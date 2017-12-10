NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14 is right here
Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Bears at Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Lions at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Packers at Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Colts at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Vikings at Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
49ers at Texans, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Titans at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Redskins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)
Eagles at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Seahawks at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)
Ravens at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)
Monday
Patriots at Dolphins, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (GameTracker)
-
Ruling on McCarron coming in February
The NFLPA says McCarron should be an unrestricted free agent, but the league says otherwis...
-
Vikings upset over player discipline
The Vikings were livid with perceived inconsistencies with player punishment this week
-
Giants expected to hire Gettleman as GM
Gettleman is a near perfect fit with the Giants, and it would be an upset if anyone else gets...
-
Browns began targeting new GM in October
The Browns conducted a clandestine search for a new GM while Sashi Brown was still in char...
-
Shazier's prognosis remains optimistic
The Steelers linebacker suffered a scary injury on Monday night that required spinal surge...
-
McCloughan, Redskins set for arbitration
McCloughan is looking to recoup the $2.8 million remaining on his contract when terminated
Add a Comment