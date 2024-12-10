Welcome to the Week 14 grades!

This was supposed to be the week where Kirk Cousins got revenge on his old team. Instead, the Vikings proved they made the smart decision to move on from their former quarterback. Sam Darnold was the quarterback who replaced Cousins in Minnesota, and he went off on Sunday, throwing for five touchdowns in the Vikings' 42-21 win over the Falcons.

In the win, Darnold accomplished multiple things that Cousins never did during his six years in Minnesota:

Darnold was the first Vikings QB with five or more passing touchdowns in a game since Daunte Culpepper in 2004.

Darnold now has four straight games with at least two touchdown passes and zero interceptions, which is the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

Darnold is now the first QB to start 11-2 or better in his first season after changing teams since Brett Favre in 2009. Favre also did it with the Vikings. In his first 13 games with the Falcons, Cousins has Atlanta at 6-7.

With that in mind, let's get to the grades, starting with the Bengals' wild win on Monday night:

Cincinnati 27-20 over Dallas

B Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have been doing their best to carry this team all season, and they finally got some help from the defense, which is a big reason why the Bengals were able to come away with the win. With the game on the line in the fourth quarter, the Bengals defense came alive, holding the Cowboys to just 31 yards. Geno Stone also came up with a big interception in the first half after the Cowboys had driven down to the Bengals' 12-yard line. And of course, we can't forget about Burrow and Chase. The two offensive stars have put up huge numbers all season, and that continued Monday night with Burrow throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns while Chase finished with 14 catches for 177 yards, including a game-winning 40-yard score with just 61 seconds left to play. The Bengals also recovered a deflected punt to convert a fourth-and-27 on a wild play B- Cowboys The Cowboys were in a position to steal this game until they made a massive special teams error late in the fourth quarter. It was a bizarre play that will overshadow a somewhat impressive performance on both sides of the ball. Rico Dowdle had another impressive game with 131 yards on just 18 carries, and although Cooper Rush didn't put up big numbers, he did have a solid night when throwing to CeeDee Lamb, who finished with six catches for 93 yards and a TD. The defense held the Bengals in check for most of the second half until Ja'Marr Chase broke free for a 40-yard TD with just a minute left to play, but it's hard to pin that on the defense because they shouldn't have been on the field. The defense had forced a Bengals punt on fourth-and-27, but a special teams gaffe by Amani Oruwariye gave Cincinnati new life. (After the Cowboys deflected a Bengals punt, he touched the ball after it crossed the line of scrimmage, and the Bengals were able to recover it.) This was a tough loss for a team that could have kept its faint wild-card playoff hopes alive with a win, but now it feels like its season is over.

Minnesota 42-21 over Atlanta

D Falcons The Falcons appear to have a Kirk Cousins problem. Although Cousins put up some big numbers with 344 passing yards, he also threw two interceptions against his former team and zero touchdowns, which means he's now thrown eight interceptions with zero touchdowns during Atlanta's current four-game losing streak. Of course, Cousins didn't get any help from a Falcons defense that got torched for five touchdowns by Sam Darnold. Heading into Week 10, the Falcons were 6-3 and sitting atop the NFC South, but they've now choked away that lead. This team has been playing sloppy football for nearly a month now and if they don't get it turned around soon, the division is going to slip through their fingers. A Vikings The Vikings offense put on a show with Sam Darnold throwing for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Darnold was especially impressive during a nearly perfect second half where he completed 16 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns. The offense was clicking because the long ball was working on a day where Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both went over 130 yards. The Vikings were dominant in almost every key situation: They converted 66.7% of their third downs and scored on all four of their trips to the red zone. With the win, the Vikings are keeping the pressure on the Lions, who are only one game ahead of them in the NFC North.

Pittsburgh 27-14 over Cleveland

D+ Browns Jameis Winston torched the Broncos defense for 497 yards in Week 13, but he was no match for the Steelers on Sunday. Winston completed just 58.5% of his passes in a game where he was constantly under pressure while being sacked three times (He also threw two interceptions). In the rare instance where the Browns were actually able to move the ball, it didn't matter, because their kicker couldn't put the ball through the uprights (Dustin Hopkins missed two field goals). The Browns were going for their first season sweep of the Steelers since 1988, but they came up way short. A- Steelers After getting surprised by Jameis Winston in Week 12, the Steelers defense was ready for him this time around. The defense sacked Winston three times, with two of those coming from Cameron Heyward. The constant pressure also led to two interceptions, including one by Keeanu Benton in the second quarter that eventually led to a Pittsburgh touchdown. The offense looked sluggish in the first half, but Russell Wilson came out firing during a third quarter where he threw for 91 yards and two touchdowns (Wilson threw for 67 yards and zero touchdowns in the other three quarters combined). The Steelers continue to look like one of the best teams in the AFC.

Jacksonville 10-6 over Tennessee

B Jaguars On a day where the Jaguars got shut out through the first three quarters, the Jags defense kept them in this game by coming up with several big plays. The defense made THREE fourth-down stops, including two that came from inside of Jacksonville's 10-yard line. The offense then came alive during a fourth quarter where Mac Jones completed four of five passes for 62 yards, with all four completions going to rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. This was an impressive win for a Jags team that looked to be left for dead at halftime. Doug Pederson might be on the hot seat, but his team is still playing hard for him. C- Titans The Titans lost this game because their red zone offense was nonexistent. Tennessee made it to the red zone twice in this game, but it scored zero points due to two failed fourth downs. The Titans simply couldn't come up with a clutch play on offense when they needed it, which has been the story of their season. Tony Pollard (21 carries for 102 yard) was one of the few bright spots for a Titans offense that failed to put the ball in the end zone. NFL teams were 45-1 when holding their opponents to 10 points or less this year, but that's now 45-2 after Tennessee's loss.

Miami 32-26 over N.Y. Jets

B- Jets For the first time in three years, Aaron Rodgers threw for more than 300 yards in a game, but the effort went to waste because of a Jets defense that disappeared late in the game. Rodgers never got to touch the ball in overtime because the Dolphins were able to march the ball 70 yards down the field for the game-winning touchdown. Garrett Wilson (114 receiving yards) and Davante Adams (109 yards) both had big days in the losing effort. Although the Jets offense has looked better over the past three weeks, the defense has looked worse. This team, which has been a huge disappointment, might just end up finishing in last place in the AFC East. B Dolphins With their playoff hopes on life support, Tua Tagovailoa almost single-handedly revived them by going off late in the game. The Dolphins QB threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, including a 10-yard score to Jonnu Smith that won the game. The Dolphins got Tyreek Hill involved early and often on a day where he caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a TD. The defense struggled, but the offense was around to save the day with some help from Jason Sanders, who kicked a 52-yard field goal on the final play to send the game to overtime. At 6-7, the Dolphins are now only two games out of a possible wild-card spot in the AFC.

New Orleans 14-11 over N.Y. Giants

C Saints When you talk about ugly wins in the NFL, this is about as ugly as it gets. The Saints had two missed field goals, a failed fourth down and a Derek Carr interception, but they were able to hang on, thanks to Brian Bresee, who blocked a Giants field goal on the final play of the game. Bresee's effort salvaged a win for a Saints team that almost blew it in the fourth quarter. The Saints are now 3-1 under interim coach Darren Rizzi, who's doing his best to earn some consideration to become the permanent head coach in New Orleans. C- Giants The Giants were able to hang around in this game, thanks to a defense that kept coming up with big plays. The defense forced five three-and-outs, they came up with a big fourth-down stop and Tre Hawkins ended a New Orleans drive in the third quarter with a big interception. After sputtering through the first three quarters, the offense came alive in the fourth quarter. During the final period, Drew Lock totaled 188 yards. Not only did he lead a TD drive, but he set Graham Gano up for a game-tying field goal attempt from just 35 yards away, but the kick was blocked. Nothing has been going right for the Giants this season and this game was just another example of that.

Philadelphia 22-16 over Carolina

B+ Panthers For the third straight week, the Panthers were a huge underdog, and for the third straight week, they went toe-to-toe with their opponent. The defense held the Eagles' high-powered offense to under 300 yards and a big reason that happened is because the Panthers were able to get a lot of pressure on Jalen Hurts, who was sacked four times. Offensively, Chuba Hubbard (92 rushing yards) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 102 yards) kept making big plays, which kept Carolina in the game. Bryce Young is also doing his best to convince the Panthers that he can be their quarterback of the future. At the beginning of the season, the Panthers were the laughingstock of the NFL, but now, no one is laughing because this is a dangerous team that could play the role of spoiler down the stretch. B Eagles Saquon Barkley continues to look like an MVP candidate. The Eagles running back had another huge game with 124 yards on just 20 carries. The Eagles offense has been riding Barkley hard during the team's nine-game winning streak with Barkley going over 100 yards in seven of those nine games. The Eagles defense did struggle at times, but it also came up with two big fourth-down stops. If this team has any concerns, it's the fact that Jake Elliott still can't hit from long range and Jalen Hurts was held under 180 passing yards for the third straight week.

Tampa Bay 28-13 over Las Vegas

C- Raiders If there's one thing that's clear about the Raiders, it's that they're going to be looking for a quarterback this offseason. The QB position has been a nightmare for the team this year, and that continued in this game. Aidan O'Connell turned the ball over twice, including an interception that came inside Tampa Bay's 10-yard line in the third quarter on a drive where the Raiders had a chance to take the lead. After a rough first quarter, the Raiders defense caught fire with four sacks of Baker Mayfield while also forcing three turnovers in the game. The problem for the Raiders is that it doesn't matter how well your defense plays when your offense can't score points. B+ Buccaneers This wasn't a perfect performance by the Buccaneers, but it was definitely impressive, especially during a first quarter where they ran the Raiders off the field. Baker Mayfield threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the opening period, and with the way Tampa Bay's defense was playing, that was all the Bucs needed. Although Mayfield did struggle at times -- he threw two interceptions -- Rachaad White was around to take some pressure off his QB with a performance that saw him rush for 92 yards on just 17 carries. Defensively, Tykee Smith came up with one of the biggest plays of the game when he picked off a Raiders pass after Las Vegas had driven down inside Tampa Bay's 10-yard line in the third quarter. The resurgent Buccaneers have won three straight since their Week 11 bye and they suddenly look like the best team in the NFC South.

Seattle 30-18 over Arizona

B+ Seahawks For the second time in three weeks, Mike Macdonald's defensive game plan kept Kyler Murray mostly in check. Macdonald's defense got things off to a hot start and then Zach Charbonnet did the rest. Ernest Jones IV and Coby Bryant both picked off Murray in the first quarter, which led to 14 points for Seattle. Offensively, Charbonnet was the star of the show with 193 total yards and two touchdowns on 27 touches. Geno Smith was also solid, throwing for 233 yards and a touchdown. Smith spread the ball around with three players each finishing with at least 45 yards receiving. This was a well-rounded win by a well-rounded team that just took one huge step closer to winning the NFC West. C- Cardinals Kyler Murray is probably going to have nightmares about this game. Murray threw two interceptions in the first 13 minutes and that ended up being the difference in the game. The Seahawks scored 14 points off those interceptions and the Cardinals never recovered. After holding the Seahawks to just one offensive touchdown in their first meeting two weeks ago, the Cardinals defense was no match for a Seattle rushing attack that streamrolled its way to 176 yards. The Cardinals definitely overachieved this year, but this loss puts a huge dent in any hopes they might have had of winning the NFC West.

L.A. Rams 44-42 over Buffalo

B- Bills The Bills got a super human effort from Josh Allen, but it still wasn't enough for the win. Allen became the first player in NFL history to tally three touchdown passes and three touchdown runs in a regular-season game. He helped his MVP candidacy by totaling 424 yards and four touchdowns. The problem for the Bills is that the defense had no answers for Matthew Stafford and a Rams offense that torched them for 457 yards. The defense was especially bad on third down with the Rams converting 11 of 15 attempts. They also let the Rams convert a key fourth down late in the game. The other problem for the Bills is that they're now 1-3 on the road against teams that currently have a winning record and that could be an issue if they're forced to go on the road in the playoffs. B+ Rams With their backs against the wall in the NFC playoff race, the Rams turned to their not-so-secret weapons: Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Nacua torched the Bills defense for 162 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches. Not to be outdone, Kupp also went off with 92 yards and a touchdown. Nacua and Kupp made life easier for Matthew Stafford, who threw for 320 yards in this high-scoring shootout. As good as the offense was, the Rams still needed some help to win and that came from their special teams. Hunter Long returned a blocked punt for a TD that put L.A. in control of the game. The Rams got hot at the end of the season last year and rode that momentum to the playoffs and this year's team is trying to do the same thing. And after this win, it seems like anything is possible for the Rams.

San Francisco 38-13 over Chicago

F Bears Some teams get a spark in their first game after firing a head coach, but the Bears definitely did NOT get a spark. The Bears played arguably their worst game of the season: They couldn't throw the ball, they couldn't run the ball, they could't protect their quarterback, they could't stop the run and they couldn't stop the pass. Just when it looked like this season couldn't possibly get any worse for the Bears, it got worse and it all happened in Thomas Browns' first game as coach. A+ 49ers This was all-out domination by a team that desperately needed a win to stay in the NFC playoff race. With their top two running backs out, the 49ers were still able to move the ball at will on offense and that was mostly thanks to Brock Purdy, who completed 80% of his passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. George Kittle had his biggest game of the season with six receptions for 151 yards. Jajuan Jennings also came through with two touchdown catches. Isaac Guerendo stepped in at running back and added two rushing touchdowns for the 49ers. As good as the offense was, the defense might have been better. Yetur Gross-Matos sacked Caleb Williams three times to lead a 49ers pass-rush that got to the Bears' QB seven times. The 49ers, who are two games back in the NFC West, kept their faint division title hopes alive with the win.

Kansas City 19-17 over L.A. Chargers

B- Chargers If the Chargers had been able to do anything in the game's first two quarters, this game might have turned out differently. They came away with zero points despite driving into Kansas City territory twice in the first half (Both drives ended with a punt). The offense came alive in the second half with the Charges scoring on all three of their possessions, but in the end, the small mistakes they made came back to bite them. When you're playing the Chiefs, you can't afford to make mistakes and the Chargers had a few of those from Justin Herbert overthrowing a wide-open Joshua Palmer on a play that would have been an easy TD in the first half, to several dropped passes and Cameron Dicker getting flagged for an illegal kickoff in the fourth quarter. The Chargers only have themselves to blame for this loss, but this game was so close that they'll probably be feeling confident if these two teams should meet again in the postseason. B+ Chiefs With a 13-0 halftime lead, it looked like the Chiefs were going to blow someone out for the first time all season, but nothing is ever that easy for Kansas City. A defensive letdown in the second half allowed the Chargers to take the lead, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and there's no one in the NFL better at winning close games. The Chiefs find a new way to win every week, and this week, it was a last second field goal from Matthew Wright that went off the left upright. There's no team better at making plays in the clutch on both sides of the ball and that's why they've now clinched the AFC West for the ninth straight season.

Detroit 34-31 over Green Bay