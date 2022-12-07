All 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries as we enter Week 14 of the regular season. Some of these injuries are significant. The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to find a way to hang onto the AFC North with a banged-up Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker is dealing with an ankle issue and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is day to day with a foot injury.

Below, we will break down the final injury report for Thursday night's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, and examine the mid-week injury reports for the other NFL teams (except the six on a bye). This is your one-stop shop for everything injury-related in the NFL.

All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Raiders (-6) at Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-4)

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is dealing with some kind of lower-body injury. It was previously reported as a foot injury, but he's listed on the official injury report with a toe injury. He did not practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Chad Muma did not practice either due to an ankle injury. Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) and wide receiver Zay Jones (chest) were limited participants.

Running back Joe Mixon was a full participant as he looks to play Sunday for the first time since Cincinnati's Week 11 win in Pittsburgh. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who left this past Sunday's win over Kansas City with a calf injury, did not practice.

Several Browns veterans, including Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and Jadeveon Clowney, were given rest days. Cornerback Denzel Ward (knee), who had a pick-six of Joe Burrow the last time the Browns played in Cincinnati, missed practice with ankle and illness designations. Tight end David Njoku was limited with a knee injury.

Four Jets -- Michael Clemons, Corey Davis, D.J. Reed and George Fant -- missed practice due to illness. Safety Ashtyn Davis was limited Wednesday after he missed this past Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

For the Bills, linebacker Matt Milano did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee issue, while nose tackle Jordan Phillips was out with a shoulder injury. Offensive tackles Dion Dawkins (ankle) and David Quessenberry (ankle) were limited participants. Star quarterback Josh Allen was again listed on the injury report with his right elbow injury, but he was a full participant.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)

Baltimore had a lengthy injury report that included Lamar Jackson's absence as he deals with a knee injury. The former league MVP is not expected to be back in time for Sunday's game. While a good portion of the Ravens' Wednesday absences were veterans days off, offensive lineman Patrick Mekari sat out practice with a toe injury. Linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion) were limited.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique), OT Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) and DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe) were among the Steelers that didn't practice Wednesday. T.J. Watt (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (hip) were limited. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he did not anticipate any of the above players missing Sunday's game.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (-3.5)

Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) and running back D'Onta Foreman (foot) were the two players who did not practice on Wednesday for Carolina. Pass rusher Brian Burns (knee), left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (knee) and defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (calf) were limited participants.

