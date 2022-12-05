It was a good week to be a favorite in the NFL as all but one was able to pull out a win in Week 13. That lone favorite that fell on the wrong side of the scoreboard happened to be the Kansas City Chiefs, which contributed to a notable shakeup in the AFC playoff picture. Their loss, coupled with a Dolphins loss and Bills win, thrust Buffalo not only back into first place in the AFC East, but it currently holds the No. 1 seed in the conference. With just five weeks remaining in the regular season, we could end up looking back at this week as a pivotal moment in how the playoff bracket ultimately took shape.

Meanwhile, Monday's Week 13 finale between the Bucs and Saints could also have playoff implications, but let's take our first glimpse of all the Week 14 matchups and get our impression of the opening lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers see coming out on top.

Note: The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders are all on the bye in Week 14.

Week 14 early odds

(All lines from Caesars Sportsbook, all games on Sunday unless noted)

Raiders (5-7) at Rams (3-9), Thursday

Opening line: Raiders -5

Las Vegas' advantage has since bumped up a half-point to -5.5 as they come off a Week 13 win over the Chargers. Davante Adams (177 yards receiving) and Josh Jacobs (144 yards rushing) continue to be the MVPs of the offense, but it was notable that the Raiders defense was able to get after Justin Herbert and sack him five times. Applying that pressure against the Rams could help them draw closer to .500 on the season. With a large number of stars on IR -- including Matthew Stafford -- the Rams did show some pride against the Seahawks and even had a lead with three minutes left in the fourth before allowing DK Metcalf to score the go-ahead score with 38 seconds on the clock.

The Rams have been one of the worst teams to bet on this season, owning a 3-7-2 ATS record. They are also 1-1 ATS as a home 'dog. The Raiders are 3-4 ATS on the road this season.

Jets (7-5) at Bills (9-3)

Opening line: Bills -9.5

This line has held through Week 13, despite Buffalo bolting up to the No. 1 seed in the conference and New York falling to the Vikings in Minnesota. Mike White wasn't nearly as dominant as he was back in Week 12, throwing two interceptions in the loss, but the Jets did make it interesting down the stretch after shrinking a 14-point lead to five midway through the fourth quarter. Despite not covering in this game, New York -- who was able to beat the Bills back in Week 9 -- has been one of the better bets on the road this season, owning a 4-2 ATS record. While you may expect Buffalo to dominate at home, that hasn't exactly been the case as they are 2-2 ATS at Highmark Stadium. However, the Jets are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games in Buffalo.

Browns (5-7) at Bengals (8-4)

Opening line: Bengals -3.5

This line has since jumped to Bengals -5 and it wouldn't be surprising to see that move even more in Cincinnati's direction as the week goes on. Joe Burrow and company were able to take down the Chiefs at home on Sunday to move them to 8-4 on the year and put them in position to make a push for first place in the AFC North. Meanwhile, Cleveland started Deshaun Watson for the first time since his suspension was lifted and the quarterback did struggle in his return, despite the Browns getting the win over Houston. Cincinnati is 4-0 ATS in its last four home games and is tied for a league-best 9-3 ATS record on the year.

Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3)

Opening line: Cowboys -14

Dallas has now moved out to an astounding 17-point favorite over the Texans. This comes after the Cowboys defense dominated the Colts and recorded four consecutive turnovers in the fourth quarter to help spark a 33-0 run and move on to the 54-19 win. That defense matched up against arguably the worst offense in the NFL with the Texans does spell the possibility of another blowout spearheaded by Dan Quinn's unit. Dallas is 5-2 ATS at home this season and 4-1 ATS as a home favorite. Meanwhile, Houston is 2-3-1 ATS on the road.

Vikings (10-2) at Lions (5-7)

Opening line: Vikings -3

This number line has drawn even following Week 13, where both of these NFC North clubs were able to come out with a win. Minnesota edged out the Jets and put up 27 points on an elite New York defense, but you could make the case that Detroit's win was more impressive. The Lions put up 40 points over the Jaguars, whom they held to 14 points. Jared Goff was particularly efficient through the air as the Detroit offense scored on every single one of its possessions outside of taking a knee inside the final minute to ice the game. When these two teams met in Minnesota back in Week 3, the Vikings did squeak out the 28-24 win, but they are 0-4 ATS against Detroit in their last four meetings. The Lions are also 5-2 ATS at home this season.

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)

Opening line: Eagles -6

Philadelphia is now a 6.5-point favorite as they go on the road to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants. The Eagles put together a dominating win over the Titans in Week 13 that was headlined by A.J. Brown catching two touchdowns against his former club. That said, what was just as impressive as the offense showing out with five total touchdowns was the defense holding Derrick Henry to just 30 yards rushing on the day. If they can have a similar impact on Saquon Barkley, that could do wonders in their attempt to move to 12-1 and cover this under-a-touchdown number. As for New York, they tied with the Commanders after Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown to tie the game at 20 with just over 90 seconds to play in regulation. However, the Giants were getting points in that matchup, so they were able to cover and are now tied for an NFL-best 9-3 ATS record. This is the first time that these NFC East rivals have faced one another this season and it's worth noting that the Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Giants. Philadelphia is also 1-4 ATS on the road this year.

Ravens (8-4) at Steelers (5-7)

Opening line: Ravens -4

This line has swung in the direction of the Steelers, who are now laying 2-points as a home favorite against their division rival. The main reason for this monumental change in the odds is due to Lamar Jackson suffering a knee injury in the win over Denver, which has his status in doubt for this matchup. Head coach John Harbaugh told reports postgame that it is not believed to be a season-ending injury, but more clarity should come this week as it relates to Jackson's immediate availability going forward. If he can't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Tyler Huntley would get the start for the Ravens, who are 4-2 ATS on the road this year. As for the Steelers, they are coming off a win over the Falcons and will look to improve upon their 2-2-1 ATS record at home this season in Week 14. For what it's worth, Baltimore is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight meetings in Pittsburgh.

Jaguars (4-8) at Titans (7-5)

Opening line: Titans -4

There is a little bit of action towards Jacksonville as the Titans are now a 3.5-point favorite over the Jaguars for their Week 14 matchup next Sunday in Nashville. This will be the first of two matchups between these AFC South rivals this season, with the final coming on the last week of the regular season. At 7-5, Tennessee does hold a solid lead in the division race with Jacksonville in third at 4-8. Still, both of these clubs do have flaws and came out on the losing end of things in Week 13. So far, the Titans have been the better bet of the two as they are 8-4 ATS, while Jacksonville owns a 4-8 ATS record. Tennessee has also dominated this matchup at Nissan Stadium as of late, jumping out to a 5-1-1 ATS record over their last seven home matchups against the Jags.

Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9)

Opening line: Chiefs -7

Kansas City is now sitting as an 8.5-point favorite over a Broncos team that has been arguably the biggest disappointment of the 2022 season. The offense has statistically been the worst in the NFL and was unable to find the end zone in their loss to a Baltimore team that was mostly playing with a backup quarterback. This was the third time this season that the Broncos were held to single digits. That simply won't be enough against a high-powered Chiefs team that is still among the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, despite falling to the Bengals on Sunday. That said, Kansas City hasn't been a good team to bet on a weekly basis as they are in the bottom third in the league with an ATS record of 4-7-1. For reference, the Broncos are 4-8 ATS. The Chiefs are also 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games coming into this matchup.

Panthers (4-8) at Seahawks (7-5)

Opening line: Seahawks -7

Seattle has started to regress over the last few weeks. Despite getting the win in Week 13, they had a particularly difficult time slowing down a John Wolford-led Rams offense that had most of its stars sidelined due to injury. That seemed to be a key factor as to why this line has moved to Seahawks -4.5 against a Carolina team that was on the bye. Seattle is 6-6 ATS on the season and 3-2 ATS at home. Carolina is 2-3 ATS on the road this year, but are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

Buccaneers (5-6) at 49ers (8-4)

Opening line: 49ers -5.5

This line will probably see some of the highest volatility of any game on this slate because of the quarterback situation for San Francisco. On Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Unless the 49ers bring aboard another quarterback, that would throw rookie Brock Purdy into the starting spot under center. Coming in under duress against Miami, Purdy did play well, completing 25 of his 37 throws for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick as the 49ers were able to beat the Dolphins. Next, he'll get a tough Buccaneers defense, that still has its Monday night matchup with the Saints on the docket. San Francisco is 4-1 ATS over its last five games and is 4-2 ATS at home this season. Meanwhile, the Bucs are 2-3 ATS on the road.

Dolphins (8-4) at Chargers (6-6)

Opening line: Even

Miami has since become a field-goal favorite over the Chargers as they gear up to head to L.A. for this primetime matchup on Sunday night. The Dolphins were unable to edge out a Jimmy Garoppolo-less 49ers on the road on Sunday, while the Chargers dropped their game to the Raiders, so each of them will be looking for a bounce-back performance. Miami is 2-4 ATS on the road this season which includes a 1-2 ATS record as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Chargers did cover their lone game as a home underdog this season and are 5-2 ATS following their last seven straight-up losses.

Patriots (6-6) at Cardinals (4-8), Monday

Opening line: Patriots -1.5

New England is now a slim 1-point favorite as they go on the road to Arizona to take on the Cardinals next Monday night. Arizona was on the bye in Week 13 after they dropped a heartbreaker to the Chargers at the last second, which only furthered fueled tension between Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Meanwhile, the Patriots are in a bit of disarray offensively as well and managed just 10 points in last Thursday's loss to Buffalo. Arizona is 2-2 this season as a home underdog, while the Patriots are 1-0-1 ATS as a favorite on the road. Neither one of these clubs has played well on Mondays as of late with the Cardinals owning a 2-10 ATS record in their last 12 Monday games, while the Patriots are 1-4 ATS in their last five games on Monday.