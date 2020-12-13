Every time the Cowboys are left for dead in the NFC East race, they somehow crawl back into it and that's exactly what they did on Sunday. In a game they had to win, the Cowboys went into Cincinnati and trounced the Bengals 30-7.

Although this was billed as the Andy Dalton revenge game, Dalton didn't actually have to do any of the dirty work and that's because the Cowboys defense got revenge on the Bengals for him.

The Cowboys forced a turnover on each of Cincinnati's first three possessions and that was a big reason Dallas was able to roll to the win. The biggest play of the game came on Cincinnati's second possession when Bengals running back Trayveon Williams lost the football on a butt-fumble! Not only was there a butt-fumble, but Aldon Smith ended up picking up the ball and running 78 yards for a touchdown to give Dallas an early 10-0 lead.

The fact that the Cowboys recovered a three fumbles in this game was a minor miracle when you consider that they had only recovered a total of six fumbles in their first 12 games of the year. Going into Week 14, the Cowboys were on pace to have one of the worst defenses in NFL history, but apparently all they needed to do to fix things was play the Bengals.

With the Cowboys playing so well, they didn't need much help from Dalton, but he decided to provide some anyway. The former Bengals quarterback got the last laugh on his old team when he hit Amari Cooper with a perfect strike for an 11-yard score in the second quarter.

Overall, Dalton threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys still aren't a good team, but the good news for them is that you don't have to be good to win the NFC East. With the Giants losing on Sunday, the Cowboys will be right back in the race for the NFC East title if Washington also loses. In that situation, the Cowboys would find themselves just one game out with three left to play and as fate would have it, Dallas has the easiest remaining schedule. A lot of crazy things have happened in 2020 and we can probably go ahead and add "the Cowboys being in the NFC Race with a 4-9 record" to the list.

Dallas 30-7 over Cincinnati

A Cowboys When you're playing a team like the Bengals, sometime you just have to let them beat themselves and that's exactly what the Cowboys did. The Bengals lost three fumbles before the first quarter ended, which allowed the Cowboys to jump out to a quick lead. Andy Dalton may not be a a top-tier QB, but he definitely knows how to nurse a lead and that's what he did in this revenge game. Dalton threw two touchdowns and more importantly got to walk off the field a winner against his old team.

F Bengals This game couldn't have gotten off to a more disastrous start for the Bengals. Not only did they fumble on each of their first three possessions, but one of those fumbles was returned for a touchdown as Cincinnati fell in a 10-0 hole before nine minutes had even gone off the game clock. It was an ugly performance all around for a team that will be lucky to win any more games this season.



Chicago 36-7 over Houston

F Texans With Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills and David Johnson all out, the Texans were missing nearly every one of their offensive weapons and it definitely showed as they couldn't move the ball at all. Their first half was so ugly that the only two possessions that didn't end in a punt ended with a lost fumble and a safety. Of course, even every offensive weapon would have played, it might not have mattered, because Deshaun Watson rarely had time to throw as he got sacked six times. The only thing worse than the Texans' offense was Houston's defense, a unit that gave up more than 400 yards. Defensively, the Texans offensive line was no match for Chicago as the Bears racked up six sacks, including a safety in the second quarter. A+ Bears Matt Nagy's decision to stick with Mitchell Trubisky definitely paid off this week as the Bears quarterback had arguably his best game of the season. Trubisky completed his first nine passes for 75 yards as the Bears offense rolled. The early showing was just a taste of things to come as Trusbisky ended up throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Trubisky wasn't the only one with a big day as Allen Robinson (123 yards receiving, one TD) and David Montgomery (111 yards rushing, one TD) both went over 100 yards of offense. Montgomery set the tone for the day offensively by scoring an 80-yard TD on Chicago's first offensive play from scrimmage.

Denver 32-27 over Carolina

B+ Broncos Diontae Spencer got the Broncos' scoring party started with an 83-yard punt return TD in the first quarter and then Drew Lock took over from there. Lock, who is hoping to show Denver's front office that he can be the team's QB of the future, looked impressive in Carolina, throwing a career-high four TD passes against the Panthers. Lock's final TD came on a 49 yarder to K.J. Hamler with just 3:54 left that iced the game. Hamler only had two catches on the day, but they were both big as they both went for touchdowns. As for Denver's defense, the unit played shutdown football for the better part of three quarters before surrendering two fourth quarter touchdowns, but those scores didn't matter because the defense came up with a pivotal stop as Carolina was driving for the win in the final two minutes.

C Panthers If you can't stop big plays, you're not going to win, and the Panthers couldn't stop big plays on Sunday. Overall, the Panthers surrendered a total of seven plays that went for 20 yards or more, including two receiving touchdowns that went for 37 and 49 yards along with a punt return TD that went for 83. Offensively, the Panthers did next to nothing in the first half and that slow start is what eventually doomed them.

Tennessee 31-10 over Jacksonville

A Titans The Titans broke out their bag of tricks for this game, but it turns out they didn't actually need them and that's because Derrick Henry ran wild. The Titans running back feasted on the Jaguars defense, rushing for 215 yards, which was the second-highest of Henry's career and second-highest of any NFL player this season. As for those tricks, the Titans A.J. Brown caught a 37-yard TD off a flea flicker for Tennessee's first score of the game. The Titans also converted on a fake punt and blocked a field goal while dominating the Jaguars in all three phases of the game. D- Jaguars If you want to know how this game went for the Jaguars: They benched their starting quarterback (Mike Glennon) to go back to the guy who they benched earlier this season (Gardner Minshew). The only thing uglier than the Jaguars' QB situation was their watching Jacksonville's defense try to tackle Derrick Henry. The Jaguars surrendered 249 rushing yards, which is the most they've given up all season on the ground.

Arizona 26-7 over N.Y. Giants

A+ Cardinals Credit the Cardinals offense for not giving up after being bullied for much of the first half. It took a fumble recovery from Arizona's special teams to help them get their first touchdown late in the second quarter, but they never looked back from there. The defense, led by a career-best five sacks on the day by linebacker Haason Reddick, beat Daniel Jones into submission -- so much so he nearly got pulled far before he eventually did. The Cardinals defense was lights out and gave up only one big play, but little else. They were rewarded with long drives by Murray in the second half, en route to snapping a four-game slide and staying in the mix for an NFC wild card berth.

D- Giants This would've easily been a failing grade, and with flying colors, if not for the efforts of the New York defense. It was the only unit that came to play football on Sunday against the Cardinals, holding Arizona to just 13 points in the first half. That included standing firm multiple times in the red zone, routinely forcing Kyler Murray and Co. to accept field goals instead of touchdowns, but when the inept offense led by a returned Daniel Jones couldn't stay on the field, things changed in the second half. The defense was gassed and could no longer stop Murray from extending drives, and Jones was ultimately pummeled time and again, and so was Colt McCoy -- who came in to finish up the contest with the outcome already determined. This was a winnable game for Big Blue, if only the offense and special teams could've matched serve with their defense.



Tampa Bay 26-14 over Minnesota

D+ Vikings If you just watched the first quarter, you'd give the Vikings an 'A' and come away with the belief that they were going to win. That wasn't the case, however. Even with a largely dominant start to this game, the Vikings failed to produce more than six points in the opening quarter, which kept Tampa Bay hanging around. Part of the problem for Minnesota offensively was in the kicking department, as veteran Dan Bailey missed all three of his field-goal attempts and botched an extra point try. In all, the Vikings missed out on 10 points due to Bailey's miscues and essentially took the wind out of their sails for the bulk of the contest. Mike Zimmer's club also had a couple of untimely penalties, including a DPI in the end zone on a Hail Mary pass by Tom Brady that gave the Bucs the ability to kick a field goal they otherwise wouldn't have had.

B Buccaneers Despite coming away with the win, the Buccaneers still look like a team that is trying to figure itself out, especially on the offensive side of the ball. While you may be able to chalk it up to bye week rust, Tom Brady continued to show signs that he's out of sync in Bruce Arians' offense early in this contest with missed throws to Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, and others. Thanks to the struggles with Minnesota's kicking game, they were able to overcome a lackluster start to walk away with the win and put up 23 unanswered points, but it was hard to come away super impressed with this unit. Defensively, they did a solid job slowing down Adam Thielen and even Dalvin Cook following a hot first quarter by the Vikings offense.



Kansas City 33-27 over Miami

