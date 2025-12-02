What a week for underdogs! A whopping seven underdogs won outright and while it didn't go unnoticed by any stretch of the imagination, it was probably a little more under-the-radar as a result of it occurring on a holiday weekend. If you parlayed the money line for all four underdogs on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, you're sitting pretty right now or already bought that a wonderful gift for that special someone (yourself).

Let's dive into some early Week 14 plays.

Bet it now: Jameson Williams anytime touchdown (+105, FanDuel)

Thanks in large part to the uncertain status of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams is currently even money to score an anytime touchdown on Thursday night. We love that and want to take advantage of it as early as possible.

Williams was a monster for the Lions in a losing effort on Thanksgiving when St. Brown went down and is playing in a home game against the Cowboys with a massive 53.5 point total.

I was intrigued by the Over, but that's too a high number to bet early in the week, even though it does look like it might move up another hair or so. I'd probably just wait and see if some buyback comes on the under and get it on game day.

The Lions are interesting as well, and could move to -3.5 in what is a must-win home game for them. But they haven't been trustworthy and the Cowboys aren't exactly unmotivated here. Plus, the Dallas defense has improved dramatically over the last several weeks.

The Williams number really stands out to me, though. If St. Brown can't go here, this could come crashing down quite a bit. There are three players listed lower than even odds right now (the running backs) and then Williams, but this number is a bit of a hedge with St. Brown's status still up in the air.

Bet it now: Bengals +6 at Bills

This number is just too high right now. The Bengals defense is historically bad and won't have Trey Hendrickson yet again, but they did look improved on Thursday night against the Ravens and I think are maybe playing inspired in large part to the return of Joe Burrow.

Burrow looked pretty good! And while Buffalo's defense snuffed out the Steelers, I tend to think that's more of an aberration that we see once every month or so from this Bills team.

The total here is huge (51.5) and certainly indicates we should expect both sides to score plenty. Burrow should be getting Tee Higgins back and with the Bills actually helping Cincy last week with a win over the Steelers, Burrow and Co. actually believe they can make a playoff push here in a pathetic AFC North.

At 9-1, they're a very viable division winner and this should probably be more in the 4.5-point range than a full 6 points with Burrow on the other side.

Bet it now: Eagles -2.5 vs. Chargers

I don't trust the Eagles that much and this is a road game with a ton of playoff implications on both sides. But with Philly laying less than a field goal and Justin Herbert not even guaranteed to play? I kind of feel like that's a must-bet spot.

Now, Herbert's deal is an injury to his left (non-throwing) hand, so it's entirely possible he's good to go for this one, even after undergoing surgery.

But we're laying less than a field goal right now with an Eagles team that needs to win to fend off the Cowboys charging in the NFC East and we might get a situation where Herbert doesn't go, which would be massive for our early bet.

Bet it now: Cardinals +8.5 vs. Rams

No one bangs the Rams drum louder than yours truly, but this number is pretty out of whack considering it's a back-to-back road trip for the Rams, they just got exposed a little at Carolina (of all places), it's across the country and it's a divisional matchup.

I'm pretty comfortable taking the Cardinals catching a touchdown here -- it's a little bit of a lookahead with Matthew Stafford's annual revenge game against the Lions next week -- and feel very comfy with the Cards getting a full 8.5 points in a game they should at least keep competitive.