NFL Week 14 injuries: Adam Thielen doubtful for Vikings, Falcons get Julio Jones and Austin Hooper back

The Bears and Cowboys kicked off Week 14 in the NFL on Thursday night and injuries played a part in Chicago's upset win. Ezekiel Elliott was the lone active running back for Dallas, with Tony Pollard out, and Chicago looks like it may have lost linebacker Roquan Smith due to a pectoral injury he suffered in the contest.

As we turn our attention to the rest of the Week 14 slate, injuries are also playing a big storyline. Some names that we're keeping an eye on include Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, veteran Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri and the situations revolving around two key offensive weapons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To find out more on all those players, here's our complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's final injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 14:

Ravens at Bills (+6)

While the Ravens have four players listed as questionable for Sunday, all of them were full participants during Friday's walkthrough, which would be a strong indicator that they have a good shot of playing this weekend.

Buffalo is extremely healthy heading into this contest as they have no other players listed on their final injury report other than swing tackle Ty Nsekhe, who missed practice all week.

Redskins at Packers (-12.5)

With Washington, receivers Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn both didn't practice all week, so it seemed likely they'd be ruled out for this contest. After missing Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, veteran running back Adrian Peterson was back as a full participant on Friday.

Green Bay removed 10 players from the injury report on Friday, including running back Jamaal Williams (knee), receiver Davante Adams (toe) and tight end Jimmy Graham. All of them are expected to be available on Sunday. Even the two corners that are questionable in King and Brown were full participants on Friday, so this Packers team is pretty healthy for this late in the year.

Broncos at Texans (-9)

Von Miller noted to reporters on Friday that he will go through the same pregame workout on Sunday that he did last week before determining whether or not he'll play against Houston. Despite being listed as questionable, he is truly a game-time decision. With starting right guard Ron Leary ruled out, Denver will give Austin Schlottmann first crack at starting in his place. It's also worth noting that wide receiver Courtland Sutton did appear on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He carries no designation heading into this game, but it's something to keep an eye on.

Outside of Jones, it appears like Houston is relatively healthy. Will Fuller V was limited all week in practice with a hamstring injury. As long as he doesn't suffer a setback, he should be good to go for Sunday.

49ers at Saints (-2.5)

San Francisco is in line to see the return of defensive end Dee Ford to the lineup on Sunday after he missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Ford was a limited participant in practice all week and does not carry any designation heading into the weekend. In 10 games play for the Niners this season, Ford has 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The writing was on the wall for the Saints to be down a couple of linebackers this week after signing Manti Te'o earlier this week to add depth to the unit. On a positive note, New Orleans looks like they'll have starting left tackle Terron Armstead for this game as he's listed as questionable after being a limited participant in practice this week. Armstead suffered an ankle injury back on No. 24 against the Panthers and missed last week's win over Atlanta.

Bengals at Browns (-7)

Cincinnati won't have A.J. Green once again, but it will see the return of fellow receiver John Ross, who was activated off of IR earlier in the week. According to the Bengals coaching staff, there is no set snap count for Ross on Sunday. Prior to going down, Ross was able to total 16 catches for 328 yards and three touchdowns over four games, so Cincy will be getting an explosive player back in the offense.

Despite being limited for most of the week in practice, the Browns took receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) and Jarvis Landry (hip) off of the injury report on Friday. Olivier Vernon is worth monitoring as he did not practice on Friday. Meanwhile, tight end David Njoku said he expects to be activated from injured reserve and play Sunday. He noted that it's "good to be back."

Panthers at Falcons (-3)

Carolina will be without Greg Olsen this weekend as he remains in concussion protocol. He left last week's contest with the Redskins early and missed practice all week, so this designation isn't a total shock. Little, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game after not practicing this week. Pass rusher Mario Addison was added to the injury report on Friday after he suffered a groin injury. That said, interim head coach Perry Fewell noted it was precautionary. The good news for the Panthers is that Gerald McCoy (ankle, knee) and Eric Reid (ankle) are among those listed on the injury report, but carry no designation heading into Sunday.

The biggest news for the Falcons on the injury front is that both receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) and tight end Austin Hooper (knee) will be back in the lineup this weekend, giving Atlanta some much needed offensive firepower. Jones missed last week's contest with the Saints due to his shoulder, while Hooper has missed the previous three contests.

Lions at Vikings (-13)

With Matthew Stafford out once again, that'll thrust third-string quarterback David Blough back in for his second career start. On Thanksgiving, Blough did play well, throwing for 280 yards, two touchdowns and a late pick. On the defensive side of the ball, it looked like Detroit was going to have a healthy defensive line for this contest, but Hand re-aggravated his ankle injury and has been ruled out. Rookie Austin Bryant also hurt his hip in practice on Thursday and didn't practice Friday.

Given that the Vikings are heavy favorites against the Lions, they may look to simply hold out receiver Adam Thielen another week as he continues to heal that hamstring. After all, he didn't practice all week, so it appears like he's trending towards being ruled out once again before this game actually kicks off. As for running back Dalvin Cook, he is expected to suit up and play on Sunday as he was not listed on the final injury report.

Dolphins at Jets (-5.5)

Miami is as healthy as you can be heading into Week 14 as there are no players listed on the final injury report. They had just four players limited on Thursday, but all of them are good to go for Sunday.

While the Dolphins have perfect health, the Jets are not so lucky as they have 13 players listed on the final injury report. Star safety Jamal Adams didn't practice all week due to his ankle injury, so the prospects of him playing this weekend are slim at best. Meanwhile, starting running back Le'Veon Bell hasn't been practicing due to an illness and his status for Sunday is very much unclear at the moment.

Colts at Buccaneers (-3)

Indianapolis will be without veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri on Sunday as he continues to deal with a left knee injury. In his place, Chase McLaughlin, who was recently claimed by Indy, will take his spot in Week 14. Hilton and Moore were also ruled out after not practicing all week. With Moore, that could open the door for Bucs receiver Chris Godwin to have a big game against this secondary. In the backfield, Marlon Mack is expected to make his return to the rotation, but head coach Frank Reich did note that he expects all four running backs to be active on Sunday, so there will likely be some sort of rotation. Outside of him suffering a setback, Reich also noted that receiver Parris Campbell will play.

Running back T.J. Logan broke his thumb in practice and head coach Bruce Arians noted on Friday that the injury would keep him out the rest of the season. Logan was Tampa's main returner this season. Now, receiver Justin Watson will return punts and running back Dare Ogunbowale will field kickoffs, per Arians. Right guard Alex Cappa didn't practice all week after suffering an elbow injury against Jacksonville, so his status isn't too much of a surprise.

Chargers at Jaguars (+3)

Chargers : LB Nick Dzubnar (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

: LB Nick Dzubnar (concussion) QUESTIONABLE Jaguars: TE Seth DeValve (oblique) DOUBTFUL, S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles enters this game extremely healthy as veteran linebacker Nick Dzubnar is the lone player listed on the final injury report. Receiver Mike Williams (knee) and tackle Russell Okung (groin) were among those removed from the report.

Jacksonville took receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (back) and Chris Conley (ankle) off the injury report, giving them a clear path to play on Sunday. Fellow receiver Dede Westbrook was also taken off the injury report after missing Thursday's session due to personal reasons. Elsewhere on the roster, defensive end Calais Campbell (back) and corner D.J. Hayden (neck) carry no designation heading into Week 14.

Chiefs at Patriots (-3)

With Damien Williams out for Sunday and Darrel Williams on injured reserve, Kansas City will lean on LeSean McCoy to lead them in the backfield. It is worth noting that they did bring back Spencer Ware and have rookie Darwin Thompson as complimentary pieces. As for pass rusher Frank Clark, the team is still holding out hope that he'll be able to suit up on Sunday, but he did miss practice both Thursday and Friday.

For the Patriots, Tom Brady was removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited with a toe and right elbow injury on Thursday. While TB12 may be good to go, he'll be working with a third-string center as Ted Karras will be sidelined this weekend. Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu are questionable, but it'd be a surprise if they didn't suit up.

Steelers at Cardinals (+2.5)

Pittsburgh will once again be without a handful of their key offensive weapons on Sunday with Conner and Smith-Schuster ruled out. Conner has missed five of the previous six games for the Steelers due to injury. In his place Benny Snell is in line to take a majority of the snaps out of the backfield. James Washington and Diontae Johnson will likely be quarterback Devlin Hodges' main targets in the passing game.

With Arizona, everyone was accounted for at Friday's practice except for linebacker Terrell Suggs, but his absence was not injury related. Starting center A.Q. Shipley missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but was able to return on a limited basis on Friday, giving him a chance to play this weekend. Corners Byron Murphy and Kevin Peterson were added to the injury report on Friday after being limited participants in practice.

Titans at Raiders (+2.5)

Tennessee will be without Adam Humphries on Sunday, but fellow receiver A.J. Brown, who was added to the injury report on Thursday with a calf injury, doesn't carry a designation heading into this matchup. Receiver Corey Davis and running back Derrick Henry also appeared on the injury report this week, but are good to go.

With Trent Brown sidelined for Sunday due to his pec injury, the Raiders will start Brandon Parker in his place. Head coach Jon Gruden did note on Friday that Josh Jacobs didn't do much in practice and that DeAndré Washington along with Jalen Richard are ready to go in case he can't suit up. Jacobs missed two full practices and was limited on Friday.

Seahawks at Rams (PK)

After missing Seattle's Week 12 win over the Eagles, Clowney was able to return for their Monday night win in Week 13 and it appears like the Seahawks will continue to have him in the fold. Meanwhile, Ziggy Ansah suffered a shoulder stinger in that win last Monday, but his questionable status seems promising that he'll play.

Rams right end Gerald Everett will miss his second game in a row due to his ankle injury. That will once again thrust backup Tyler Higbee into a more prominent role in the Los Angeles offense. Against the Cardinals last week, Higbee had a career day, hauling in seven of his eight targets for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Giants at Eagles (-9.5)

