NFL Week 14 grades: Broncos get an A+ for beating down Texans, 49ers and Saints get same grade after wild game

It took four years, multiple bad draft picks and a questionable trade for Joe Flacco, but the Denver Broncos might have finally done it. Ladies and gentlemen, they might have finally found a franchise quarterback.

Although there's no guarantee that Drew Lock will be the future of the franchise, he definitely looked like he's headed that way with his performance against the Texans on Sunday. In the first road start of his career, Lock shredded the Texans for 309 yards and three touchdowns in stunning 38-24 win for Denver.

Lock's performance was so impressive that he actually made some NFL history, becoming the first rookie to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in the first road start of his career.

If the Broncos had any worry that Lock might be overwhelmed by going up against a first-place Texans team on the road, those worries probably disappeared after the rookie threw his first pass of the game.

With the Broncos pinned inside of the their own 10-yard line, Lock dropped back to pass on Denver's first play from scrimmage and made a veteran throw that set the tone for the rest of the day: He hit fellow rookie Noah Fant for a 48-yard gain.

Sometimes, you'll see a rookie quarterback check down on a play like that because they don't want to make a mistake near their own end zone, but not Lock. He played with no-fear against the Texans in a game where he made big play after big play.

One of those big plays capped the Broncos opening drive when Lock hit Fant again. This time, the Broncos rookie made another highly impressive throw, hitting his tight end with a laser down the seam for a 14-yard touchdown. The most impressive thing about the play is that it came in a high-pressure situation, with the Broncos facing a third-and-12.

Fant finished the game with four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The win over the Texans means that Lock is now 2-0 in his career, and fittingly, he's matched John Elway as one of just three rookies in Broncos history who have won their first two starts (Gary Kubiak is the other). Although Lock wasn't too flashy in his first win last week over the Chargers (18 of 28 for 134 yards and two touchdowns), he proved that he can carry the team if that's what the Broncos need going forward.

The law of averages said that John Elway had to find a quarterback at some point, and it looks like he might have finally done it.

Denver 38-24 over Houston

A+ Broncos Although Drew Lock stole the show, the Broncos defense also came to play on Sunday. Not only did the Broncos keep the Texans out of the red zone for the entire first half, but Denver's defense also tacked on its own touchdown in the first quarter when a Broncos defender recovered a fumble, then pitched it to Kareem Jackson, who returned it 70 yards for a score. Jeremiah Attaochu tallied two of the Broncos three sacks in the game as Denver had Deshaun Watson on the run for nearly all four quarters. Besides the sacks and the fumble return for a touchdown, the Broncos defense also came through with two interceptions. F Texans In a performance that can only be described as embarrassing, the Texans defense got carved up for 309 yards and three touchdowns by a rookie quarterback making his first career NFL start, which was especially shocking, considering Houston's defense had completely shut down Tom Brady just one week earlier. The only thing worse than the Texans defense was their offense. Although they did eventually put some points up on the scoreboard, it all came in garbage time. The Texans didn't start moving the ball until they were already trailing 38-3. It was a humiliating performance for a team that went into Sunday with sole possession of first place in the AFC South.



San Francisco 48-46 over New Orleans

A+ 49ers Did Jimmy Garoppolo just march into the hostility of Mercedes-Benz Superdome and outduel the almighty Drew Brees? Why yes, he certainly did. As a matter of fact, not only did he go toe-to-toe with the future first ballot Hall of Famer, he out-Brees'd Brees -- mounting a game-winning drive with less than a minute to play after being forced into a fourth-and-2 in Saints territory. The 49ers offense tore the New Orleans defense to shreds for much of the game, and a key forced fumble in the third quarter against Alvin Kamara put Garoppolo in position to toss one of four touchdowns on the day, as the 49ers regain leverage in the chase for home field advantage in the playoffs.

A+ Saints I'm going to rage against the machine on this one and mark both teams as an A+, because they both deserve it. It's easy to downgrade the loser of this game to an even 'A', but it simply doesn't feel right to do so. The Saints battled through the loss of Jared Cook and still had the lead with two seconds remaining on the game clock, after Brees walked down the 49ers defense with the help of Michael Thomas to score his fifth -- yes, I said fifth -- touchdown of the day. It took a needle-thread to George Kittle and a shed tackle on a defender who was not out of position to force a loss onto the Saints, but they deserve the same ovation as the 49ers -- even if it doesn't come attached to a win



Baltimore 24-17 over Buffalo

B+ Ravens Lamar Jackson wasn't perfect in Buffalo, but the Ravens didn't need him to be, due to a dominating performance from their defense. Practicing against Jackson must have come in handy, because the Ravens defense looked fully comfortable going up against a mobile quarterback in Josh Allen. Led by Mathew Judon, the Ravens defense sacked Josh Allen six times, leaving him battered and bruised on the field (Allen had to briefly leave the game with an ankle injury). Judon had 1.5 sacks, with one of those coming on a strip-sack in the first quarter that eventually set up a Ravens touchdown. As for Jackson, he took what the Bills gave him. Although he didn't do much damage with his legs (rushing for "just" 40 yards), he threw three touchdown passes. B Bills Josh Allen came into the game as one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he definitely cooled off a little big against the Ravens. Allen got off to any ugly start, completing just one of his first seven passes for 10 yards. The problem for the Bills offense was that not only was Allen overthrowing receivers, but when he did manage to make a good throw, the passes were being dropped (Allen finished 17 of 39 for 146 yards). The Bills were able to keep this game close thanks to a defense that only surrendered 257 yards to Baltimore, which was the Ravens' lowest total of the season.

Atlanta 40-20 over Carolina

F Panthers If Panthers owner David Tepper was hoping that the firing of Ron Rivera might spark his team this week, that plan definitely didn't work. With interim coach Perry Fewell running the show, the Panthers looked like an absolute disaster. Their defense couldn't stop anything, their offensive line couldn't protect Kyle Allen (sacked five times) and Christian McCaffrey couldn't find any room to run. After watching his team lose four straight games, it won't be surprising if Tepper decides to blow things up and start over during the offseason. A Falcons If the Falcons proved one thing in this game, it's that they definitely haven't quit on Dan Quinn. Quinn's specialty is defense and the Falcons defense absolutely came through for him with five sacks on Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen. The Panthers offensive line got beat up by Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley, who both tallied two sacks. Matt Ryan also had a huge day for Atlanta (313 yards, two touchdowns), which included him throwing the longest TD pass of the NFL season (93 yards to Olamide Zaccheaus). Thanks to Devonta Freeman (84 yards) and Brian Hill (62 yards) Falcons ground game also came alive, totaling 159 yards, which is the Falcons' highest total of the season.

Cleveland 27-19 over Cincinnati

C+ Bengals If the Bengals had anything resembling a red zone offense, they might have been able to sneak out of Cleveland with a win. The Bengals got inside of Cleveland's 16-yard line a total of five times in this game, but they were only to get one touchdown out of it. One of their biggest failures came in the third quarter when they had third-and-goal from Cleveland's seven, but ended up coming away with zero points after they turned the ball over on downs. The Bengals offense had not problem moving the ball, they just couldn't finish. The team also got hurt by an Andy Dalton pick-six that gave the Browns their first touchdown of the game. B- Browns Freddie Kitchens play-calling has come under fire this season, and this game is a good example of why that's happening. With two minutes to play in the second quarter, the Browns had called only four rushing plays, even though they were going up against a Bengals defense that went Sunday ranked dead last against the run. Someone must have let Kitchens in on that fact, because the Browns looked like a completely different offense in the second half. Behind their ground game, the Browns scored on their first three possessions. Nick Chubb averaged 7.1 yards per carry against the Bengals in a game where he rushed 15 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Although the offense sputtered in the first half, it did get some scoring help from Denzel Ward, who returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown.



N.Y. Jets 22-21 over Miami

B- Dolphins The Dolphins offense went up and down the field on the Jets, but one thing they couldn't do was punch the ball in the end zone. The Dolphins reached the red zone a total of six times in New York, but they did come away with a single touchdown. Instead, the Dolphins had to rely on kicker Jason Sanders for every single one of their points. Sanders set a franchise record with seven field goals with those makes coming from 22, 25, 28, 31, 53, 47 and 37. However, Sanders did miss one kick from 34 yards, which ended up being the difference in the game. If Sanders had made the kick, he would have tied the NFL record for most field goals in a game. B Jets This was an ugly win for the Jets, which is almost fitting, because almost everything about Adam Gase's first year in New York has been ugly. Although the Jets offense sputtered for most of the second half, Sam Darnold finally brought them to life late in the fourth quarter. On New York's final two possessions, which both led to field goals, Darnold went 5 of 7 for 90 yards. Overall, the Jets QB threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns with most of that success coming on throws to Robby Anderson, who caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. Kicker Sam Ficken came up big for the Jets with three field goals, including a 44-yarder to win it as time expired.

Tampa Bay 38-35 over Indianapolis

B- Colts It's not easy to blow a 35-21 lead in the third quarter, but the Colts managed to do that as the entire team seemed to completely fall apart in the second half. After taking the two-touchdown lead, the Colts next four offensive possessions couldn't have gone worse than they went: Punt, lost fumble, missed field goal, turnover on downs. In between those offensive possessions, the Colts defense couldn't stop anything Tampa did as the Bucs put together three possessions of more than 50 yards during their comeback. The Colts loss overshadowed the play of Darius Leonard, who picked off Jameis Winston twice, including an 80-yard pick-six. The 542 yards surrendered by the Colts defense was their most since October 2014. B Buccaneers If you're looking for one game that perfectly epitomizes Jameis Winston's entire career in Tampa Bay, this is probably it. The full Jameis experience was on display on this game as he threw multiple mind-boggling interceptions, including an ugly pick-six, only to follow those up with possibly the best showing of his career. Not only did Winston throw for a career-high 456 yards, but he also threw four touchdown passes, and he did all of that even though he lost Mike Evans to an injury in the first half. Winston also rushed for a TD, meaning that he accounted for all five Buccaneers' scores in the game.

Green Bay 20-15 over Washington

B- Redskins Give the Redskins credit here, they didn't go down to Green Bay without a fight. After allowing 14 first quarter points to the Packers and going three-and-out on their first three possessions, the Redskins defense held the Packers to six points and stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter. They just couldn't generate enough offense to pull off the upset and stay in the race for the NFC East title, especially with Derrius Guice leaving in the second quarter with a knee injury and Dwayne Haskins hobbled the entire second half. Adrian Peterson did become the sixth running back to 14,000 rushing yards and finished with 20 carries for 76 yards, but Guice had five carries for 43 yards when he exited the game. For a team that likes to run the ball as much as Washington, the Redskins have to ponder how the outcome would have been if Guice played the whole second half. Washington is eliminated from the playoff race with the loss.

B Packers The Packers win wasn't pretty by any stretch, but they proved how to win a football game in January. Aaron Jones carried the Packers offense with 16 carries for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown, also having six catches for 58 yards in the win. Jones was responsible for a Packers offense which Aaron Rodgers wasn't at his best, but he didn't have to be as Jones finished with 8.4 yards per carry. Green Bay had 174 rushing yards and 167 passing yards, a balanced attack against a Redskins defense that held them to just six points after the first quarter. The Packers defense sacked Dwayne Haskins five times and allowed just 4.4 yards per play and 261 yards on the afternoon. Green Bay remains in first place in the NFC North with the win, a game they needed to make sure they had with the Bears and Vikings coming up.



Minnesota 20-7 over Detroit

C- Lions They can't be given a failing grade for staying within 13 points of the Vikings and, for a while, looking as if they might keep it a one-score game. But pretty much everything else was uninspiring. David Blough doesn't deserve blame for this season, but his confidence was outmatched by his inexperience Sunday, while Detroit's unreliable ground game -- and dependence on it -- did him no favors. This team is hapless.

B Vikings Against the Lions, they should've been able to do a whole lot more. Penalties and play-calling allowed Detroit, even if superficially, to hang around for a while. Still, they flashed exactly what makes them a contender -- ultra-efficient QB play, a solid ground game, a balanced receiving corps and a pass rush capable of big plays. It wasn't pretty, but Sunday's game was enough of a success to boost their confidence moving forward.



