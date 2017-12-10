NFL Week 14 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 14 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes eight games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Sunday

Bears at Bengals, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Giants, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Lions at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Packers at Browns, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Colts at Bills, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Vikings at Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Texans, 1 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Titans at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Redskins at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Rams, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Seahawks at Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Patriots at Dolphins, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (GameTracker)