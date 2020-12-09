The injury report becomes more important as the regular season rolls on, and we all know that the best ability in the NFL is availability. With teams fighting for playoff spots, everyone will be focused on who can and who cannot suit up this Sunday. A total of 30 teams have a couple more days to figure out if all of their star players will be able to play here in Week 14, while the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off the week tomorrow on "Thursday Night Football." Below, we will tell you what you need to know about every team's midweek injury report and also examine the final reports for both the Patriots and Rams.

Patriots at Rams (-3)

Patriots: TBA

TBA Rams: TBA

Wednesday practice reports

Broncos at Panthers (OFF)

Offensive guard Dennis Daley (concussion) and defensive end Marquis Haynes (illness) did not practice for the Panthers on Wednesday, but there was a worrisome development concerning their star running back. Christian McCaffrey was a limited participant due to his shoulder injury, but he also tweaked his thigh last week, and it apparently tightened up again during practice on Wednesday. His status will certainly be something to watch moving forward. Joining McCaffrey as limited participants were cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) and safety Sam Franklin (ankle).

Cardinals (-2) at Giants

Defensive back Madre Harper (knee), linebacker Blake Martinez (back) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) would have missed practice for the Giants on Wednesday. Since they had a walkthrough, it was an estimated report. Quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant due to his hamstring issue. All signs point to him starting on Sunday, however.

Chiefs (-7) at Dolphins

Tyreek Hill (illness) was one of three Chiefs players that did not practice on Wednesday. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who did not receive a carry in Sunday night's win over the Broncos after sitting out last week's practices with an illness, was a full participant on Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa was limited during Wednesday's practice with a left thumb injury. The injury did not appear to bother Tagovailoa on Sunday, as he threw for a season-high 296-yard passing performance in the Dolphins' win over the Bengals. Running back Myles Gaskin, who rushed for 90 yards on Sunday in what was his first game back after missing time with a knee injury, was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Vikings at Buccaneers (-6.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Bengals

Quarterback Brandon Allen (chest) was a full participant during the Bengals' Wednesday practice, while rookie receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited. The Bengals will again be without running back Joe Mixon, who hasn't played since sustaining a foot injury in Week 6.

Titans (-7.5) at Jaguars

A.J. Brown (ankle) was one of three Titans who did not practice on Wednesday. While he has missed several practices this season, Brown did appear to suffer an injury when he slipped while running a route during Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Texans at Bears (PK)

Jets at Seahawks (-13.5)

Colts (-3) at Raiders

As has been the case for the past several weeks, Philip Rivers did not practice Wednesday with a toe injury. Rivers was limited, then a full participant during the Colts' last two practices prior to last Sunday's 26-20 win over the Texans. Rivers' injured toe didn't appear to bother him on Sunday, as he threw for 285 yards and two scores while helping the Colts improve to 8-4.

Saints (-7) at Eagles

Packers (-7.5) at Lions

Washington at 49ers (-3)

Falcons (-2.5) at Chargers

Steelers at Bills (-2.5)

The Steelers had several notable names miss practice on Wednesday. Among them were defensive tackle Chris Wormley (illness), cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and then of course linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), who was injured earlier this week against Washington. In good news, cornerback Steven Nelson was a full participant in practice with his knee injury.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (hip) and safety Jaquan Johnson (ankle) were the only two Bills who did not participate in Buffalo's walk-through session. Wide receiver Andre Roberts was limited with an Achilles injury.