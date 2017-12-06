NFL Week 14: How to watch, live stream the Jets and Broncos on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Jets and Broncos on CBS All Access

This match-up features one team exceeding expectations and one team falling desperately short. The Broncos have dropped their last eight games after starting the season 3-1, and there is no relief in sight. There's no quarterback, no offense, and the defense is a shell of itself. They're the only team that is, for all intents and purposes, out of the running in the AFC West. Vance Joseph's first season has been an unmitigated disaster, and even though you want to give a coach a chance, his future is in question.

For the Jets, they've had a nice season to themselves, even if it won't result in a playoff berth. Josh McCown has had a solid season, and the defense is among the stingiest in the NFL. There's a lot of promise on this team, and a lot to be excited about going forward. Even if McCown isn't the guy moving forward, he's done a lot for this team, and the Jets can leave this season knowing that they have a lot to look forward to come 2018 and beyond. They're coming off of a win against the Chiefs that really tested their mettle as a team, and they passed with flying colors.

Jets vs. Broncos start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Sunday, Dec. 10 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET



4:05 p.m. ET Location: Sports Authority Field -- Denver, Colorado



Sports Authority Field -- Denver, Colorado Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.