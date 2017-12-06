NFL Week 14: How to watch, live stream the Vikings and Panthers on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Vikings and Panthers on CBS All Access

In what might be the biggest game of the week, the Vikings travel to Carolina to face the Panthers in an NFC heavyweight showdown. The Panthers will be trying to shake off their loss to the Saints last Sunday and stay within striking distance in the division, whereas the Vikings are trying to put some ground between themselves and the pack for first place. With the Saints, Panthers and Eagles hot on their tail, every game counts right now. The good news is, the Vikings currently hold tiebreakers over all of these teams.

In spite of their struggles, the Panthers still seem to match up well with Minnesota. With a good pass rush and a decent secondary, they can at least stymie what has proven to be a potent offensive squad. Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs provide match-up problems, but the Panthers' defense has gone off in a few games this season. Playing at home also gives them an advantage. This may be the toughest test that the Panthers face all season, but they hung in against the Eagles despite ultimately losing that game. If they can clean things up from last week, they have a good chance to reestablish themselves at the front of the NFC pack.

Vikings vs. Panthers start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10



Sunday, Dec. 10 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime matchups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.