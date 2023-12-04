Week 13 was a rather seismic event that did see the balance of power possibly shift as we head down the stretch run. Coming into this week, the 49ers and Eagles were the co-betting favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII. However, thanks to San Francisco's blowout win on the road against Philly, they now are the odds-on favorite to win it all and have the head-to-head tiebreaker which could come into play for the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the top seed in the AFC is still up for grabs and could even see a shift after Monday's night matchup between the Jaguars and Bengals.

While we wait for that game to kick off, let's take our first peek at all the Week 14 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Arizona and Washington are on the bye in Week 14.

Week 14 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Patriots at Steelers (Thursday) Steelers -6 31 Patriots +215, Steelers -263 Panthers at Saints Saints -5.5 38 Panthers +195, Saints -240 Texans at Jets Texans -6 36 Texans -271, Jets +218 Rams at Ravens Ravens -7 44.5 Rams +252, Ravens -318 Buccaneers at Falcons Falcons -2.5 39 Buccaneers +118, Falcons -140 Lions at Bears Lions -4 45.5 Lions -201, Bears +167 Colts at Bengals Colts -2.5 40 Colts -136, Bengals +115 Jaguars at Browns Jaguars -3 37.5 Jaguars -158, Browns +133 Vikings at Raiders Vikings -2.5 40.5 Vikings -136, Raiders +114 Seahawks at 49ers 49ers -12.5 46 Seahawks +473, 49ers -678 Bills at Chiefs Chiefs -3 48 Bills +133, Chiefs -157 Broncos at Chargers Chargers -2.5 44 Broncos +125, Chargers -148 Eagles at Cowboys Cowboys -3.5 52 Eagles +147, Cowboys -175 Packers at Giants (Monday) Packers -6 38 Packers -260, Giants +212 Titans at Dolphins (Monday) Dolphins -13 46.5 Titans +542, Dolphins -781

Notable movement, trends

Patriots at Steelers (Thursday)

The Week 14 opener looks like it'll be quarterbacked by Bailey Zappe and Mitch Trubisky. Steelers starter Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Arizona that is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. This game already had a low total of 32.5 but that news has since bumped it down even further to 31. Pittsburgh was a 6.5-point favorite at the opening, but it has changed to Steelers -6. The Under is 19-5 between these two teams this season.

Panthers at Saints

Derek Carr is in concussion protocol and also left New Orleans' Week 13 loss to the Lions with shoulder and back injuries as well. With that in mind, his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, but it hasn't impacted the line that sits at Saints -5.5. The Saints have yet to cover at home this season, owning a league-worst 0-5 ATS record at the Superdome. That may not mean much, however, as the Panthers are among the worst road teams to bet on with their 1-5-1 ATS record.

Texans at Jets

The Jets made another quarterback change during Sunday's loss to Atlanta, swapping in Trevor Siemian in for Tim Boyle. Neither quarterback could get much of a rhythm going and it doesn't seem to matter who'll be under center for New York as they host the Texans next weekend. They are still six-point underdogs at home, but the total did drop from 37 to 36. Houston did lose breakout rookie wideout Tank Dell for the year due to a fractured fibula, which could've also impacted the total. The Texans are 0-1 ATS as a road favorite this season while the Jets are 3-4 ATS as a home dog.

Rams at Ravens

Don't look now, but the Rams are making a legit playoff push. Thanks to the win over the Browns on Sunday, Los Angeles is currently 6-6 and right behind both the Vikings and Packers for the two wild-card spots. They have a tough task in Week 14, however, as they'll visit a Ravens team fresh off its bye week. Baltimore has been stellar at home this season as they are 4-2 ATS. The Rams have been a solid road bet this year as they are 3-2-1 ATS away from SoFi Stadium. After opening at Ravens -7.5, this line did drop the hook and is now Ravens -7.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Bucs and Falcons will be duking it out for playoff positioning atop the NFC South on Sunday. Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 13 and it'll be Atlanta that is looking to complete the season sweep after taking down Tampa Bay back in Week 7. The Falcons are a slim 2.5-point favorite and the total has stood firm at 39. The Bucs are among the best teams to bet on when they are on the road as they are 5-1 ATS this season. Atlanta is 2-4 ATS at home.

Lions at Bears

The Lions needed a bounce-back win after being upset by the Packers on Thanksgiving and did just that by taking down the Saints, 33-28. They now head to Chicago to face a Bears team that was on the bye in Week 13 and who they narrowly defeated in Week 11, needing a 12-point comeback in the fourth quarter. Detroit is a four-point road favorite and is 5-1 ATS on the road this season. That includes a 4-0 ATS record as a road favorite. The Bears are 1-1-1 ATS as a home dog.

Colts at Bengals

Cincinnati will be playing on a short week as they face the Jaguars on Monday night. They are currently a 2.5-point home underdog to the Colts, who just outlasted the Titans in an overtime win on Sunday. Indy is 8-4 ATS this season and has been particularly solid on the road where they are 4-1 ATS. They have also covered both instances where they've been a road favorite this year.

Jaguars at Browns

Similar to the Bengals, the Jaguars will also be playing on a short week but will have to go on the road to face the Browns. They are laying a field goal as a road favorite, which has been a spot they've thrived in this year. Jacksonville is 3-0 ATS as a road favorite entering Week 14 and is 4-0 ATS on the road overall. While the Browns have been plagued by injuries at quarterback, the club is still 5-1 ATS at home this season, which is tied for the best record in the league.

Vikings at Raiders

Both of these teams were on the bye in Week 13, so neither will own the rest advantage. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite on the road in Las Vegas and they are another team that has performed well on the road. The Vikings are 5-0-1 ATS on the road this year, which includes a 2-0 ATS mark as a road favorite. This is the second time this season that the Raiders have been an underdog at home and they have gone 1-1 ATS in those instances.

Seahawks at 49ers

Fresh off of their blowout victory over the Eagles, the 49ers head home as big favorites against their division-rival Seahawks. The Niners opened as 12-point favorites and that has since moved to 12.5. These two teams played back in Week 12 and San Francisco blew out Seattle at Lumen Field, 31-13. It is worth pointing out that the Seahawks have been solid on the road this year as they have covered four of their six games away from Seattle. The 49ers are also just 3-2 ATS at home this season

Bills at Chiefs

Coming into the season, these two teams were looked at as AFC powerhouses, but they've both stumped to this point. The Bills have suffered more in that regard, however, as they are 6-6 and currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs coming out of their bye week. Kansas City has maintained its standing atop the AFC West, but the offense has sputtered throughout the year and just fell to the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 13. They are now considered a three-point favorite over Buffalo at home with the total sitting at 48. K.C. is 3-2 ATS at home this season while the Bills are 1-4 ATS on the road. The Under is 16-8 between them this season.

Broncos at Chargers

Denver had its winning streak snapped on Sunday in a loss to the Texans, but is still in the hunt for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. They'll look to rebound in Week 14 when they travel to L.A. to face a Chargers team that was able to get a win in New England on Sunday, but only mustered six points. Despite that, the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points at home after initially opening as a field goal favorite. Denver is 1-3-1 ATS on the road this year, but the Chargers haven't defended SoFi Stadium that well as they are 2-4 ATS at home.

Eagles at Cowboys

This is the marquee matchup of Week 14 and it's appropriately on the primetime stage. Dallas comes into this key divisional head-to-head after outlasting the Seahawks on Thursday and will have a bit of a rest advantage over Philly, who was just blown out by the 49ers at home. That loss by the Eagles may have sparked a change of opinion in them as the Cowboys are now a 3.5-point favorite at home after opening as a field-goal favorite. Dallas is tied for the best ATS home record in the NFL at 5-1. The Eagles have been a solid bet on the road, however, as they are 4-1-1 ATS away from Lincoln Financial Field.

Packers at Giants (Monday)

The first game of this week's Monday Night Football doubleheader takes place at MetLife Stadium where the Giants will host the Packers. Green Bay is coming off an impressive win over the Chiefs, giving them three-straight victories, and has thrust themselves into the playoff picture in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off the Week 13 bye and are six-point home underdogs. The Packers are 3-3 ATS on the road this year and this is the first time this year where they've been labeled a road favorite. The Giants are 2-2-1 ATS as a home dog.

Titans at Dolphins (Monday)

The Dolphins have been able to blow out bad teams and it looks like the oddsmakers are expecting more of the same in that regard as they are 13-point favorites at home as they host the Titans. Miami is 4-1 ATS at home this season and owns an average margin of victory of 21.4 points per game at Hard Rock Stadium. Meanwhile, the Titans are 1-5 ATS on the road.