -3 40.5 Eagles -164, Chargers +138

Notable movement, trends

Cowboys at Lions (Thursday)

Week 14 kicks off with a doozy between the Cowboys and Lions. At the moment, both of these NFC clubs are on the outside looking in on the playoffs, with Detroit slotted as the No. 8 seed and Dallas as the No. 9 seed. Despite the Cowboys being behind the Lions, there appears to be momentum heading in their direction. Detroit is a 3-point favorite, but that is down from the 5.5-point spread at the open. The Lions are 3-3 ATS at Ford Field this season, while the Cowboys are 3-3 ATS on the road. Meanwhile, the total for this game sits at 53.5 after opening at 54.5. Between these two, the Over is 15-9 on the season.

Bengals at Bills

Buffalo is clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC and finds itself as a 5.5-point home favorite over the Bengals. That's down slightly from the 6.5 point spread at the open, which is likely due to the return of Joe Burrow last week and leading Cincinnati to a win over Baltimore. Burrow is 3-0 straight-up as the Bengals starter last season. At Highmark Stadium, the Bills are 3-3 ATS on the year.

Dolphins at Jets

The Dolphins opened as a 3-point road favorite, but this spread has since dropped below the field goal threshold to Miami -2.5. That could be due to New York pulling off an upset win over the Falcons at home with Tyrod Taylor under center. The Jets are 3-3 ATS at MetLife Stadium this season, while the Dolphins are 2-3 ATS on the road. Miami has also been solid in games against the AFC East this season (3-1 ATS), which includes a previous win (both SU and ATS) against the Jets back in Week 4.

Saints at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that edge has only increased as they are now laying 8.5 points to their division rival. The Buccaneers are coming off a win over the Cardinals on Sunday that snapped a three-game losing skid and helped keep them in first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Saints fell to the Dolphins and are officially eliminated from playoff contention. While this spread is over a touchdown, it's worth noting that the Buccaneers haven't been a strong bet at Raymond James Stadium, owning a 1-4 ATS record at home this season. As for the Saints, they are 3-3 ATS on the road in 2025.

Steelers at Ravens

This is a monumental game in the AFC South race as the Ravens and Steelers are knotted at 6-6 on the year. Baltimore currently owns the tiebreaker, but the margin is razor-thin, and this is the first head-to-head matchup between these division rivals this season. Despite looking off in recent weeks, Baltimore opened as a 6.5-point favorite. The Ravens are 2-5 ATS at home this season, while the Steelers are just 1-4 ATS on the road.

Seahawks at Falcons

Seattle is up to an 8.5-point favorite on the road over the Falcons. This is up a point after the Seahawks opened laying 7.5. Seattle is among the very best teams to bet on when they travel, as they are 5-1 ATS on the road this season (tied for the best cover rate in the NFL). As for the Falcons, they are just 2-3 ATS at home, but did cover their lone game as a home underdog this season.

Titans at Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a 3.5-point favorite at home over the Tennessee Titans in a game that'll have more ramifications for the 2026 NFL Draft than anything for the 2025 regular season. The Browns are 4-1 ATS at home this season, which is tied for the best cover rate in the NFL. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 2-3 ATS on the road.

Commanders at Vikings

Washington is a slim 1.5-point favorite over the Vikings. Both teams came out on the losing end in Week 13, but Minnesota's defeat was certainly more deflating as they were shut out by the Seahawks with Max Brosmer under center. If Brosmer (who had four interceptions in the loss) gets the start again, this spread could lean even more towards the Commanders. However, if J.J. McCarthy can clear concussion protocol, it could keep this spread below a field goal. Washington is just 1-4 ATS on the road this season, while Minnesota is 1-4 ATS at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Colts at Jaguars

The Colts opened as a 3-point favorite on the road over the Jaguars, but this spread has fallen rather dramatically. Indy is still favored, but only by 1.5 points coming out of Week 13. After Jacksonville defeated the Titans and the Colts fell to the Texans, these two AFC South rivals flip-flopped in the standings with the Jaguars now in first place. This is the first of two meetings still on the docket between these two, so gaining a head-to-head advantage in this game could go a long way in securing the division. The Jaguars are 4-1 ATS at home this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS record as a home underdog. Meanwhile, the Colts are 2-2-1 ATS on the road.

Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos opened as a 7-point favorite in the AFC West matchup, and that spread has since added the hook, with Denver now laying 7.5 points on the road. This year, Sean Payton's team is 2-2-1 ATS on the road, which includes a 0-2 ATS record as a road favorite. As for the Raiders, they have not defended Allegiant Stadium well as they are 2-4 ATS at home on the year (1-2 ATS as a home underdog).

Bears at Packers

Another monster division matchup in Week 14 can be found at Lambeau Field, where the Packers host the Bears. Chicago is currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but a Green Bay win would suddenly seem Jordan Love and Co. jump over them in the division and the top spot in the conference. The Packers are currently a 5.5-point favorite, which is unchanged coming out of Week 13. Green Bay is 3-3 ATS at Lambeau Field this season, while the Bears are 5-2 ATS on the road.

Rams at Cardinals

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point favorite on the road for this NFC West matchup over Arizona. The Cardinals have arguably been the worst team to back at home this season, where they are 1-5 ATS. That 16.7% cover rate is tied for the lowest in the NFL. As a home underdog, Arizona is 1-3 ATS. As for the Rams, they are looking to bounce back after an upset loss on the road to the Panthers. That dropped them to 3-2 ATS on the road this season.

Texans at Chiefs

This is essentially a playoff game for both of these AFC teams as they are each on the outside looking in on the playoff picture with zero margin for error down the stretch. Kansas City is laying 3.5 points in this head-to-head, but that's down from the 4.5-point spread at the open. Arrowhead Stadium has been kind to the Chiefs this year as they enter Week 14 with a 4-1-1 ATS record at home. That said, Houston is playing much better as of late, particularly thanks to arguably the best defense in the NFL. They come into this matchup looking to improve on their 2-4 ATS road record for 2025.

Eagles at Chargers (Monday)

Philadelphia is. 3-point favorite on the road over the Chargers, but it'll be interesting to see if this line moves throughout the week once we get a clearer picture of Justin Herbert's status. The Chargers quarterback suffered a fracture in his non-throwing hand on Sunday that'll require him to have a procedure. He told reporters that he intends to play in Week 14, but his status will certainly need to be monitored. If he's out, backup Trey Lance would get the nod in all likelihood, and would send this spread moving out of the field goal margin. Philadelphia is 4-2 ATS on the road this season, while Los Angeles is 3-2-1 ATS at home.