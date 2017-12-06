NFL Week 14: How to watch, live stream the Raiders and Chiefs on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Raiders and Chiefs on CBS All Access

The Chiefs will be without star corner Marcus Peters in this battle for the division, while the Raiders may be regaining Michael Crabtree. Both teams come limping into this game, which has surprised a lot of people, as the Chiefs started the season red hot and the Raiders were expected to be AFC threats this year. Instead, they're both 6-6, but all of that ceases to matter considering that the winner of this game gets another week at least tied atop the AFC West.

The Chiefs have dropped six of their last seven games after starting 5-0, whereas the Raiders have won three of their last four. It's been a bumpy season for both squads, and with the Los Angeles Chargers streaking, this could be a huge game. Perhaps not division determining, but close. The tiebreakers in the AFC West are a mess, so winning these division games is the only way to come out above the fray. The Chiefs' offense has hit a wall, the defense is frustrated, and there don't seem to be answers. This game could complete the collapse for the Chiefs, and it might be the biggest regular-season game of Andy Reid's tenure as Chiefs head coach.

Raiders vs. Chiefs start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Sunday, Dec. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri



Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.